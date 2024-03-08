The 12 Best Velvet Accent Chairs Make Your Home Feel So Luxe — Our Style Editor Picks Her Favorites
Old world luxury meets new world sensibilities in this design-forward edit. It's time to take your throne, because these velvet accent chairs are fit for royalty
The expression ‘smooth like velvet’ is popular for a reason. This sumptuous material boasts a uniquely dense, uniform pile that's as pleasing to the touch as it is to the eye. With its associations with royalty and upper crust society, anything upholstered in velvet lends an unmistakable sense of luxury, and velvet accent chairs are no exception.
But don't let its historical pedigree fool you — velvet doesn't mean old-fashioned or dull. Designers are reimagining these timeless accent chairs with contemporary shapes, crafting a look of modern luxury that's in a league of its own. According to interior designer Lori Miller, ‘Velvet upholstery visually softens the edges’ of an accent chair, quietly drawing attention while conveying a sense of opulent, plush comfort. She notes that velvet's versatility allows it to ‘be used on chair silhouettes from mid-century modern to opulent traditional,’ and even bold contemporary designs like a sleek swivel chair, which, according to Miller, ‘works exceptionally well.’
And the evolution extends to color choices, too — while many may envision velvet in its traditional vampy red hue, we’re seeing a far broader spectrum of captivating shades. As Lori puts it, ‘Velvet accent chairs create a feeling of luxury, warmth, and welcoming comfort in just about any room.’ So why wait? Your throne awaits!
Meanwhile, these wood accent chairs offer a one-stop-shop for mid-century charm.
12 Best Velvet Accent Chairs
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $190.89
Was: $216.10
The rose hue of this velvet upholstery becomes cheerfully retro with a simple mid-century frame. It pairs beautifully with warm hues like yellowy beige, brown, and cream. For a coastal touch, accentuate with a large palm leaf plant.
Price: $307
Barrel chairs already feel statuesque and modern, but with velvet? Perfection. This chair’s green hue brings a breath of earthy zen — a serene and rejuvenating living room idea.
Price: $229.99
Was: $249.99
Yellow velvet and wicker accents — it's a match made in heaven. With its breezy, natural appeal and high-density foam for added comfort, this piece brings casual coolness to any room.
Price: $899
Absolutely smitten by this chair from West Elm. Its shiny silver frame exudes luxury, especially when paired with an overstuffed cushion. Crafted with timeless design and superior quality construction, it's the kind of chair you'll cherish for a lifetime.
Price: $1,299
Bring on the drama with this camel velvet accent chair. Its Scandinavian-inspired wingback paired with blonde finish wood creates a unique minimalist look that's barely there, yet strikingly impactful.
Price: $898
This showstopper of a chair features beautiful turquoise velvet — a unique color choice that instantly captivates. A true conversation starter, this Anthropologie furniture piece will soon become the coolest item in your collection.
Price: $598
Add a little pizzazz to your seating situation with this floral accent chair. Despite its substantial appearance, this chair is surprisingly petite, making it the perfect small apartment living room idea. Pop it into any corner, and watch it instantly transform the space.
Price: $660
Was: $749
Whether in black, gray, or forest green velvet, this chair beckons you to sink in and relax. With its foam-filled cushion and wide silhouette, it's both practical and inviting — an ideal spot for leisurely chats or getting lost in a good book.
Price: $999
Mixed materials elevate this swivel chair to new heights. Inspired by vintage slipper chairs, its warm walnut base juxtaposed with dark olive green velvet creates an indulgent contrast — luxurious and practical all at once.
Price: $1,399
Inset wood details at the arms of this chair have such an understated yet elegant effect. Classic with a twist, you’ll admire it for ages.
Price: $999
More than just a decorative statement, this accent chair beckons you to lounge in style. With its sculpted curves and low-slung silhouette, afternoon naps have never looked this good.
How should I style a velvet accent chair?
According to Lori, ‘Adding a velvet accent chair, or even a pair, is an effortless way to create a luxurious seating option in a living room, bedroom, den, library, or even an entryway.’ The soft, sophisticated appearance of velvet instantly enhances the ambience and comfort of any room.
Though, if you're inclined to emphasize color or texture, Lori suggests complementing velvet accent chairs with rich jewel tones, such as deep blue or gray. She also advises ‘adding a lumbar pillow in a contrasting hue, like mustard yellow or tangerine,’ to create a striking, dimensional focal point.
If you’re drawn to timeless statements, be sure to explore Livingetc's curated selection of the best white accent chairs.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
5 Things People With Clutter Free Living Rooms Always Have in Them
Dreaming about a clutter free living room but not sure how to recreate this at home? We ask the experts
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
6 Timeless Sofa Colors That Will Make Your Living Room Look Classy and Expensive
Designers give the verdict on the 6 timeless sofa colors that you can’t go wrong with now, or ever
By Raluca Racasan Published