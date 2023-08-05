The 12 best affordable sofas which go big on style, just not on price tag

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A good sofa can last two decades or more and the cost can run into thousands of dollars. This is especially true with pieces that are well designed and well crafted. However, there are affordable sofas on offer, with designer looks minus the high price tag.

Many of these affordable sofas are available online only and some have limited upholstery options. This cuts out considerable costs, which are passed on to the customer. Most of the best couches we've seen in this bracket are under $1,000 too.

We've scoured the best home decor stores for our favorite models and those we think you'll like.

Best affordable two-seater sofas

1. Anton love seat View at Article Price: $999 This generously sized love seat (33"H x 74"W x 34"D) could serve as a two-seater sofa in an urban apartment. We love its clean lines, neat tufted back and mid-century style. It's available in winter grey, limestone or twilight blue upholstery. 2. Harwin sofa View at Target Price: $400 One of the best couches for small spaces, the Harwin (32.3"H x 78.7"W x 30.3"D) by Lifestyle Solutions can be teamed with a coordinating love seat or armchair if you require more seating. Its simple style is perfectly complemented by the rolled arms and tufted detailing. 3. Homfa sofa View at Walmart Price: $349.99 The modern linear profile of the Homfa sofa is softened by its camel-colored microsuede upholstery, which would add warmth and style to your living space. The back cushions and their covers are removable for easy cleaning too.

Best affordable three-seat sofas

1. Ceni sofa View at Article Price: $999 Available in five attractive upholstery options, including grey, white and blue, the Ceni grey sofa would bring a touch of vintage style to your space. At 31"H x 83"W x 35"D it comfortably seats three and the loose cushions have removable covers. 2. Bailey pillowback sofa View at Novogratz Price: $599 The Bailey sofa has a sturdy wood frame that sits on black steel metal tapered legs, giving it a solid yet airy feel. Its olive green velvet upholstery adds a touch of vintage glam and at 78.5" L x 31" W x 33" H this piece could suit a living room or home office. 3.Lakara sofa View at Wayfair Price: $829.99 The elegant Danish design of this three-seater, with its clean lines and rounded contours, belies its bargain price tag. It's 28'' H X 80'' W X 35'' D and available in chenille or bouclé neutral-toned upholstery.

Best affordable curved sofas

1. 90.6" curved sofa View at Walmart Price: $1,416.19 Choose from white or pink bouclé upholstery on this large curved sofa. Soft to touch, its tactile surface and sinuous silhouette offers a cozy space to curl up on, while ticking the trend boxes at the same time. 2. Genia velvet sofa View at Target Price: $809.99 Tapered stiletto legs, channel tufting and scalloped edges bring elegant Art Deco vibes to this Genia sofa. Ideal for a home office or entertaining space, it makes a great spot for guests to perch and sip coffee or cocktails. 3. Felix sofa View at Urban Outfitters Price: $1099 Cozy meets cool with this compact, modern (75"l x 35"w x 28"h) curved sofa. Its unique curvaceous form and soft bouclé upholstery (available in ivory or burnt orange) ensures comfort and style without breaking the bank.

Best affordable sectional sofas

1. Magnolia sectional sofa View at Novogratz Price: $679 This simple and stylish sectional sofa is offered in a choice of sumptuous grey, black, blue or green velvet upholstery, enabling it to sit easily in many modern design schemes. The chaise can be placed on the left or right side. 2. Ktaxton sectional sofa View at Walmart Price: $449.99 This sectional sofa has been cleverly designed so that the chaise can be switched from left to right to suit. It comfortably seats up to four people, yet its low linear profile and slim metal legs give it a light appearance despite its generous size. 3. Miller sectional sofa View at Wayfair Price: $890 Sleek and elegant with designer looks, it's hard to believe this sofa is in an affordable category. Built with FSC-certified hardwood and upholstered in on-trend bouclé, velvet or performance pet-friendly fabrics, it ticks all the boxes for us.