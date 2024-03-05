"They Make A Home So Peaceful" — The 12 Best White Accent Chairs Our Style Editor Has Handpicked

The best white accent chairs are often used to steal the spotlight in a considered scheme. Their impact can be just as striking when they embrace subtler elements, like silhouette or texture.

Take, for instance, white accent chairs, which according to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, accomplish quite a bit with no color at all. 'White accent chairs create the feeling of lightness and neatness which is perfect for minimalist or modern designs,’ explains the designer, adding, ‘They can be used to brighten up a shadowy room or keep an all-monochromatic, peaceful mood.'

Basically, white accent chairs are among the most versatile living room ideas you will ever own. And if you assume they're all alike, think again — white accent chairs have never been this colorful.

Best White Accent Chairs

How should I style white accent chairs?

White stands out as one of the most versatile shades for decorating your living space. But before you bring home that white accent chair, let's chat strategy.

Artem suggests a holistic approach, taking into account 'the general color scheme and style of the room.' According to the designer, the aim for your white chair should be one of two things: either it seamlessly blends with your current decor or it provides enough contrast to serve as a focal point. Avoid anything that falls into the gray, in-between zone — your accent deserves more!

If you're aiming to create contrast in a predominantly white or neutral room, consider accent chairs with distinct textures and silhouettes compared to the rest of your space. These subtle differences can make a significant impact, creating a 'more dynamic and multi-layered look.'

