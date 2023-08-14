12 best beige rugs that show why this neutral color is trending and how it adds warmth

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Beige doesn’t have to be boring. A blend of creamy white and rich brown, beige is considered the original neutral and a staple of interior design. Its earthy but elegant coloring makes it a natural choice for a plethora of rug designs. Color psychologists praise beige for its ability to offer calm and warmth. Beige works well with others too. Matched with black, beige makes for a sophisticated and smart rug choice. Blended with white or cream, beige feels softer and more serene.

To help you find the right rug, you can start by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. From geometric designs to easy washable options, we’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find our favorite beige rugs.

Best Round Beige Rugs

1. Round Geo Beige Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 8' Price: $349 Golden beige is covered in striking diamond lines on the round grey patterned rug design. Beautifully neutral, this rug would be perfect for layering with other carpets. 2. Beige Ring Rug View at Amazon Material: Wool Size: 6' Price: $134.02 A structured ombre effect comes to life on this Amazon beige wool rug. Made with 100% wool, this soft floor piece would be great for creating zones within a room to accentuate key pieces. 3. Beige Jute Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Jute Size: 6' Price: $228 An organic take on beige, this round rug from Anthropologie is the perfect entrance piece. Textured and resilient, it will be sure to enhance natural interiors and offer your guests a warm welcome.

Best Washable Beige Rugs

1. Arts & Craft Beige Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $289 Inspired by the Arts & Craft movement, this Morris & Co. x Ruggable celebrates a cooler tone of beige. Intricate depictions of flowers are presented across this washable rug design, making it wonderfully detailed. 2. Abstract Beige Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $279 Explosive and abstract lines of camel cover this patterned rug from Ruggable x Nina Takesh. Perfect for adding visual intrigue to contemporary bedroom or living room designs, the neutral coloring makes this design both exciting and versatile. 3. Minimal Wool Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 12' x 15' Price: $2,998 Built to last, this minimal beige rug is made from 100% wool which is naturally stain resistant and can be washed several times. It's soft blocks of beige are a serene and subtle design statement.

Best Outdoor Beige Rugs

1. Pink & Beige Outdoor Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Polypropylene Size: 4' X 6' Price: $228 Tonal blends of pale pink and soft beige give this outdoor rug a romantic feel. Resistant to the weather, this durable design can be used inside as well as outdoors. 2. Geometric Beige Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Cotton, Chenille & Polyester Size: 5'3" x 7'7" Price: $349.99 Resistant to staining and shedding, this resilient design from Wayfair showcases an organic and earthy beige. The geometric rug pattern brings a sense of movement to the design as well. 3. Braided Beige Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 6' x 9' Price: $269.99 This outdoor rug from Wayfair features a charming braided design that adds texture to rooms. Subtle hints of blue and orange can be seen up close which gives the design additional color and depth.

Best Geometric Beige Rugs

1. Striped Beige Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool & Jute Size: 5' x 7'6" Price: $325 Refined tones of beige and tobacco brown form a smart stripe pattern across this wool and jute rug. Balanced in texture and elegance, this piece would make a great addition to living rooms. 2. Diamond Beige Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 6' x 9' Price: $972 A soft statement covers this wool rug from Lulu & Georgia, the diamonds of beige and ivory are ideal for neutral and modern interiors. With its plush pile, this would be the perfect rug for a living or bedroom interiors. 3. Sand Beige Chevron Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool & Nylon Size: 10' x 14' Price: $3,498 This cool chevron patterned rug shows a sandier side to beige, perfect for more cool-toned interiors. You can lean into the light color palette with your choice of furniture, lighting, and accessories or opt for darker tones to create a strong and striking contrast.