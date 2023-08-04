Struggling to find the perfect housewarming present? Here are the best gifts for new homeowners
From luxurious dinner plates to stylish salt and pepper shakers, we found the ideal gifts for the new homeowners in your life
For style leaders and design lovers.
Moving into a new home is an exciting time. New homeowners have the chance to completely start fresh when it comes to their decor – but with purchases of new sofas, beds, and maybe even a structural change or two to contend with, they'll have a lot on their plate for the first few months or so. Now, we all know that it’s the finishing touches that really make a house feel like a home, so what could possibly make a better gift for a new homeowner than a chic decorative piece?
If you have a ton of housewarming parties to attend this summer and are struggling to find the right gifts, then I’ve done all the hard work for you. I went through the best home decor stores to find the most stylish home accessories that would make perfect presents for the new homeowners in your life. Whether they love a luxe accent or prefer pretty-yet-practical pieces, there’ll be the perfect gift in here for them.
THE TOP 12 GIFTS FOR NEW HOMEOWNERS
BEST KITCHEN GIFTS
As the heart of the home, it just makes sense to include gifts to make their kitchen feel more put-together – and this beautifully designed cake stand does just that. I love the intricate pattern!
This is possibly the most stylish salt and pepper grinder I've ever come across. It features an on-trend scalloped design and comes in 12 chic colors so whether they're a fan of bright or neutral tones, you're sure to find a color combo they'll love.
Our Place's Always Pan 2.0 makes the perfect gift for anyone who loves to cook! It's incredibly versatile, has an amazing non-stick coating and can even be used in the oven. When we asked is the Always Pan worth it recently, the answer was very much 'yes'?
BEST CANDLE GIFTS
A scented candle is a classic housewarming gift, and this Baies candle from Diptyque looks undeniably luxurious. Monochrome lovers will adore the chic all-black design.
This candle holder features an elegant tinted glass design. Buy them a set of two in different sizes to help them style their first dinner table in their new home.
BEST TABLETOP GIFTS
You pretty much can't go wrong with gifting somebody a beautiful vase, and this slim stoneware number is an absolute dream. The smooth ridges have a calming effect, making it the perfect piece to add to a cozy corner table.
Everyone could do with a statement book or two to elevate their coffee table, and this collectible Assouline hardback fits the bill perfectly. It’s full of breathtaking travel images that’ll transport them to the Mediterranean.
If they're a fan of Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose mirror collection, they're sure to love this vanity tray. It features the collection's intricate detailing across the rim and is far more affordable than the larger mirror styles.
BEST COLORFUL GIFTS
The best sort of gift makes a statement, and no truer words could be said about this colorful Loewe pillow. From its iconic embossed leather logo to its cosy-yet-chic mohair blend base, any homeware lover would be thrilled to receive it as a gift.
Whether they bring these tinted wine glasses out for dinner parties or proudly display them in a glass-front cabinet, there's no doubt that your giftee will get loads of use out of them
Last but most certainly not least, I can't imagine anybody not jumping for joy after they unwrap these Cabana + Ulla Johnson statement plates! I don't know if I'm more obsessed with the color or the luxuriously intricate pattern.
WHICH HOME ACCESSORIES MAKE THE BEST GIFTS?
If you’ve heard your giftee speak about a specific style or piece they love, then a decorative ornament would make a good gifting option. But you don’t want to risk buying them a gift they won’t actually use, so as a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to buy them a practical product that masquerades as decor.
If they’re into cooking then they’re sure to appreciate some aesthetically-pleasing cookware, and if they have more monthly flower subscriptions than they know what to do with – well hello there, new stoneware vase! If they love to make their home smell great, then scented candles are a brilliant choice as you can never have too many dotted around the house.
Essentially, you want to ensure that you gift them a product that won’t sit unused in their attic (or be discreetly passed on as a gift to somebody else – we’ve all been there) so try to mindfully choose something that you know suits their style and that they actually need.
