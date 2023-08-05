The 12 best affordable sofas which go big on style, just not on price tag
The Livingetc team has sniffed out the 12 best affordable sofas which still have maximum style points
A good sofa can last two decades or more and the cost can run into thousands of dollars. This is especially true with pieces that are well designed and well crafted. However, there are affordable sofas on offer, with designer looks minus the high price tag.
Many of these affordable sofas are available online only and some have limited upholstery options. This cuts out considerable costs, which are passed on to the customer. Most of the best couches we've seen in this bracket are under $1,000 too.
We've scoured the best home decor stores for our favorite models and those we think you'll like.
Best affordable two-seater sofas
Price: $999
This generously sized love seat (33"H x 74"W x 34"D) could serve as a two-seater sofa in an urban apartment. We love its clean lines, neat tufted back and mid-century style. It's available in winter grey, limestone or twilight blue upholstery.
Price: $400
One of the best couches for small spaces, the Harwin (32.3"H x 78.7"W x 30.3"D) by Lifestyle Solutions can be teamed with a coordinating love seat or armchair if you require more seating. Its simple style is perfectly complemented by the rolled arms and tufted detailing.
Best affordable three-seat sofas
Price: $999
Available in five attractive upholstery options, including grey, white and blue, the Ceni grey sofa would bring a touch of vintage style to your space. At 31"H x 83"W x 35"D it comfortably seats three and the loose cushions have removable covers.
Price: $599
The Bailey sofa has a sturdy wood frame that sits on black steel metal tapered legs, giving it a solid yet airy feel. Its olive green velvet upholstery adds a touch of vintage glam and at 78.5" L x 31" W x 33" H this piece could suit a living room or home office.
Best affordable curved sofas
Price: $1,416.19
Choose from white or pink bouclé upholstery on this large curved sofa. Soft to touch, its tactile surface and sinuous silhouette offers a cozy space to curl up on, while ticking the trend boxes at the same time.
Price: $809.99
Tapered stiletto legs, channel tufting and scalloped edges bring elegant Art Deco vibes to this Genia sofa. Ideal for a home office or entertaining space, it makes a great spot for guests to perch and sip coffee or cocktails.
Price: $1099
Cozy meets cool with this compact, modern (75"l x 35"w x 28"h) curved sofa. Its unique curvaceous form and soft bouclé upholstery (available in ivory or burnt orange) ensures comfort and style without breaking the bank.
Best affordable sectional sofas
Price: $679
This simple and stylish sectional sofa is offered in a choice of sumptuous grey, black, blue or green velvet upholstery, enabling it to sit easily in many modern design schemes. The chaise can be placed on the left or right side.
Price: $449.99
This sectional sofa has been cleverly designed so that the chaise can be switched from left to right to suit. It comfortably seats up to four people, yet its low linear profile and slim metal legs give it a light appearance despite its generous size.
What is the average price of a nice couch?
Sofas can vary in price from a few hundred dollars to thousands. If you can afford it, it's usually worth paying a little extra for good quality materials. A sofa gets a lot of use over the years. So look at it like you might with an outfit and the cost per wear.
'We’d say between $1,000 and $2,500 is an average price for a nice couch, depending on the size and configuration,' says Heather Goerzen, lead interior designer at Havenly. 'At this price point, you’ll still get a well-made, high-quality sofa without breaking the bank.
'Anything cheaper than that, and you may be compromising on quality. When going below that price point, be wary of poor quality upholstery that snags, pills, stains, etc., cushion fill that will quickly dent or become uneven with use, and frames made of unstable, poor quality wood.'
