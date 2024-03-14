'They Make Your Home Look So Timeless!' —12 Mid-Century Accent Chairs That Will Never Go Out of Style
Sleek and simple, few things more timeless than a mid-century accent chair. And don’t mistake simplicity for boring — these chic style editor-approved picks will knock your socks off
Sometimes, in our quest for the perfect room decor, we can tend to overdo it, adding unnecessary touches that may or may not actually enhance the space. But when it comes to mid-century design, less is indeed more. Picture sleek lines, elegant curves, and geometric angles — a 1950s vision of the future, which apparently involved a lot of wood. Mid-century accent chairs, in particular, serve as an extra special time capsule, boasting a magnetic retro-futuristic look and offering both versatility and chicness in equal measure.
Touting mid-century accent chairs as the ultimate in dichotomous charm, interior designer Artem Kropovinsky agrees. They ‘offer elegance and a sense of history,’ he says, ‘through timeless design marked by smooth lines and rounded shapes.’ This is music to my ears. After all, who doesn't want furniture that's perpetually en vogue?
So, if you're seeking a chair that will stand the test of time — one you'll never need to replace — look no further. Even as a seasoned shopper, I must admit I was thoroughly impressed by the selection I've curated here. Chic, affordable, and practical, your search for the perfect accent chair ends right here.
Best Mid-Century Accent Chairs
Price: $209.99
If you had to conjure up the quintessential mid-century accent chair, this would be it. With tufted faux leather and a sleek solid wood frame, this living room idea gets back to basics in the most stylish way possible.
Price: $274.99
Absolutely charmed by this tubular iron chair. It adds a unique sculptural touch to any room and brings a hint of edge with its matte black finish. Plus, it's as comfy as it is chic with its supple leather sling-style seat.
Price: $159.99
It's incredible that this elegant curved chair comes in at under $160. Perfect if you're tight on space, its petite frame makes for a lovely small apartment living room idea. And don't worry about sun damage — the upholstery is UV resistant, too.
Price: $1,649
This grand piece doubles as artwork with its exaggerated curves and towering height. Blending mid-century modern with industrial design, this delightfully distressed chair is sure to spark conversations.
Price: $202.99
Was: $499.99
Less is more with this cushy faux leather armchair. Its square arms and tight back exude sophistication, while the warm wood adds a welcoming, homey feel.
Price: $1,397
Certainly one of the more unique picks on this list, upholstered in a vibrant Atomic Moss, its generous proportions steal the show. And despite its stylish appearance, this cozy living room idea is engineered for comfort, with a perfect inner-back angle for lounging.
Price: $999
In my eyes, the more oversized the cushions, the better, and that's especially true with this plush Article armchair. Say goodbye to uncomfortable seating — this is your new go-to spot for napping.
Price: $360
Was: $440
Featuring mesmerizing openwork weaving, there's so much detail to admire in this low-profile accent chair. Despite its yarn-like appearance, it's actually crafted from leather, making it both durable and stylish.
Price: $1,299
This piece demands attention. It's intended to be a dining chair, but its striking design easily makes for an elegant living room idea. Notice the brass details near the bottom, which add such a chic touch.
Price: $289.99
Was: $306.99
A sculptural masterpiece, this chair boasts a unique configuration of shapes. Despite its imposing presence, it also offers reclining functionality, proving it's as practical as it is beautiful.
Price: $2,250
Breaking the mold of traditional mid-century chairs, this bold burnt orange piece by Jonathan Adler is a showstopper. Its velvet upholstery and channeled tufting, paired with polished brass accents, create a stunning impact.
How should I style a mid-century accent chair?
Mid-century accent chairs are intentionally minimalist, so don't clutter them up with unnecessary decor — let them shine on their own!
But if you're itching to add a bit of flair, Artem recommends draping your chair ‘with a throw woven in some kind of texture,’ to add some dimension to its clean lines. And for a touch of retro charm, consider adding ‘a cushion with geometric patterns' to support its sleek design.
For those who want to lean into their chair’s vintage look or for any die hard Mad Men fans out there, Artem suggests pairing it ‘with a slim lamp stand or old books, which will enhance the classic look.’ Follow these tips, and you might just feel like Don Draper is about to make a grand entrance with a cigar in hand — yes, please!
