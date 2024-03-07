The 12 Best Round Coffee Tables — Soften Your Living Room With Our Style Editor's Favorite Pieces
There are few designs as classic as a round coffee table, and Style Editor Brigid Kennedy has the low down on which to buy right now (and how to style it)
A round coffee table in a well-decorated living room is a tale as old as time. It's a design combination that's graced some of the most stylish homes for decades, and it's really not hard to see why. The simple silhouette of the table complements most if not all design schemes, while its rounded frame adds a touch of softness to any space. When a rectangular coffee table won't fit or just doesn't feel right, a round coffee table is the next best coffee table, hands down.
Whether or not you'd like to use one really 'depends on your sofa situation,' said Alex Bass, interior designer and founder of Salon 21, an art and design studio. She recommends selecting a round coffee table for any high-traffic areas, to avoid bumps and scrapes from sharp edges or corners, or in a room with an L-shaped sofa, since the circular table adds a nice contrast to an angular sectional.
All this is mind, I'm here today to walk you through the very best and most diverse round coffee table options on the market right now, from the high design and luxury to the accessible and affordable. With picks from the likes of Anthropologie, Wayfair, and more, I guarantee you'll find something you love.
12 of the best round coffee tables
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $178
Was: $218
If a round coffee table is timeless, a round mid-century modern coffee table will live forever and then some. With its natural wood finish and caned siding, this customer favorite proves a worthwhile entry in the MCM canon.
Price: $229
To be honest, I can't believe this glass top coffee table is only $229. The shape is so unbelievably cool, with a minimalist air about it (despite offering a lower shelf, as well). It's well-reviewed, too. What can't it do?!
Price: $140
The Glasgow coffee table is as bare bones as it gets, but that's why it works. A simple and affordable buy that ties the room together without any crazy bells and whistles, and a great coffee table for a small living room.
Price: $206
The open and relaxed design of this transitional and bohemian coffee table makes it the perfect pick for a jam-packed space. Visually, it will appear to take up less space than its footprint suggests.
Price: $202.99
While this cylindrical pedestal table comes in a natural wood grain colorway, I'm more partial to the sleek black look instead. The former might a bit more mid-century, but the black feels striking and current.
Price: $266.99
Was: $499.99
In addition to its heavily discounted price tag, I'm loving the Denn thanks to its capiz shell mosaic finish, crafted by local artisans from Vietnam. And don't worry about tainting the excellent pattern; the table is stain-resistant, so it can endure a lot.
Price: $380
Get the look of a marble coffee table with this under-$400 buy from Target (actually made of magnesium oxide). This is the perfect pick for the contemporary home.
Price: $648
What I love about this rough-around-the-edges table from Anthropologie is that it is purposely imperfect, lending a certain organic quality to its striking acacia wood-comprised silhouette.
Price: $399
Simple, easy, classic. The Seb is a well-made piece of furniture that will last you a long time. Sometimes, that's all that matters.
Price: $554
Was: $792
It's always a treat when you can grab an ABC Carpet & Home piece on sale — but it's even sweeter when that pick is a bright yellow table from Italian design firm Midj. While the upholstered base adds an excellent bit of textural contrast to the steel frame, it also serves as a means of sound absorption in particularly chatty rooms.
Price: $559.99
Was: $899
It's hard not to fall in love with the terrazzo top of this 36" coffee table, the perfect way to pull in multiple accent colors around the room.
How do you style a round coffee table?
When styling a coffee table, 'you want to leave enough room to make it practical,' Alex tells me. 'My essentials for a coffee table are some books stacked to create different heights, a pair of candlesticks, and coasters.' As far as table material goes, Alex said she likes a round marble coffee table the best. They feel 'weighty,' she explains. 'I think they're very durable and don't go out of style.'
"I often start with a tray to create a focal point and organize smaller items,' adds Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D. 'A tray can hold decorative objects like candles, vases, or sculptures, as well as practical items like coasters or remote controls. I also like to incorporate coffee table books, which not only add visual interest but can also spark conversation and reflect the homeowner's interests.'
Like Alex, Sarah recommends 'varying the heights and textures of the items on the table and leaving some open space to prevent overcrowding. Remember the rule of threes here! Items in odd numbers look better.'
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com
