Burnt orange is trending as the perfect high summer shade – here are 12 home decor pieces that prove it
Can't get enough of burnt orange decor right now? Neither can we! Our shopping editor rounds up the very best home decor in the perfectly seasonal shade
If there’s one color that perfectly encapsulates the end of summer, it’s burnt orange. I can’t help but envision the shade whenever I think of elongated sunsets, golden hour, and slowly drying sunflower fields (not to mention the fallen leaves and seasonal spices ahead to look forward to).
It seems that interiors experts and homeware brands alike can’t get enough of the color either! When browsing the best home decor stores, every other new-in piece seems to feature some variation of the earthy shade. And I can’t blame them really - whether you’re into neutral tones or brighter shades, it’s the perfect color to compliment any scheme, and to top it all off it symbolizes the turn of the season too! I’ve rounded up the best burnt orange home decor to see your space seamlessly through the end of summer to early fall.
OUR TOP 12 BURNT ORANGE HOME DECOR PICKS
BEST BURNT ORANGE TABLEWARE
I fell in love with the new Cabana + Ulla Johnson homeware collab the moment I saw it – it features luxe floral patterns, the best quality materials and (of course) rustic terracotta tones.
Scalloped detail
If you're a fan of scallop edge decor detail and burnt orange shades, this shallow ceramic pasta bowl nails both trends in one. It'll pair perfectly with both neutral and colorful tableware.
BEST TERRACOTTA PIECES
Terracotta accents will never fail to add an elegant touch to your decor – and this beautiful vase is no exception! The modern curved design will cast a striking silhouette against a paler neutral wall.
If you prefer more of a rustic feel for your stoneware pieces, this candle is designed to look like a terracotta vase, complete with handles and an engraved pattern. The lemon and bergamot scent is ideal for the end of summer!
luxe look for less
These sleek bookends are shaped like tilted terracotta vases! Style them with small bunches of dried blooms and pampas grass for an end-of-summer feel.
BEST ORANGE-TINTED GLASSWARE
From stoneware to glassware, deep orange tones really do transcend decor styles with ease! This pour-over carafe will make your morning routine feel effortlessly elegant.
I adore the ridged, curved design of these tinted glass tumblers. Whether you use them to spice up your table settings or proudly display them in a glass cabinet, they're sure to elevate your glassware collection.
BEST BURNT ORANGE DECORATIVE PIECES
This arched mirror features a stunning deep orange border in an on-trend wavy design. It will make the perfect addition to your vanity.
expensive pattern
Swap your brightly-colored pillow covers for this patterned velvet one to seamlessly transition your decor through the end of summer. It looks far more expensive than it actually is!
WHICH COLORS SUIT BURNT ORANGE DECOR?
When it comes to colorschemes that best compliment burnt orange home accessories, neutral shades would be the natural choice. From beiges and creams to off white tones, they allow the rustic charm of terracotta-toned pieces to really stand out and come to life. Golden tones – whether a flat matte warm shade or metallic gold and brass accents – also pair well with deep orange shades. This pairing reminds me of the shift between golden hour and sunset, so it’ll make a beautiful addition to your decor.
Earthy tones also compliment burnt orange beautifully. Olive green and chocolate brown make a particularly effective pairing, keeping in tone with the warm, rustic feel of burnt orange. And if you prefer more statement color combinations you can juxtapose the orange shades of your chosen home accessories with bright blue accents – this will offer a striking contrast against the muted, earthy tone of the orange.
