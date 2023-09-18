This inexpensive bathroom trend turns your space into a spa - and our Editor is fully on board

Bath caddies are the new bathroom must-have which instantly turn the space into a spa - our Editor picks his favorite ones

wood bath caddy over a modern bath tub
Bathroom trends come and go - I remember the brief moment when matte black tiles were all the rage, despite how quickly they got watermarked - but there are a few that have staying power.

And one of those is the allure of the spa bathroom.  'Marble, natural stone, a color palette of painted plaster,' the acclaimed Dutch designer Piet Boon told me recently, when we were discussing the perfect bathroom. 'These are the materials that have longevity.'

But there is one element of the spa bathroom you can install quickly and affordably, without a remodel and whether you have deeply veined tiles or not. And that's the bath caddy. 

A bath caddy is a simple tray that fits across the top of the bath and is there to hold your skincare/iPad/scented candle/book/glass of wine while you soak. And it is so much more luxe than the sum of its parts. Having one gives you the ability to lie in the bath for as long as the water is warm - with all you need quite literally at hand. I see them as being the must-have accessory for 2024. Here's my pick of the best to buy now.

The best bath caddies to buy now

I've scoured the internet to find the best bathroom caddies from the best home decor stores - and ordered myself the Anthropologie Mercedes at the same time. 

The best white bath caddies

marble bath caddy
Mercedes bath caddy

Price: $168
Dimensions: 1"H, 30"W, 6"D

Made from marble, this caddy would work in a minimalist bathroom - its grooved detailing adding a much-needed element of non-slip for your wine glass.

white bath caddy
Dina bath caddy

Price: $94.99
Dimensions: 1.3'' H X 32'' W X 8'' D

With an ergonomic, almost architectural approach to the smoothness of this design, this caddy would fit into a modern bathroom well. 

white marble bath caddy on a black bath
Nexus bath caddy

Price: $199
Dimensions: 32"Wx8"Dx2.25"H

With clean lines and sharp edges this slab of marble is nothing short of super-luxe. Instant bathroom-elevation, and instantaneous spa vibes. 

The best wood bath caddies

blonde wood bath caddy on a white bath tub
Teak bath caddy

Price: $79.95
Dimensions: 8"Wx32"Dx2.5"H

Wood - alongside natural stone - was one of the materials the designer Piet Boon picked out as having longevity and luxe vibes for a bathroom. I certainly think it softens all the glossy-by-necessity-of-function surfaces.

bamboo ridged bath caddy
Bamboo bath caddy

Price: $16.99
Dimensions: W 5 3/4". L 27 1/2".

Don't let the budget price tag fool you - this bamboo bath caddy is way more luxe than it costs. Its ridges evoke the fluted surface bathroom trend we've seen this year, adding depth and character.

dark wood bath caddy on a white bath
Claudia bath caddy

Price: $148
Dimensions: 1.7"H, 30.8"W

A darker wood this time, for a richer, more sophisticated look. The brass handles adding just a hint of a gleam for the light of your scented candle to flicker off. And relax.

The best brass bath caddies

brass bathroom caddy
Kingston brass bath caddy

Price: $74.99
Dimensions: Adjustable length from 26" to 33"

'Bronze is one of the most beautiful materials, it's like art,' Piet Boon told me. Well, this brass bath caddy has the same gleaming effect, contrasting with a plain white tub.

brass bath caddy on a white bath tub
Demeter bath caddy

Price: $168
Dimensions: 5"H, 24"W, 6.75"D

A subtle sunburst decal bookends this bath caddy, adding a touch of Art Deco charm. This has enough compartments for your candle, drink and products, though you may struggle to prop a book on it.

gold bath caddy
Wanlian bathtub caddy

Price: $59.99
Dimensions: 33"L x 7.8"W x 1.1"H

Pip Rich
Pip Rich
Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants.  He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.

