Struggling to find the perfect housewarming present? Here are the best gifts for new homeowners

From luxurious dinner plates to stylish salt and pepper shakers, we found the ideal gifts for the new homeowners in your life

home decor gifts for housewarming including vases, candlesticks and stemware
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia, Terrain, Anthropologie)
Moving into a new home is an exciting time. New homeowners have the chance to completely start fresh when it comes to their decor – but with purchases of new sofas, beds, and maybe even a structural change or two to contend with, they'll have a lot on their plate for the first few months or so. Now, we all know that it’s the finishing touches that really make a house feel like a home, so what could possibly make a better gift for a new homeowner than a chic decorative piece? 

If you have a ton of housewarming parties to attend this summer and are struggling to find the right gifts, then I’ve done all the hard work for you. I went through the best home decor stores to find the most stylish home accessories that would make perfect presents for the new homeowners in your life. Whether they love a luxe accent or prefer pretty-yet-practical pieces, there’ll be the perfect gift in here for them.

THE TOP 12 GIFTS FOR NEW HOMEOWNERS

BEST KITCHEN GIFTS

green cake stand with floral pattern

Elin cake stand

As the heart of the home, it just makes sense to include gifts to make their kitchen feel more put-together – and this beautifully designed cake stand does just that. I love the intricate pattern!

beige salt and pepper grinderwe love!
Twister salt and pepper grinder

This is possibly the most stylish salt and pepper grinder I've ever come across. It features an on-trend scalloped design and comes in 12 chic colors so whether they're a fan of bright or neutral tones, you're sure to find a color combo they'll love.

green pan being put in the oven
Always Pan 2.0

Our Place's Always Pan 2.0 makes the perfect gift for anyone who loves to cook! It's incredibly versatile, has an amazing non-stick coating and can even be used in the oven. When we asked is the Always Pan worth it recently, the answer was very much 'yes'? 

BEST CANDLE GIFTS

black baies diptyque candle in a jarLooks and smells great
Diptyque Baies scented candle in black

A scented candle is a classic housewarming gift, and this Baies candle from Diptyque looks undeniably luxurious. Monochrome lovers will adore the chic all-black design.

two tinted glass candlesticks
Ridged glass candlestick

This candle holder features an elegant tinted glass design. Buy them a set of two in different sizes to help them style their first dinner table in their new home.

coral twisted tapered candles on a dinner table
Twisty taper candles

And these twisted tapered candles make the perfect complimentary gift. They come in a few colors which they can mix and match to suit a summery spread. 

BEST TABLETOP GIFTS

slim white vase with two round handles
Amphora vase

You pretty much can't go wrong with gifting somebody a beautiful vase, and this slim stoneware number is an absolute dream. The smooth ridges have a calming effect, making it the perfect piece to add to a cozy corner table. 

orange coffee table book
Costa Smeralda by Cesare Cunaccia hardcover

Everyone could do with a statement book or two to elevate their coffee table, and this collectible Assouline hardback fits the bill perfectly. It’s full of breathtaking travel images that’ll transport them to the Mediterranean. 

mirror vanity tray with intricate black detailing on the rimBestselling style
Gleaming Primrose vanity tray

If they're a fan of Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose mirror collection, they're sure to love this vanity tray. It features the collection's intricate detailing across the rim and is far more affordable than the larger mirror styles. 

BEST COLORFUL GIFTS

orange and pink loewe pillow with leather logo at the centre
Loewe Appliquéd pillow

The best sort of gift makes a statement, and no truer words could be said about this colorful Loewe pillow. From its iconic embossed leather logo to its cosy-yet-chic mohair blend base, any homeware lover would be thrilled to receive it as a gift.

four pink and red wine glasses
Chamberlain wine glasses

Whether they bring these tinted wine glasses out for dinner parties or proudly display them in a glass-front cabinet, there's no doubt that your giftee will get loads of use out of them

two orange dinner plates with yellow painted pattern
Porcelain dinner plates

Last but most certainly not least, I can't imagine anybody not jumping for joy after they unwrap these Cabana + Ulla Johnson  statement plates! I don't know if I'm more obsessed with the color or the luxuriously intricate pattern.

WHICH HOME ACCESSORIES MAKE THE BEST GIFTS?

If you’ve heard your giftee speak about a specific style or piece they love, then a decorative ornament would make a good gifting option. But you don’t want to risk buying them a gift they won’t actually use, so as a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to buy them a practical product that masquerades as decor. 

If they’re into cooking then they’re sure to appreciate some aesthetically-pleasing cookware, and if they have more monthly flower subscriptions than they know what to do with – well hello there, new stoneware vase! If they love to make their home smell great, then scented candles are a brilliant choice as you can never have too many dotted around the house.

Essentially, you want to ensure that you gift them a product that won’t sit unused in their attic (or be discreetly passed on as a gift to somebody else – we’ve all been there) so try to mindfully choose something that you know suits their style and that they actually need.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

