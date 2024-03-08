The 12 Best Velvet Accent Chairs Make Your Home Feel So Luxe — Our Style Editor Picks Her Favorites

The expression ‘smooth like velvet’ is popular for a reason. This sumptuous material boasts a uniquely dense, uniform pile that's as pleasing to the touch as it is to the eye. With its associations with royalty and upper crust society, anything upholstered in velvet lends an unmistakable sense of luxury, and velvet accent chairs are no exception.

But don't let its historical pedigree fool you — velvet doesn't mean old-fashioned or dull. Designers are reimagining these timeless accent chairs with contemporary shapes, crafting a look of modern luxury that's in a league of its own. According to interior designer Lori Miller, ‘Velvet upholstery visually softens the edges’ of an accent chair, quietly drawing attention while conveying a sense of opulent, plush comfort. She notes that velvet's versatility allows it to ‘be used on chair silhouettes from mid-century modern to opulent traditional,’ and even bold contemporary designs like a sleek swivel chair, which, according to Miller, ‘works exceptionally well.’

And the evolution extends to color choices, too — while many may envision velvet in its traditional vampy red hue, we’re seeing a far broader spectrum of captivating shades. As Lori puts it, ‘Velvet accent chairs create a feeling of luxury, warmth, and welcoming comfort in just about any room.’ So why wait? Your throne awaits!

Meanwhile, these wood accent chairs offer a one-stop-shop for mid-century charm.

12 Best Velvet Accent Chairs

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

How should I style a velvet accent chair?

According to Lori, ‘Adding a velvet accent chair, or even a pair, is an effortless way to create a luxurious seating option in a living room, bedroom, den, library, or even an entryway.’ The soft, sophisticated appearance of velvet instantly enhances the ambience and comfort of any room.

Though, if you're inclined to emphasize color or texture, Lori suggests complementing velvet accent chairs with rich jewel tones, such as deep blue or gray. She also advises ‘adding a lumbar pillow in a contrasting hue, like mustard yellow or tangerine,’ to create a striking, dimensional focal point.

If you’re drawn to timeless statements, be sure to explore Livingetc's curated selection of the best white accent chairs.