The 12 Best Amazon Dining Tables — "This Is Where I Shop For Affordable and On Trend Furniture"

Dining tables hold a special place in our homes and in our hearts. They're where we come together to share meals, conversations, and laughter with loved ones. Given their price tags, choosing the right dining table is a significant decision, one that requires careful consideration.

While Amazon may not be the first place that comes to mind when searching for a dining table, the mega-retailer delights with a pleasantly surprising array of stylish, and more importantly, affordable options. Don't believe me? I put together this Amazon editor's choice edit to change your mind. After using my style editor skills to comb through hundreds of options, I've unearthed Amazon's most hidden gems that are guaranteed to elevate your dining space.

So, if you're ready to discover your next dining table, look no further. From artistic styles to sleek space-saving designs, this edit runs the gamut of style and budget preferences. Get ready to transform your dining area with your new favorite centerpiece. Your dream table awaits — dig in!

Explore a broader array of dining options on Amazon.

The Very Best Amazon Dining Tables

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Part of dining tables’ beauty lies in their variety, but with so many compelling styles to choose from, sifting through the assortment can also leave us feeling spoiled for choice. To help guide your search, New York-based interior designer Artem Kropovinsky advises selecting a style that feels “in line with the general decor” or your dining area. For example, if your space is contemporary, opt for “straight styles and simple shapes,” and if errs on the side of traditional, consider “patterns or antiquated shapes.” Though, keep in mind that this is just a jumping off point — a dining table is inherently a focal point, so a statement of this kind can be whatever you fancy.

What dining table shape is best for me?

From circular to square, dining table shapes come in several contrasting shapes, and they each offer something novel. While they obviously differ aesthetically, what isn’t always considered is how these shapes co-exist within different sized rooms. According to Kropovinsky, round and oval shaped dining tables maximize space, which is important to note for apartment living. If you’re fond of entertaining, consider rectangular or square dining tables. These will offer more surface area, suiting “larger rooms and seating more guests.”

Define your dining space with our pick of the best Amazon rugs.