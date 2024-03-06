"They Bring a Sense of Calm" — Designers Love This Exact Color For The Perfect Accent Chair

Would you ever have thought of blue accent chairs if I asked you to imagine your perfect seat? I'd bet you'd have gone wooden, with an upholstered cushion and back panel. The coloring is most likely neutral, while the profile is relaxed and low. Am I right?

When we think of accent chairs for living rooms and bedrooms, those drenched in color aren't the usual choice; rather, simple, neutral mid-century types tend to prevail. But what if I told you I'm about to change your mind with one singular shopping edit? For the last few hours, I've been searching the internet for the best accent chairs on the market, and what I've gleaned might surprise you. While wooden and traditionally (neutral) upholstered chairs still prevail, blue accent chairs are actually quite popular — and increasingly chic.

The color blue 'brings a sense of calmness and tranquility to any space,' says Ana Kurtsikidze, founder of architectural firm and interior design consultancy ArcheA Studio. Plus its 'versatility allows it to blend seamlessly with various design styles, from modern minimalist to rustic charm, offering a splash of color that can either soothe or invigorate the environment depending on its hue.'

If you're looking to add a moody touch to your living room or just want to evoke a sense of serenity or calm in your space, a blue accent chair could be just the touch you're looking for. Below, I've curated a highly-shoppable edit of the best of the best, all of which were sourced from some of the best home decor brands out there right now.

12 of the best blue accent chairs

How should I style a blue accent chair?

How you style a blue accent chair depends on the shade of blue you're working with. For darker hues like navy or royal blue, Ana suggests treating said chair like a strong statement piece that you mostly leave alone. But for say, a teal color, she recommends 'integrating natural elements and textures to complement the chair's vibrancy, bridging the gap between the indoors and the natural world outside.' And for 'blue chairs with a cooler tone, warm wood tones and metallic accents in gold or brass can add a touch of elegance and warmth, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal.'



The same advice ('it depends') applies when considering what other colors you'd like to feature in a room with a blue accent chair. If you're going for a more neutral space, incorporate 'grays, whites, and beiges to allow the blue to stand out while maintaining a balanced and cohesive look.' For a more 'dynamic' space, however, try to incorporate 'contrasting colors like burnt orange or mustard yellow' to 'elevate the visual interest' of the area.