'They Make Your Home Look So Timeless!' —12 Mid-Century Accent Chairs That Will Never Go Out of Style

Sometimes, in our quest for the perfect room decor, we can tend to overdo it, adding unnecessary touches that may or may not actually enhance the space. But when it comes to mid-century design, less is indeed more. Picture sleek lines, elegant curves, and geometric angles — a 1950s vision of the future, which apparently involved a lot of wood. Mid-century accent chairs, in particular, serve as an extra special time capsule, boasting a magnetic retro-futuristic look and offering both versatility and chicness in equal measure.

Touting mid-century accent chairs as the ultimate in dichotomous charm, interior designer Artem Kropovinsky agrees. They ‘offer elegance and a sense of history,’ he says, ‘through timeless design marked by smooth lines and rounded shapes.’ This is music to my ears. After all, who doesn't want furniture that's perpetually en vogue?

So, if you're seeking a chair that will stand the test of time — one you'll never need to replace — look no further. Even as a seasoned shopper, I must admit I was thoroughly impressed by the selection I've curated here. Chic, affordable, and practical, your search for the perfect accent chair ends right here.

Best Mid-Century Accent Chairs

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

How should I style a mid-century accent chair?

Mid-century accent chairs are intentionally minimalist, so don't clutter them up with unnecessary decor — let them shine on their own!

But if you're itching to add a bit of flair, Artem recommends draping your chair ‘with a throw woven in some kind of texture,’ to add some dimension to its clean lines. And for a touch of retro charm, consider adding ‘a cushion with geometric patterns' to support its sleek design.

For those who want to lean into their chair’s vintage look or for any die hard Mad Men fans out there, Artem suggests pairing it ‘with a slim lamp stand or old books, which will enhance the classic look.’ Follow these tips, and you might just feel like Don Draper is about to make a grand entrance with a cigar in hand — yes, please!

