12 beautiful decor pieces and you'll never guess where we found them - discover our secret trove of inexpensive design

From practical purchases to last-minute stock-ups, Amazon is usually my first port of call when it comes to online shopping. The huge variety of choice and next day delivery option available on loads of products makes it one of the most convenient places to shop online.

With so many options at such great prices, it’s easy to assume that Amazon products lack the quality of more expensive or selective decor stores. But I find that it actually excels when it comes to high-quality decor that looks far more expensive than it actually is! So I’ve done the hard work for you and scoured through the site to find the very best decor pieces that people will be genuinely surprised to learn you got from Amazon, which is in fact, one of the best home decor stores.

OUR TOP 12 LUXE-LOOKING AMAZON DECOR PIECES

WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO FIND DECOR PIECES ON AMAZON?

As the world’s largest online marketplace, Amazon can be difficult to navigate. But I literally browse home decor stores online for a living, so luckily I’ve picked up a few tips and tricks when it comes to finding the best pieces.

1. Be specific with your search terms! You can’t just type ‘decor’ in the navigation bar and expect the most gorgeous products that suit your exact style to crop up. If you’re looking for cream tufted pillows or rustic stoneware vases, then that’s exactly what you should be typing in.

2. Don’t be afraid of the filters. Once you’ve typed your search terms into the navigation bar, there will probably still be thousands of products to choose from! Use the filters on the side to adjust the results to your preferred color, size, and budget.

3. Read reviews. Since you can’t see the product for yourself as with shopping in-store, hearing what other people have to say is the best way to see if the product is as high-quality as it looks in the picture. As a rule of thumb, products with over 100 reviews that are rated over 4 stars can generally be better trusted.

4. Explore the homepage a little! The curated edits you find when clicking through the side bars on the homepage are a treasure trove of new-in products, trending styles, and the hottest seasonal picks. Amazon has basically done the hard work for you here, and you might just find something amazing that you weren’t even looking for.