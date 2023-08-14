12 best beige rugs that show why this neutral color is trending and how it adds warmth

1. Best Round Beige Rugs

2. Best Washable Beige Rugs

3. Best Outdoor Beige Rugs

4. Best Geometric Beige Rugs

Beige doesn’t have to be boring. A blend of creamy white and rich brown, beige is considered the original neutral and a staple of interior design. Its earthy but elegant coloring makes it a natural choice for a plethora of rug designs. Color psychologists praise beige for its ability to offer calm and warmth. Beige works well with others too. Matched with black, beige makes for a sophisticated and smart rug choice. Blended with white or cream, beige feels softer and more serene. 

To help you find the right rug, you can start by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. From geometric designs to easy washable options, we’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find our favorite beige rugs.

Best Round Beige Rugs

Ruggable Beige round rug
1. Round Geo Beige Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 8'

Price: $349

Golden beige is covered in striking diamond lines on the round grey patterned rug design. Beautifully neutral, this rug would be perfect for layering with other carpets.

Amazon Beige round rug
2. Beige Ring Rug

Material: Wool

Size: 6'

Price: $134.02

A structured ombre effect comes to life on this Amazon beige wool rug. Made with 100% wool, this soft floor piece would be great for creating zones within a room to accentuate key pieces. 

Anthropologie jute beige rug
3. Beige Jute Rug

Material: Jute

Size: 6'

Price: $228

An organic take on beige, this round rug from Anthropologie is the perfect entrance piece. Textured and resilient, it will be sure to enhance natural interiors and offer your guests a warm welcome. 

Best Washable Beige Rugs

Morris & Co. x Ruggable beige rug
1. Arts & Craft Beige Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $289

Inspired by the Arts & Craft movement, this Morris & Co. x Ruggable celebrates a cooler tone of beige. Intricate depictions of flowers are presented across this washable rug design, making it wonderfully detailed. 

Ruggable x Nina Takesh Beige Rug
2. Abstract Beige Rug

Material: Polyester 

Size: 5' x 7'

Price: $279

Explosive and abstract lines of camel cover this patterned rug from Ruggable x Nina Takesh. Perfect for adding visual intrigue to contemporary bedroom or living room designs, the neutral coloring makes this design both exciting and versatile.

Lulu & Georgia beige minimal rug
3. Minimal Wool Rug

Material: Wool

Size: 12' x 15'

Price: $2,998

Built to last, this minimal beige rug is made from 100% wool which is naturally stain resistant and can be washed several times. It's soft blocks of beige are a serene and subtle design statement. 

Best Outdoor Beige Rugs

Lulu & Georgia Pink & Beige Outdoor Rugs
1. Pink & Beige Outdoor Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 4' X 6'

Price: $228

Tonal blends of pale pink and soft beige give this outdoor rug a romantic feel. Resistant to the weather, this durable design can be used inside as well as outdoors. 

Wayfair beige outdoor rugs
2. Geometric Beige Outdoor Rug

Material: Cotton, Chenille & Polyester

Size: 5'3" x 7'7"

Price: $349.99

Resistant to staining and shedding, this resilient design from Wayfair showcases an organic and earthy beige. The geometric rug pattern brings a sense of movement to the design as well.

Wayfair Outdoor Beige Rug
3. Braided Beige Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 6' x 9'

Price: $269.99

This outdoor rug from Wayfair features a charming braided design that adds texture to rooms. Subtle hints of blue and orange can be seen up close which gives the design additional color and depth.

Best Geometric Beige Rugs

Lulu & Georgia beige geometric rug
1. Striped Beige Rug

Material: Wool & Jute

Size: 5' x 7'6"

Price: $325

Refined tones of beige and tobacco brown form a smart stripe pattern across this wool and jute rug. Balanced in texture and elegance, this piece would make a great addition to living rooms. 

Lulu & Georgia beige diamond rug
2. Diamond Beige Rug

Material: Wool & Cotton

Size: 6' x 9'

Price: $972

A soft statement covers this wool rug from Lulu & Georgia, the diamonds of beige and ivory are ideal for neutral and modern interiors. With its plush pile, this would be the perfect rug for a living or bedroom interiors. 

Lulu & Georgia sand beige chevron rug
3. Sand Beige Chevron Rug

Material: Wool & Nylon

Size: 10' x 14'

Price: $3,498

This cool chevron patterned rug shows a sandier side to beige, perfect for more cool-toned interiors. You can lean into the light color palette with your choice of furniture, lighting, and accessories or opt for darker tones to create a strong and striking contrast.

What do you pair with a beige carpet?

Beige’s popularity is in part owed to its ability to work with ease into schemes. Whether you want a neutral and welcoming scheme or a vibrant and maximalist one, a beige carpet can blend seamlessly into your room. Working as a base for your interior, beige offers balance for those around it. Specifically for neutral palettes, the calming color works to complement the other tones, stronger or lighter around the room. 

"A beige carpet can be a great anchoring option for any room. Neutral colors like beige tend to create calm spaces for a zen-like ambiance, so wherever you are looking to cultivate some serenity, this can be a great foundation. One thing to consider is the tone of the flooring where the rug will live. You want the shades to be complementary to create a layered look," says Los-Angeles based interior designer Erin Fetherston. As Fetherston mentions, undertones are important.  Consider the under-tone of your beige when matching pieces to your rug, cooler toned beiges would work well with greys and white whilst warmer tones blossom when paired with terracotta and brown.

Faaizah Shah

