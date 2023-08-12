Burnt orange is trending as the perfect high summer shade – here are 12 home decor pieces that prove it

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If there’s one color that perfectly encapsulates the end of summer, it’s burnt orange. I can’t help but envision the shade whenever I think of elongated sunsets, golden hour, and slowly drying sunflower fields (not to mention the fallen leaves and seasonal spices ahead to look forward to).

It seems that interiors experts and homeware brands alike can’t get enough of the color either! When browsing the best home decor stores, every other new-in piece seems to feature some variation of the earthy shade. And I can’t blame them really - whether you’re into neutral tones or brighter shades, it’s the perfect color to compliment any scheme, and to top it all off it symbolizes the turn of the season too! I’ve rounded up the best burnt orange home decor to see your space seamlessly through the end of summer to early fall.

OUR TOP 12 BURNT ORANGE HOME DECOR PICKS

BEST BURNT ORANGE TABLEWARE

BEST TERRACOTTA PIECES

Cillian vase $72 at Lulu and Georgia Terracotta accents will never fail to add an elegant touch to your decor – and this beautiful vase is no exception! The modern curved design will cast a striking silhouette against a paler neutral wall. Ceramic scented candle $36 at Terrain If you prefer more of a rustic feel for your stoneware pieces, this candle is designed to look like a terracotta vase, complete with handles and an engraved pattern. The lemon and bergamot scent is ideal for the end of summer! luxe look for less Vase bookend set $24.99 for a set of two at Urban Outfitters These sleek bookends are shaped like tilted terracotta vases! Style them with small bunches of dried blooms and pampas grass for an end-of-summer feel.

BEST ORANGE-TINTED GLASSWARE

Yield glass pour over carafe $120 at Anthropologie From stoneware to glassware, deep orange tones really do transcend decor styles with ease! This pour-over carafe will make your morning routine feel effortlessly elegant. Soho Home Havana glass tumblers $55 for a set of four at Net-a-Porter I adore the ridged, curved design of these tinted glass tumblers. Whether you use them to spice up your table settings or proudly display them in a glass cabinet, they're sure to elevate your glassware collection. Wave glass vase $125 at Net-a-Porter This wavy glass vase feels both sleek and playful. The rippled edges and tinted amber glass design are reminiscent of flower fields in late summer.

BEST BURNT ORANGE DECORATIVE PIECES

Waverly arch mirror $53.40 at Urban Outfitters This arched mirror features a stunning deep orange border in an on-trend wavy design. It will make the perfect addition to your vanity. expensive pattern Patterned velvet pillow cover $26.99 at H&M Swap your brightly-colored pillow covers for this patterned velvet one to seamlessly transition your decor through the end of summer. It looks far more expensive than it actually is! Tom Ford bitter peach scented candle $135 at Net-a-Porter Last but most certainly not least, this Tom Ford candle comes in a stunning orange glass jar and is seasonally scented with bitter peach.