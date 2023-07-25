Looking for the perfect coffee table for a small living room? Our shopping editor's picks make the most of tiny spaces

Our shopping editor is convinced that any of these 9 coffee tables is perfect for a small living space

A selection of coffee tables for small spaces
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published

For me, coffee tables are a basic living room necessity. They help anchor the space, operate as functional side tables and a place to rest that evening glass of wine, and provide valuable additional storage. Aesthetically, there is something cozy about a coffee table, and makes a room feel more homely.

Even if you have a small space, a coffee table isn't something to skimp on, and there are so many designs out there that that accommodate small space living. Tables with in-built storage, or slender designs that only take up a small surface area - even the smallest surfaces can help bring that cozy coffee table look. Here are 9 our shopping editor has found on her living room furniture websites.

9 coffee tables that are perfect for small spaces

A pair of light blue nesting coffee tables
Nesting coffee table

Material: MDF
Price: $291.49

The nesting look is a good solution to your small living room woes. These two fit snugly together and can be easily moved to the side when not in use. With five different color options including white, black, orange, brown, and blue, you're sure to find a set that matches your style.

A glass and mdf coffee table
Reese coffee table

Material: MDF, glass
Price: $229

This glass-topped coffee table in an oversized circular silhouette comes complete with a fixed lower shelf where you can display bits and pieces. It's a sculptural design that will bring a minimalist living room feel.

A low coffee table with second shelf
Low coffee table

Material: Solid wood
Price: $299.99

With an 100 percent wood top, this natural wood table comes with a storage shelf where you can hide away those living room items that need a home. The rectangular shape is perfect for a narrow but long room, and can be moved into a corner if you're looking to save on space.

A coffee table with glass top
Clarus coffee table

Material: Walnut
Price: $199

This glass-topped table brings an airy feel to your living room with the see-through surface that creates an optical illusion of more space, showing off the unique solid wood leg design. Mix and match with marble and solid wood legs.

A coffee table in white made from mdf
Isobel coffee table

Material: MDF
Price: $449

I like the irregular shape of this small coffee table from Urban Outfitters that won't feel too block-y in a small living room. With that waved edging that we know is so popular in the home at the moment, it will lend a chic, minimaluxe feel to your space.

A small coffee table
Andy coffee table

Material: Aluminum and plywood
Price: $849

Simple and sturdy, the Andy coffee table has a sleek feel to it. Its low profile works perfectly for those smaller spaces where you don't want your coffee table taking up too much space, and the muted colors bring a calming quality.

A small coffee table made of wood
Solid wood coffee table

Material: Solid wood
Price: $108.49

Add a touch of elegance with this simple three legged design available on Overstock. Sometimes, you just need the smallest surface area to create a coffee table vignette, and this is the perfect opportunity to display a couple of books and decor. 

A modern coffee table
Sonali oval coffee table

Material: Resin and ash wood veneer
Price: $1,498

A room-anchoring piece, this striking coffee table makes quite the statement and has a sculptural feel about it. The organic shapes create a calming aesthetic so it will bring a tranquil feel in even the smallest, cluttered rooms. 

Wood and metal box coffee table
Doxa coffee table

Material: Wood and metal
Price: $89.99

I like the simple boxy shape of this coffee table. Slim and narrow, it's handy if you want to sit your coffee table flush to the wall, making the very most of the surface area. The simple frame means you can see under and through the object, giving the illusion of more space.

What is the best shape coffee table for a small room?

If you are designing a smaller space, you've got to think carefully about the shape of your coffee table. In smaller living rooms, the question is often whether to go square vs round coffee table, or oval versus rectangle. For long rooms, oval or rectangular will work best because they are narrow, slim and can slot into a snug area. A lack of sharp edges also helps the organic flow and feel of the room. For square rooms, go for round or square to mimmic the wider shape of the space.

Look to the wider room and shape of the space for inspiration. Echo the other shapes you have in the space to help the room tie together and avoid a space feeling awkward. Do you have a curved sofa or round rug that might suit a rounded coffee table? Echoing this movement will help a room feel unified. 

'In a more linear space, a rectangle or oval shape is best and in a more square space a circle table is recommended,' says Annie Obermann, co-founder of Forge & Bow.

Oonagh Turner
Oonagh Turner
