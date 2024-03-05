"They Make A Home So Peaceful" — The 12 Best White Accent Chairs Our Style Editor Has Handpicked
Understated and elegant, the best white accent chairs are proof that less is more. From timeless tufts to experimental curves, white has never been this colorful
The best white accent chairs are often used to steal the spotlight in a considered scheme. Their impact can be just as striking when they embrace subtler elements, like silhouette or texture.
Take, for instance, white accent chairs, which according to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, accomplish quite a bit with no color at all. 'White accent chairs create the feeling of lightness and neatness which is perfect for minimalist or modern designs,’ explains the designer, adding, ‘They can be used to brighten up a shadowy room or keep an all-monochromatic, peaceful mood.'
Basically, white accent chairs are among the most versatile living room ideas you will ever own. And if you assume they're all alike, think again — white accent chairs have never been this colorful.
Best White Accent Chairs
Price: $249.99
Was: $300
The swivel base on this channel-spliced accent chair epitomizes laid-back elegance. Shockingly, its unique charm comes at just $250 — a steal you shouldn't miss!
Price: $209.99
Was: $309.99
Mid-century curvature always makes a timeless statement. These sleek lines add an architectural element, elevating any living space with designer flair. Its slight stature also makes this a lovely small apartment living room idea.
Price: $498
Ultra-stuffed equals ultra-comfortable in this woven cotton chair. Offering plenty of texture, it makes a major statement, even in the largest of rooms.
Price: $253.99
Was: $274.99
Another Wayfair gem is this cream-upholstered barrel chair. Ultra-cozy yet stately, it offers comfort and sophistication in equal measure.
Price: $499.97
Was: $899
This armless pick from Crate & Barrel offers casual comfort. With a seat angled perfectly for lazy afternoons with a good book, it’s effortlessly cool.
Price: $289.99
Was: $559.90
This streamlined accent chair brings a futuristic, yet homey feel. Elegant and pared-back, it exudes the refinement of a designer piece at a much more affordable price point. With rustic walnut legs, it promises to stand the test of time.
Price: $2,699
Bring on the drama with this classically-inspired chair from Crate & Barrel, designed by Athena Calderone. Despite its oversized proportions, it’s surprisingly petite and easy to integrate into any furniture arrangement.
Price: $999
This swoon-worthy CB2 pick is a 1950’s time capsule. Its simple yet compelling geometry, accented with brass snake-eye bolts, makes for a showroom caliber piece you'll cherish for ages.
Price: $1,400
Add a touch of glamour with Jonathan Adler's accent chair. Its blackened metal frame, brass detailing, and Greek-key inspired arms create a striking contrast against its oyster linen upholstery — a bona fide piece of art.
Price: $249.99
Was: $599
This beachy design blends seamlessly into any space. With a slightly slanted back, it's perfect for relaxation and intelligently designed to withstand mildew and tearing, making it ideal for homes with pets or children.
Price: $293.99
Was: $309.99
Classic design meets modern sensibilities in this substantial silhouette. Comfortable, chic, and handsomely priced, it’s everything an accent chair should be.
Price: $934.15
Was: $1,099
This cozy living room idea features channel tufting for a heirloom feel. It’s crafted with sustainable wood, so rest easy knowing that it's good for the planet, too.
How should I style white accent chairs?
White stands out as one of the most versatile shades for decorating your living space. But before you bring home that white accent chair, let's chat strategy.
Artem suggests a holistic approach, taking into account 'the general color scheme and style of the room.' According to the designer, the aim for your white chair should be one of two things: either it seamlessly blends with your current decor or it provides enough contrast to serve as a focal point. Avoid anything that falls into the gray, in-between zone — your accent deserves more!
If you're aiming to create contrast in a predominantly white or neutral room, consider accent chairs with distinct textures and silhouettes compared to the rest of your space. These subtle differences can make a significant impact, creating a 'more dynamic and multi-layered look.'
Explore Livingetc's favorite interior design trends for additional living room inspiration.
