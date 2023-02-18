A bad towel rail can ruin your bathroom design – but you won't have that problem with these 12 design-forward buys

Towel rails are more often than not a purely functional element of your bathroom interiors. But they are the perfect example of a prime opportunity to take something functional and create an aesthetic moment.

Tall ladders that lean elegantly against the wall are a popular way to create a decorative moment, like this design from Portland-based Duett Interiors. Here, the towel rack is an integral part of the design of the bathroom, breaking up the masses of space on the dark grey walls.

Wall-mounted towel rails are also proving popular in statement brass, brushed gold or nickel are also on trend, matching with taps and plumbing to bring a cohesive feel to any room and give a metallic sheen. I also like the industrial look of matte black rails - sleek, modern and unobtrusive.

Smaller, freestanding towel racks are also bringing a sculptural element to bathrooms, and if you've got the space, can be slotted into an unused corner for added visual interest. However executed, interior designers are all making a moment of these modern bathroom essentials. Here are 12 options that I'd happily have in my bathroom.

Ladder-style towel rails

(opens in new tab) Bamboo ladder in black View at Overstock (opens in new tab) Add this functional yet decorative ladder to your bathroom for a nice decorative addition. The 60-inch tall white wood ladder is perfect for hanging towels. (opens in new tab) Teak towel rack ladder View at Crate and Barrel (opens in new tab) A rustic-style teak ladder that leans artfully against your bathroom wall, providing an elegant storage solution for your wood bathroom. (opens in new tab) Norm Architects Menu towel ladder View at Lumens (opens in new tab) The Menu towel ladder has five oak rungs, with a leather hanger for the option of hanging it on the wall. Alternatively, lean it aginst the wall for hanging towels in the bathroom.

Wall-mounted towel bars

(opens in new tab) Lafayette towel bar View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) This brass rack from Anthropologie has ornate end details and brings a glimmer of gold to your bathroom. Hardware is included meaning it's super easy to nail to the wall. (opens in new tab) Whitecap teak bar View at Amazon (opens in new tab) For a bit more of a rustic bathroom look, evocative of your own Scandi sauna, go for a wooden towel rack. This teak bar is a budget-friendly Amazon buy, but looks stylish in teak. (opens in new tab) Nicolai towel bar View at Schoolhouse (opens in new tab) Coming in a variety of lengths and finishes, this black choice is my favorite of the options. With an industrial look, the material is solid brass, weathering all bathroom conditions.

Wall-mounted towel racks

(opens in new tab) Powell Kellin Metal Towel Racks View at Office Depot (opens in new tab) Iron and vertical towel racks where you can roll and stack your towels up the wall, creating an efficient and organized system while saving you valuable cabinet space. (opens in new tab) Wall mounted towel rack View at Light in the Box (opens in new tab) A stainless steel three-tier towel storage system. In gold, this storage shelf comes in a variety of sizes and is a great storage solution. (opens in new tab) Amara wall mounted towel rail View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) A brass-finished towel rack that lends your bathroom a golden accent. Three tiers makes the most of your wall space and is a perfect space to store fluffy towels.

Free standing towel rails