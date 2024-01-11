12 Home Scents Our Editors Buy and Love — "It Gives Me a Boost of Energy"

The importance of scent cannot be overstated. More than just a pleasant aroma, scent “has the remarkable ability to evoke vivid memories and elicit strong emotional responses, instantly setting the mood,” says Janine Just Hornig, head of design at Roxy Rentals. Scent forms one of guests' first impressions upon entering our homes, so we want to ensure that it’s a positive one.

Many of us have a signature home scent, a personal go-to aroma that aligns with our personality and daily preferences. Though, finding one is easier said than done in today’s highly saturated marketplace of candles, oil diffuser, and room sprays. To aid you on your quest for the perfect signature scent, or at the very least, a new favorite home fragrance, I consulted experts with the best smelling homes that I know of, asking each which scents defined their year. Selected from the best home decor stores, these home scents aren't necessarily the most popular, but they certainly are the best.