"They Bring a Sense of Calm" — Designers Love This Exact Color For The Perfect Accent Chair
A blue accent chair might not be your first choice when building an interior design scheme, but you'll think otherwise after shopping this editor-approved round-up
Would you ever have thought of blue accent chairs if I asked you to imagine your perfect seat? I'd bet you'd have gone wooden, with an upholstered cushion and back panel. The coloring is most likely neutral, while the profile is relaxed and low. Am I right?
When we think of accent chairs for living rooms and bedrooms, those drenched in color aren't the usual choice; rather, simple, neutral mid-century types tend to prevail. But what if I told you I'm about to change your mind with one singular shopping edit? For the last few hours, I've been searching the internet for the best accent chairs on the market, and what I've gleaned might surprise you. While wooden and traditionally (neutral) upholstered chairs still prevail, blue accent chairs are actually quite popular — and increasingly chic.
The color blue 'brings a sense of calmness and tranquility to any space,' says Ana Kurtsikidze, founder of architectural firm and interior design consultancy ArcheA Studio. Plus its 'versatility allows it to blend seamlessly with various design styles, from modern minimalist to rustic charm, offering a splash of color that can either soothe or invigorate the environment depending on its hue.'
If you're looking to add a moody touch to your living room or just want to evoke a sense of serenity or calm in your space, a blue accent chair could be just the touch you're looking for. Below, I've curated a highly-shoppable edit of the best of the best, all of which were sourced from some of the best home decor brands out there right now.
12 of the best blue accent chairs
Price: $239.99
This price for this modern silhouette feels like highway robbery — but that's the beauty of Wayfair. It's not a 'you get what you pay for' type situation either; if the reviews are any indication (they are), this chair is well worth the $240 they're asking for.
Price: $798
With its rounded back, arms, and legs, this velvet upholstered accent chair looks like the perfect spot for cozy rest and relaxation, all wrapped in a contemporary package.
Price: $309.99
Was: $325.99
This barrel-style accent chair has what looks to be one continuous frame comprised of folding and bending upholstered panels. It's extremely elegant and luxe but would also soften a room with its rounded edges and curved frame.
Price: $390
Was: $490
Luxury Wayfair arm Joss and Main delivers yet again with this navy velvet-upholstered piece, complete with cutouts, a high, rounded back, and a whole lot of attitude.
Price: $499
This whimsical statement chair almost looks too playful to even sit in/on, but the reviews (all positive) make me feel much better about recommending it. 'The sweetest sofa-chair,' one customer wrote. '[I]t's really well made and the fabric is sturdy and soft.'
Price: $399
From modern furniture designer Caleb Zipperer comes a deep navy faux mohair armchair that's meant for the dining table, but could easily pass as an accent piece in a living room or office given the combination leg and arm side panels.
Price: $529.99
Was: $1302
This barrel chair looks lovely at full-price, but something about it looks even more striking at 59% off ... my style editor sense are tingling ...
Price: $229.07
Was: $262
This affordable sculpted armchair certainly doesn't reinvent the wheel. But it does make it easy to lean into modern and contemporary design without emptying out your wallet (and the blue/gray colorway could definitely function as a neutral if you ask me).
Price: $699
I love furniture retailer for well-made, stylish, yet decently affordable pieces, and this blue walnut-framed chair is no exception. You'll notice this looks a lot like the accent chair I described in the intro; if anything, this shows you you can have that same classic look, but with a bit of a colorful twist.
Price: $350
258 5-star reviews — you can't buy customer appreciation that strong. This navy blue velvet armchair is well-priced, seemingly well-made, and constructed in a silhouette that will truly never go out of style. I'd love to see this in a living room or even as a desk chair if you can make it work.
Price: $599
The Mott is available in a multitude of different fabrics and colors, but my favorite genuinely does happen to be the yarn dyed weave upholstery in the color 'midnight' — convenient for this edit.
How should I style a blue accent chair?
How you style a blue accent chair depends on the shade of blue you're working with. For darker hues like navy or royal blue, Ana suggests treating said chair like a strong statement piece that you mostly leave alone. But for say, a teal color, she recommends 'integrating natural elements and textures to complement the chair's vibrancy, bridging the gap between the indoors and the natural world outside.' And for 'blue chairs with a cooler tone, warm wood tones and metallic accents in gold or brass can add a touch of elegance and warmth, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal.'
The same advice ('it depends') applies when considering what other colors you'd like to feature in a room with a blue accent chair. If you're going for a more neutral space, incorporate 'grays, whites, and beiges to allow the blue to stand out while maintaining a balanced and cohesive look.' For a more 'dynamic' space, however, try to incorporate 'contrasting colors like burnt orange or mustard yellow' to 'elevate the visual interest' of the area.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com
