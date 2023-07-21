12 beautiful decor pieces and you'll never guess where we found them - discover our secret trove of inexpensive design

We’ve rounded up the most luxe-looking decor pieces that people will think you bought at a fancy boutique rather than your favorite online marketplace

By Valeza Bakolli
From practical purchases to last-minute stock-ups, Amazon is usually my first port of call when it comes to online shopping. The huge variety of choice and next day delivery option available on loads of products makes it one of the most convenient places to shop online. 

With so many options at such great prices, it’s easy to assume that Amazon products lack the quality of more expensive or selective decor stores. But I find that it actually excels when it comes to high-quality decor that looks far more expensive than it actually is! So I’ve done the hard work for you and scoured through the site to find the very best decor pieces that people will be genuinely surprised to learn you got from Amazon, which is in fact, one of the best home decor stores.

OUR TOP 12 LUXE-LOOKING AMAZON DECOR PIECES

two cream tufted pillows on a sofa
Textured cream throw pillow covers

The tufted pattern on these throw pillow covers will add a luxurious feel to your sofa setup, adding interest to (but not distracting from) a minimalist style of decor.

jute rug with scallop edge detail and white lines
Scallop pattern jute rug

First up is this charming jute rug. Scallop-edge decor is having a moment as it's so playful, and the detail of this natural woven finish make it feel elegant, too.

white stoneware jug vase with pampas grass inside
Neutral white ceramic vase

This stoneware vase looks far more expensive than its under-$30 price tag! The matte chalk finish and rustic hand-crafted shape make it the perfect neutral addition to your decor.

arched gold rim mirror leaning on a wall
Full-length arched mirror

I adore the delicate golden rim on this impressive arched floor mirror. It looks both timeless and on-trend.

leaning vanity mirror with an irregular shape
Irregular leaning wall mirror

If you want something a little more modern, this is the piece for you. Abstract wavy design is an easy way to make a decor piece feel more expensive, and this unique accent mirror is no exception.

white trinket tray with a chubby wavy design
Wavy ceramic trinket tray

In the same vein is this jewelry tray. I love the on-trend chubby rim and glazed stoneware finish. It would make the perfect addition to your vanity.

six wine glasses tinted with different colors
Colorful wine glasses

I'd believe you if you told me you'd found these colored wine glasses in Net-a-Porter! They'll add a sophisticated touch of color to your table.

linen bedding set in yellow
Washed linen duvet cover set

While we're on the subject of elegant color palettes, this linen duvet set comes in the most uplifting shade of soft yellow. Affordable-yet-high quality linen bedding is hard to come by, so this set is a real find.

three ribbed vases in pink cream and yellow
Mini ceramic vase set

I love the cheerful shades featured in this minimal vase set. With their sleek ribbed design and neutral-adjacent tones, they'd suit basically any style of decor.

two twisted taper candles
White twisted tapered candles

Tapered candles are an easy way to elevate your dinner table, and these twisted ones are no exception. They're light-hearted and elegant at the same time – I'm obsessed.

three gold candlesticks at different heights holding taper candles
Gold candlesticks set

I'd be willing to pay far more than $11.99 for this set of three classic gold-tone candle holders!

four taper candles in different shades of pink
Rose scented tapered candles

And these candles come in the most gorgeous gradient tones of romantic mauves and pinks – because you can never have too many tapered candles IMO.

WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO FIND DECOR PIECES ON AMAZON?

As the world’s largest online marketplace, Amazon can be difficult to navigate. But I literally browse home decor stores online for a living, so luckily I’ve picked up a few tips and tricks when it comes to finding the best pieces. 

1. Be specific with your search terms! You can’t just type ‘decor’ in the navigation bar and expect the most gorgeous products that suit your exact style to crop up. If you’re looking for cream tufted pillows or rustic stoneware vases, then that’s exactly what you should be typing in.

2. Don’t be afraid of the filters. Once you’ve typed your search terms into the navigation bar, there will probably still be thousands of products to choose from! Use the filters on the side to adjust the results to your preferred color, size, and budget.

3. Read reviews. Since you can’t see the product for yourself as with shopping in-store, hearing what other people have to say is the best way to see if the product is as high-quality as it looks in the picture. As a rule of thumb, products with over 100 reviews that are rated over 4 stars can generally be better trusted.

4. Explore the homepage a little! The curated edits you find when clicking through the side bars on the homepage are a treasure trove of new-in products, trending styles, and the hottest seasonal picks. Amazon has basically done the hard work for you here, and you might just find something amazing that you weren’t even looking for.

