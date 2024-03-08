The 12 Best Velvet Accent Chairs Make Your Home Feel So Luxe — Our Style Editor Picks Her Favorites

Old world luxury meets new world sensibilities in this design-forward edit. It's time to take your throne, because these velvet accent chairs are fit for royalty

Best velvet accent chairs, according to a style editor
The expression ‘smooth like velvet’ is popular for a reason. This sumptuous material boasts a uniquely dense, uniform pile that's as pleasing to the touch as it is to the eye. With its associations with royalty and upper crust society, anything upholstered in velvet lends an unmistakable sense of luxury, and velvet accent chairs are no exception.

But don't let its historical pedigree fool you — velvet doesn't mean old-fashioned or dull. Designers are reimagining these timeless accent chairs with contemporary shapes, crafting a look of modern luxury that's in a league of its own. According to interior designer Lori Miller, ‘Velvet upholstery visually softens the edges’ of an accent chair, quietly drawing attention while conveying a sense of opulent, plush comfort. She notes that velvet's versatility allows it to ‘be used on chair silhouettes from mid-century modern to opulent traditional,’ and even bold contemporary designs like a sleek swivel chair, which, according to Miller, ‘works exceptionally well.’

And the evolution extends to color choices, too — while many may envision velvet in its traditional vampy red hue, we’re seeing a far broader spectrum of captivating shades. As Lori puts it, ‘Velvet accent chairs create a feeling of luxury, warmth, and welcoming comfort in just about any room.’ So why wait? Your throne awaits!

12 Best Velvet Accent Chairs

Pink velvet accent chair.
Pink Velvet Accent Chair

Price: $190.89

Was: $216.10

The rose hue of this velvet upholstery becomes cheerfully retro with a simple mid-century frame. It pairs beautifully with warm hues like yellowy beige, brown, and cream. For a coastal touch, accentuate with a large palm leaf plant.

Green velvet accent chair.
Adrielle Swivel Upholstered Barrel Chair

Price: $307

Barrel chairs already feel statuesque and modern, but with velvet? Perfection. This chair’s green hue brings a breath of earthy zen — a serene and rejuvenating living room idea.

Orange and rattan velvet accent chair.
Kulsum Upholstered Accent Chair with Rattan Arms

Price: $229.99

Was: $249.99

Yellow velvet and wicker accents — it's a match made in heaven. With its breezy, natural appeal and high-density foam for added comfort, this piece brings casual coolness to any room.

Mid-century velvet accent chair.
Desmond Chair

Price: $899

Absolutely smitten by this chair from West Elm. Its shiny silver frame exudes luxury, especially when paired with an overstuffed cushion. Crafted with timeless design and superior quality construction, it's the kind of chair you'll cherish for a lifetime.

Beige velvet accent chair.
Alva Wingback Accent Chair

Price: $1,299

Bring on the drama with this camel velvet accent chair. Its Scandinavian-inspired wingback paired with blonde finish wood creates a unique minimalist look that's barely there, yet strikingly impactful.

Teal velvet accent chair.
Velvet Pamela Accent Chair

Price: $898

This showstopper of a chair features beautiful turquoise velvet — a unique color choice that instantly captivates. A true conversation starter, this Anthropologie furniture piece will soon become the coolest item in your collection.

Floral printed velvet accent chair.
Velvet Tanya Petite Accent Chair

Price: $598

Add a little pizzazz to your seating situation with this floral accent chair. Despite its substantial appearance, this chair is surprisingly petite, making it the perfect small apartment living room idea. Pop it into any corner, and watch it instantly transform the space.

Black velvet accent chair.
Jolia Velvet Swivel Barrel Chair

Price: $660

Was: $749

Whether in black, gray, or forest green velvet, this chair beckons you to sink in and relax. With its foam-filled cushion and wide silhouette, it's both practical and inviting — an ideal spot for leisurely chats or getting lost in a good book.

Swivel accent chair.
Odeon Dark Olive Green Velvet Swivel Accent Chair

Price: $999

Mixed materials elevate this swivel chair to new heights. Inspired by vintage slipper chairs, its warm walnut base juxtaposed with dark olive green velvet creates an indulgent contrast — luxurious and practical all at once.

Olive green accent armchair.
Rumford Accent Chair by Jake Arnold

Price: $1,399

Inset wood details at the arms of this chair have such an understated yet elegant effect. Classic with a twist, you’ll admire it for ages.

Camel accent chair.
Mardones Camel Brown Velvet Lounge Chair

Price: $999

More than just a decorative statement, this accent chair beckons you to lounge in style. With its sculpted curves and low-slung silhouette, afternoon naps have never looked this good.

Burgundy velvet accent chair.
Tyler Arm Chair

Price: $599

Was: $630.53

This BD Studio accent chair has a delightful weathered look, infusing your home with a sense of history. Its auburn upholstery offers a softer take on the traditional dark red, adding a subtle yet striking touch to your space.

How should I style a velvet accent chair?

According to Lori, ‘Adding a velvet accent chair, or even a pair, is an effortless way to create a luxurious seating option in a living room, bedroom, den, library, or even an entryway.’ The soft, sophisticated appearance of velvet instantly enhances the ambience and comfort of any room.

Though, if you're inclined to emphasize color or texture, Lori suggests complementing velvet accent chairs with rich jewel tones, such as deep blue or gray. She also advises ‘adding a lumbar pillow in a contrasting hue, like mustard yellow or tangerine,’ to create a striking, dimensional focal point. 

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

