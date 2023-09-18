This inexpensive bathroom trend turns your space into a spa - and our Editor is fully on board

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bathroom trends come and go - I remember the brief moment when matte black tiles were all the rage, despite how quickly they got watermarked - but there are a few that have staying power.

And one of those is the allure of the spa bathroom. 'Marble, natural stone, a color palette of painted plaster,' the acclaimed Dutch designer Piet Boon told me recently, when we were discussing the perfect bathroom. 'These are the materials that have longevity.'

But there is one element of the spa bathroom you can install quickly and affordably, without a remodel and whether you have deeply veined tiles or not. And that's the bath caddy.

A bath caddy is a simple tray that fits across the top of the bath and is there to hold your skincare/iPad/scented candle/book/glass of wine while you soak. And it is so much more luxe than the sum of its parts. Having one gives you the ability to lie in the bath for as long as the water is warm - with all you need quite literally at hand. I see them as being the must-have accessory for 2024. Here's my pick of the best to buy now.

The best bath caddies to buy now

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

I've scoured the internet to find the best bathroom caddies from the best home decor stores - and ordered myself the Anthropologie Mercedes at the same time.

The best white bath caddies

Mercedes bath caddy View at Anthropologie Price: $168

Dimensions: 1"H, 30"W, 6"D



Made from marble, this caddy would work in a minimalist bathroom - its grooved detailing adding a much-needed element of non-slip for your wine glass. Dina bath caddy View at Wayfair Price: $94.99

Dimensions: 1.3'' H X 32'' W X 8'' D With an ergonomic, almost architectural approach to the smoothness of this design, this caddy would fit into a modern bathroom well. Nexus bath caddy View at CB2 Price: $199

Dimensions: 32"Wx8"Dx2.25"H With clean lines and sharp edges this slab of marble is nothing short of super-luxe. Instant bathroom-elevation, and instantaneous spa vibes.

The best wood bath caddies

Teak bath caddy View at cb2 Price: $79.95

Dimensions: 8"Wx32"Dx2.5"H Wood - alongside natural stone - was one of the materials the designer Piet Boon picked out as having longevity and luxe vibes for a bathroom. I certainly think it softens all the glossy-by-necessity-of-function surfaces. Bamboo bath caddy View at H&M Price: $16.99

Dimensions: W 5 3/4". L 27 1/2". Don't let the budget price tag fool you - this bamboo bath caddy is way more luxe than it costs. Its ridges evoke the fluted surface bathroom trend we've seen this year, adding depth and character. Claudia bath caddy View at Anthropologie Price: $148

Dimensions: 1.7"H, 30.8"W A darker wood this time, for a richer, more sophisticated look. The brass handles adding just a hint of a gleam for the light of your scented candle to flicker off. And relax.

The best brass bath caddies