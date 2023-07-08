What's the best nightstand for a small bedroom? Our shopping editor's picks that show size is no obstacle to style
These 9 nightstands are perfect for even the smallest of bedrooms, and they're unapologetically stylish, too
Contrary to popular belief, a small bedroom doesn't mean you you have to compromise on style. Instead, we encourage you to flip the narrative and see your small room as a challenge instead of wallowing in your box bedroom woes.
With clever design, you can transform your room from a space that feels cluttered and claustrophobic to a space that is cozy and calming. Nightstands are a bedroom essential in our books, and shouldn't be skipped if you are lacking space. Instead, look to those designs on the market that work for small spaces.
Go for a small accent table - it could be all you need to lift the room and provide a bedside surface for your bedtime essentials. I'm also loving the practicality and look of floating nightstands at the moment - one of the best bedroom furniture pieces for small spaces, if you ask me. With the lack of legs meaning you get that precious floor space back, the floating aesthetic brings an airy and breezy feel to even the sparsest of spaces. Alternatively, find a nightstand that might be tall and narrow but packs a punch with handy drawers to hide away all your clutter. I've scoured the web to find the best deals on bedside tables for small bedrooms - here is my pick of the bunch.
Best small accent nightstands
Material: Mango wood
Price: $138.50
I love this three legged spindle table look, and this with detailed legs made of mango wood with a shiny gloss. The table weighs just 10 pounds, so is super easy to move around the room, but I think its calling is by the head of the bed - the perfect spot to place a candle, alarm clock and a small plant for a picture perfect bedside vignette.
Material: Oak wood with brass-finished hardware
Price: $298
This slim accent table will make a great addition to your small bedroom. From all angles, this side table has a structural feel with a modern, sculptural silhouette with a beautiful oak wood grain.
Best floating nightstands
Price: $489
Material: Mahogany
This mid century floating nightstand is actually a new design by Jonathan Adler and I love that rippling effect on the wood. With a small drawer for storing away your bits and pieces and that cast brass hardware, it's a brilliant buy to snap up today.
Material: Particle board
Price: $89.99
A great companion for a small bedroom, with a drawer and an open compartment so you can store and display bedtime essentials. Display essential items on top of the side table, and tuck away things you want to keep out of sight in the drawer. The hanging design gives you the flexibility to place it at any height and saves valuable floor space.
Material: White oak
Price: $249
Another floating piece, this time in soothing white oak which will lend your bedroom a minimaluxe feel. The integrated drawer pull add to its clean-lined look, and it's available in a darker stained brown wood too.
Best drawer nightstands
Material: Solid red oak
Price: $449.25
Solid wood is such a warming addition to a bedroom, and I love this classic piece from Ballard Designs. It's got a bit of height on it so you've still got plenty of room to store your pieces away out of sight, but it takes up little floor space.
Material: Solid oak and oak veneer
Price: $468
With rounded, tactile edges, a low-slung silhouette, and brass-finished accents, this nightstand has got character in abundance and brings a modern aesthetic to your bedroom.
What can I use instead of a nightstand?
If you're not in the market to buy something new, you can always get inventive with your nightstand and rework your furniture and bedroom layout. I've recently seen unexpected pieces like a wooden chair used as a bedside table, with the back flush to the wall and the flat surface used as a space to display. It might just bring a rustic touch that your bedroom needed.
Other ideas might include a stack of books that rise of the floor to give some height, or even a ladder that leans artfully against the wall and offers space to create a vignette. Think outside the box and be creative and try ideas out before dismissing them in your head.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
