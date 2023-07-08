What's the best nightstand for a small bedroom? Our shopping editor's picks that show size is no obstacle to style

Contrary to popular belief, a small bedroom doesn't mean you you have to compromise on style. Instead, we encourage you to flip the narrative and see your small room as a challenge instead of wallowing in your box bedroom woes.

With clever design, you can transform your room from a space that feels cluttered and claustrophobic to a space that is cozy and calming. Nightstands are a bedroom essential in our books, and shouldn't be skipped if you are lacking space. Instead, look to those designs on the market that work for small spaces.

Go for a small accent table - it could be all you need to lift the room and provide a bedside surface for your bedtime essentials. I'm also loving the practicality and look of floating nightstands at the moment - one of the best bedroom furniture pieces for small spaces, if you ask me. With the lack of legs meaning you get that precious floor space back, the floating aesthetic brings an airy and breezy feel to even the sparsest of spaces. Alternatively, find a nightstand that might be tall and narrow but packs a punch with handy drawers to hide away all your clutter. I've scoured the web to find the best deals on bedside tables for small bedrooms - here is my pick of the bunch.

Best small accent nightstands

1. Julie Spindle side table View at One Kings Lane Material: Mango wood

Price: $138.50



I love this three legged spindle table look, and this with detailed legs made of mango wood with a shiny gloss. The table weighs just 10 pounds, so is super easy to move around the room, but I think its calling is by the head of the bed - the perfect spot to place a candle, alarm clock and a small plant for a picture perfect bedside vignette. 2. Oak wood side table View at Anthropologie Material: Oak wood with brass-finished hardware

Price: $298 This slim accent table will make a great addition to your small bedroom. From all angles, this side table has a structural feel with a modern, sculptural silhouette with a beautiful oak wood grain. 3. Vera ceramic nightstand View at Urban Outfitters Material: Ceramic clay

Price: $199 For a limited time only, this clay ceramic side table is on salefrom Urban Outfitters and makes for an attractive addition with its sculptural aesthetic. The flat tabletop is all you need to display your bedtime necessities.

Best floating nightstands

1. Monterey floating nightstand View at Jonathan Adler Price: $489

Material: Mahogany This mid century floating nightstand is actually a new design by Jonathan Adler and I love that rippling effect on the wood. With a small drawer for storing away your bits and pieces and that cast brass hardware, it's a brilliant buy to snap up today. 1. Beekman door knocker View at Walmart Material: Particle board

Price: $89.99 A great companion for a small bedroom, with a drawer and an open compartment so you can store and display bedtime essentials. Display essential items on top of the side table, and tuck away things you want to keep out of sight in the drawer. The hanging design gives you the flexibility to place it at any height and saves valuable floor space. 3. Batten floating nightstand View at Crate & Barrel Material: White oak

Price: $249 Another floating piece, this time in soothing white oak which will lend your bedroom a minimaluxe feel. The integrated drawer pull add to its clean-lined look, and it's available in a darker stained brown wood too.

Best drawer nightstands

1. Sidney narrow side table View at Ballard Designs Material: Solid red oak

Price: $449.25 Solid wood is such a warming addition to a bedroom, and I love this classic piece from Ballard Designs. It's got a bit of height on it so you've still got plenty of room to store your pieces away out of sight, but it takes up little floor space. 1. Beekman door knocker View at Anthropologie Material: Solid oak and oak veneer

Price: $468



With rounded, tactile edges, a low-slung silhouette, and brass-finished accents, this nightstand has got character in abundance and brings a modern aesthetic to your bedroom. 3. Componibili storage unit View at Design Within Reach Material: Biodegradable plastic

Price: $199.75



For a slim but tall look, stacked with drawers, this is a great choice for the small bedroom. Pick from 2, 3 or 4 modules and a variety of colors - I like sage green and burgundy.