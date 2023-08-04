Struggling to find the perfect housewarming present? Here are the best gifts for new homeowners

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Moving into a new home is an exciting time. New homeowners have the chance to completely start fresh when it comes to their decor – but with purchases of new sofas, beds, and maybe even a structural change or two to contend with, they'll have a lot on their plate for the first few months or so. Now, we all know that it’s the finishing touches that really make a house feel like a home, so what could possibly make a better gift for a new homeowner than a chic decorative piece?

If you have a ton of housewarming parties to attend this summer and are struggling to find the right gifts, then I’ve done all the hard work for you. I went through the best home decor stores to find the most stylish home accessories that would make perfect presents for the new homeowners in your life. Whether they love a luxe accent or prefer pretty-yet-practical pieces, there’ll be the perfect gift in here for them.

THE TOP 12 GIFTS FOR NEW HOMEOWNERS

BEST KITCHEN GIFTS

Elin cake stand $78 at Anthropologie As the heart of the home, it just makes sense to include gifts to make their kitchen feel more put-together – and this beautifully designed cake stand does just that. I love the intricate pattern! we love! Twister salt and pepper grinder $58 at Addison Ross This is possibly the most stylish salt and pepper grinder I've ever come across. It features an on-trend scalloped design and comes in 12 chic colors so whether they're a fan of bright or neutral tones, you're sure to find a color combo they'll love. Always Pan 2.0 $150 at Our Place Our Place's Always Pan 2.0 makes the perfect gift for anyone who loves to cook! It's incredibly versatile, has an amazing non-stick coating and can even be used in the oven. When we asked is the Always Pan worth it recently, the answer was very much 'yes'?

BEST CANDLE GIFTS

BEST TABLETOP GIFTS

Amphora vase $124 at Lulu and Georgia You pretty much can't go wrong with gifting somebody a beautiful vase, and this slim stoneware number is an absolute dream. The smooth ridges have a calming effect, making it the perfect piece to add to a cozy corner table. Costa Smeralda by Cesare Cunaccia hardcover $105 at Net-a-Porter Everyone could do with a statement book or two to elevate their coffee table, and this collectible Assouline hardback fits the bill perfectly. It’s full of breathtaking travel images that’ll transport them to the Mediterranean. Bestselling style Gleaming Primrose vanity tray $54 at Anthropologie If they're a fan of Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose mirror collection, they're sure to love this vanity tray. It features the collection's intricate detailing across the rim and is far more affordable than the larger mirror styles.

BEST COLORFUL GIFTS