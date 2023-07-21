12 beautiful decor pieces and you'll never guess where we found them - discover our secret trove of inexpensive design
We’ve rounded up the most luxe-looking decor pieces that people will think you bought at a fancy boutique rather than your favorite online marketplace
From practical purchases to last-minute stock-ups, Amazon is usually my first port of call when it comes to online shopping. The huge variety of choice and next day delivery option available on loads of products makes it one of the most convenient places to shop online.
With so many options at such great prices, it’s easy to assume that Amazon products lack the quality of more expensive or selective decor stores. But I find that it actually excels when it comes to high-quality decor that looks far more expensive than it actually is! So I’ve done the hard work for you and scoured through the site to find the very best decor pieces that people will be genuinely surprised to learn you got from Amazon, which is in fact, one of the best home decor stores.
OUR TOP 12 LUXE-LOOKING AMAZON DECOR PIECES
The tufted pattern on these throw pillow covers will add a luxurious feel to your sofa setup, adding interest to (but not distracting from) a minimalist style of decor.
First up is this charming jute rug. Scallop-edge decor is having a moment as it's so playful, and the detail of this natural woven finish make it feel elegant, too.
This stoneware vase looks far more expensive than its under-$30 price tag! The matte chalk finish and rustic hand-crafted shape make it the perfect neutral addition to your decor.
I adore the delicate golden rim on this impressive arched floor mirror. It looks both timeless and on-trend.
If you want something a little more modern, this is the piece for you. Abstract wavy design is an easy way to make a decor piece feel more expensive, and this unique accent mirror is no exception.
In the same vein is this jewelry tray. I love the on-trend chubby rim and glazed stoneware finish. It would make the perfect addition to your vanity.
I'd believe you if you told me you'd found these colored wine glasses in Net-a-Porter! They'll add a sophisticated touch of color to your table.
While we're on the subject of elegant color palettes, this linen duvet set comes in the most uplifting shade of soft yellow. Affordable-yet-high quality linen bedding is hard to come by, so this set is a real find.
I love the cheerful shades featured in this minimal vase set. With their sleek ribbed design and neutral-adjacent tones, they'd suit basically any style of decor.
Tapered candles are an easy way to elevate your dinner table, and these twisted ones are no exception. They're light-hearted and elegant at the same time – I'm obsessed.
I'd be willing to pay far more than $11.99 for this set of three classic gold-tone candle holders!
WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO FIND DECOR PIECES ON AMAZON?
As the world’s largest online marketplace, Amazon can be difficult to navigate. But I literally browse home decor stores online for a living, so luckily I’ve picked up a few tips and tricks when it comes to finding the best pieces.
1. Be specific with your search terms! You can’t just type ‘decor’ in the navigation bar and expect the most gorgeous products that suit your exact style to crop up. If you’re looking for cream tufted pillows or rustic stoneware vases, then that’s exactly what you should be typing in.
2. Don’t be afraid of the filters. Once you’ve typed your search terms into the navigation bar, there will probably still be thousands of products to choose from! Use the filters on the side to adjust the results to your preferred color, size, and budget.
3. Read reviews. Since you can’t see the product for yourself as with shopping in-store, hearing what other people have to say is the best way to see if the product is as high-quality as it looks in the picture. As a rule of thumb, products with over 100 reviews that are rated over 4 stars can generally be better trusted.
4. Explore the homepage a little! The curated edits you find when clicking through the side bars on the homepage are a treasure trove of new-in products, trending styles, and the hottest seasonal picks. Amazon has basically done the hard work for you here, and you might just find something amazing that you weren’t even looking for.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
