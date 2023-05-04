The 12 best kitchen handles to accessorize your space, including super chic pulls that cost less than $3 each
Looking for kitchen handles to accessorize your home? These are 9 of my favorites picks to buy right now
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Quick Menu
Shop our selections by category:
1. Best T-bar handles
2. Best pull bar handles
3. Best pull handles
4. Best knob handles
An underestimated decorative addition to your kitchen, kitchen handles must be nifty, nimble, tactile, and in keeping with your kitchen's overarching style. So while you might not have given much thought to the handles, the hardware you choose for your kitchen should be an equally measured consideration as the cabinets themselves.
‘It’s one of those pieces of detail that really does have to blend form and function. It’s no good choosing something beautiful if you can’t get a grip and open anything,’ says the founder of Buster + Punch, Massimo Buster Minale. 'Grip should be near perfect.' When it comes to the most popular styles, cute knob handles can add a decorative element, while edge pulls are great for a minimalist style, installed on the reverse of the cabinet and wrapping around the cabinet drawer edge.
For larger doors, go for longer-length bars. T-bars are a great cross between knobs and handles, meaning you can really get some grip on the handle. Pull bars can range in length from around 160mm to 420mm and can work on pantry or cabinet-fronted fridges.
Think of your cabinet hardware like jewelry - whether it’s a glimmer of gold on a T-bar or a tactile pull for ease of use, we’ve run through the best on the market that will bring a modern kitchen to life with ease.
Best T-bar handles
A T-bar made from solid metal with a durable brass finish, featuring a rough-cast knuckle and hand-polished solid metal bar.
This stylish cabinet T-bar is sold in a set of two and made in brass with a decorative swirling texture. This door handle T-bar design is tactile and makes a pretty addition to a kitchen in need of a glimmer of gold.
Best pull bar handles
If you're looking for an easy kitchen update, this brass pull bar is available in a variety of sizes for every type kitchen cabinet. Pick from 3", 4" and 6" lengths.
From $2.70!
A geometric D-handle in gold, made from zinc alloy. They give a sophisticated look for a bargain price and you can get different lengths.
A pull bar made from solid stainless steel with a diamond-cut, cross-knurl pattern. The length of this bar would work for kitchen cabinets and the rough texture gives you a good grip.
Best pull handles
I like the scalloped edging of this brass pull. Screw your pull into the other side of a kitchen drawer with the decorative edge on the other side of the drawer for easy of grip.
A stylish fan-like design that will add a playful decorative touch to your kitchen drawers, bringing a touch of brass color and a bit of texture.
I love the peach color of this cute pull handle, bringing the trend for decorating with pastels into your kitchen in a subtle way. The handle by Beslag Design is made of powder-coated metal and is available in a different colors.
Best knob handles
A set of two golden knobs with a geometric twist which bounces light around the room and makes for an decorative kitchen addition.
The cross-hatched texture of the Knurled Knob feels luxurious in hand and lends a contemporary look to cabinets and drawers.
What material should kitchen handles be?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
For an enduringly stylish and industrial kitchen, bring solid metal into the space. Stainless steel, brass and bronze are all sleek and stylish, giving a slick edge to your cabinetry. ‘Steel works with everything, brass is warm and inviting,’ says Massimo Buster Minale (opens in new tab), founder of Buster + Punch.
Metal makes for durability, essential for everyday pieces that frequently get tugged and pulled. Buster + Punch’s cabinet hardware collection, Cross, Cast and Linear is exclusively made from solid metal - steel, brass, gunmetal, black, welders black and on special occasions, burnt steel. ‘We use the finest metals and everything is refined by hand. Our cabinet hardware will outlast us all,’ says Massimo.
You can also get cheaper hardware in aluminum, or wood, although this might not be as durable, and bear in mind that brass oxidizes over time so must be finished with a clear lacquer glaze. Whatever material you go for, keep things cohesive throughout the room. If your kitchen has brass taps, match this with brass handles or a complementary finish such as black hardware. ‘Keeping to one style of cabinet hardware has the power to lift entire homes or spaces with such ease - you’ll be amazed at the result,’ says Massimo. Alternatively, think fabric. Leather handles are a softer alternative that are pleasing to the touch and add a unique feel to a room as they will age and wear beautifully over time.
How should I position kitchen cabinet handles?
When it comes to placement, for drawers under 24 inches, center a single pull or knob. If your drawer is 24 inches or over you can add a second pull. To get the perfect placement for your cabinet knob or pull, divide the drawer into thirds and place the two knobs in the left and right thirds of the drawer.
Mounted on the door, cabinetry knobs and pulls are placed on the opposite side of the door hinge and typically two to three inches from the bottom corner of the door for upper cabinets. While on base cabinets, knobs are usually placed around two to three inches from the upper corner of the door.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
This home's courtyard has a secret that makes it feel 10 times bigger than it is – we've found the best ways to copy it
In a beautiful colorful courtyard garden, outdoor furnishings and tiles may steal the show, but the real magic is in a design choice you might not even notice at first
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
Minimaluxe - the brand new design trend that will define this decade, making your home more elevated and you more calm
Meet minimaluxe, the brand new design trend that Livingetc believes will define this entire decade. Top designers explain how to get this look right
By Pip Rich • Published
-
This home's courtyard has a secret that makes it feel 10 times bigger than it is – we've found the best ways to copy it
In a beautiful colorful courtyard garden, outdoor furnishings and tiles may steal the show, but the real magic is in a design choice you might not even notice at first
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
Privacy screens are the secret to a more secluded, cozier backyard – these are the most stylish you'll find right now
By including a privacy screen in your landscaping design, you can create hidden spots that feel cozy and contained. Here's our pick to do it in style
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
Where can I buy limewash paint? The 6 best places to find this on-trend wall finish online
Limewash paint is one of the biggest decorating trends right now, but it's not always easy to find. So where are the best places to buy it?
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
The 9 pink velvet couches that prove this sofa color has gone from trendy to timeless
A pink velvet couch is an irresistible furniture addition that can make your living room more sumptuous. Here are 9 of my favorites on the market now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
IKEA's brand new collection is full of color and joy – and it's exactly what you need for outdoor entertaining this summer
This vibrant collection promises a stylish summer soiree, but be quick - it's only available for a limited time
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
Light blue sofas are the surprising style hero of 2023 – these are 12 of the best to buy into this living room trend
For all styles of living rooms, these are the 12 best light blue couches to snap up now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Our shopping editor loves the glass-top coffee table trend - here are the 12 she's choosing from right now
Glass-top coffee tables are a key trend in design, allowing light to flow and spaces to feel airy. Here are the 12 our shopping editor wants to buy now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
'It's the most flattering way to light a dining table' – why interior designers love the 'billiard lighting' trend
This dynamic lighting trend doesn't just look good, it sets the perfect ambiance for entertaining in a dining room, too. Here are 12 of the best
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published