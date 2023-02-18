A bad towel rail can ruin your bathroom design – but you won't have that problem with these 12 design-forward buys
12 cool and contemporary towel rails to shop now for a stylish bathroom
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Towel rails are more often than not a purely functional element of your bathroom interiors. But they are the perfect example of a prime opportunity to take something functional and create an aesthetic moment.
Tall ladders that lean elegantly against the wall are a popular way to create a decorative moment, like this design from Portland-based Duett Interiors. Here, the towel rack is an integral part of the design of the bathroom, breaking up the masses of space on the dark grey walls.
Wall-mounted towel rails are also proving popular in statement brass, brushed gold or nickel are also on trend, matching with taps and plumbing to bring a cohesive feel to any room and give a metallic sheen. I also like the industrial look of matte black rails - sleek, modern and unobtrusive.
Smaller, freestanding towel racks are also bringing a sculptural element to bathrooms, and if you've got the space, can be slotted into an unused corner for added visual interest. However executed, interior designers are all making a moment of these modern bathroom essentials. Here are 12 options that I'd happily have in my bathroom.
Oonagh is an interiors writer and editor, and expert at keeping up with trends. She's also a keen online shopper, with shopping baskets full of decor must-haves that reflect wider trends from the world of interior design. For this story, she's picked her favorite towel rails and racks for a stylish bathroom.
Ladder-style towel rails
Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Add this functional yet decorative ladder to your bathroom for a nice decorative addition. The 60-inch tall white wood ladder is perfect for hanging towels.
A rustic-style teak ladder that leans artfully against your bathroom wall, providing an elegant storage solution for your wood bathroom.
Wall-mounted towel bars
This brass rack from Anthropologie has ornate end details and brings a glimmer of gold to your bathroom. Hardware is included meaning it's super easy to nail to the wall.
For a bit more of a rustic bathroom look, evocative of your own Scandi sauna, go for a wooden towel rack. This teak bar is a budget-friendly Amazon buy, but looks stylish in teak.
Wall-mounted towel racks
Iron and vertical towel racks where you can roll and stack your towels up the wall, creating an efficient and organized system while saving you valuable cabinet space.
A stainless steel three-tier towel storage system. In gold, this storage shelf comes in a variety of sizes and is a great storage solution.
Free standing towel rails
Organize your bathroom with this streamlined towel rack. With a sleek gunmetal finish, two hanging bars, it's an elegant design with a sculptural look.
Both sculptural and practical, this rack holds several folded towels. With a marble base and nickel towel stand, it's an elegant addition to any bathroom addition.
A minimalist bathroom design with space for folded towels along the bottom, the Edenscape freestanding towel rack will stand out in your bathroom with its oil-rubbed bronze finish.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
This IKEA hack turns EKET cabinets into a built-in wall system fit for a smart neutral living room
This multifunctional storage system has been given a modern organic makeover with fluted cabinet fronts
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
10 backyard color trends for 2023 - design experts on the shades to elevate your outdoor space
Backyard color trends for 2023 include warm neutrals, nature-inspired earth tones and plenty of vibrant colors - experts explain how to use them
By Sarah Wilson • Published
-
Pearlescent pink is a trending home color and Anthropologie's President's Day sale is all over it
Pearlescent pink is having a moment right now – and we've found some of the very best examples in Anthropologie's President's Day
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
There's a new design trend for sculptural outdoor benches – here are the 9 that instantly elevate your backyard
Backyard benches can bring so much to your outdoor space, from a sculptural element to a quiet place for contemplation
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
A round outdoor table is the entertaining trend to embrace this season – these are the 12 best for socializing this summer
Round outdoor tables are a great addition to bring your social life to your outdoor space this spring. Here are my favorites
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Deckchair stripes are my favorite outdoor furniture trend right now – I found the 9 best backyard seat cushions to get the look
Bring coastal cool to your outdoor space with any of these deckchair stripe-style cushions and add a pop of color to your backyard
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Net-A-Porter is all over the big interiors color trend of the moment - here are the pieces that are most calming and uplifting
We're seriously hot on pistachio at the moment, and so to is Net-A-Porter. Here are our favorite homeware picks
By Oonagh Turner • Last updated
-
This is the year your backyard becomes an entertaining space, and these are the 12 thing you need to start you off
Get your backyard ready for the months ahead with these essentials for the perfect backyard entertaining space
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Bold and colorful serveware is the design trend that adds instant joy - here's our pick of the 12 best pieces
Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl party or just want to feel happy while you eat, the bold and colorful serveware trend is perfect for now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
These are the most beautiful backyard umbrellas and outdoor shelters that will elevate your alfresco space
These backyard umbrellas and outdoor shelters are seriously cute and will make an elevated addition to any backyard space
By Oonagh Turner • Published