The 12 Best Amazon Dining Tables — "This Is Where I Shop For Affordable and On Trend Furniture"
It's safe to say that no one will guess these elevated finds are from the Amazon dining tables section. With prices like these, you might not believe it either.
Dining tables hold a special place in our homes and in our hearts. They're where we come together to share meals, conversations, and laughter with loved ones. Given their price tags, choosing the right dining table is a significant decision, one that requires careful consideration.
While Amazon may not be the first place that comes to mind when searching for a dining table, the mega-retailer delights with a pleasantly surprising array of stylish, and more importantly, affordable options. Don't believe me? I put together this Amazon editor's choice edit to change your mind. After using my style editor skills to comb through hundreds of options, I've unearthed Amazon's most hidden gems that are guaranteed to elevate your dining space.
So, if you're ready to discover your next dining table, look no further. From artistic styles to sleek space-saving designs, this edit runs the gamut of style and budget preferences. Get ready to transform your dining area with your new favorite centerpiece. Your dream table awaits — dig in!
Explore a broader array of dining options on Amazon.
The Very Best Amazon Dining Tables
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Part of dining tables’ beauty lies in their variety, but with so many compelling styles to choose from, sifting through the assortment can also leave us feeling spoiled for choice. To help guide your search, New York-based interior designer Artem Kropovinsky advises selecting a style that feels “in line with the general decor” or your dining area. For example, if your space is contemporary, opt for “straight styles and simple shapes,” and if errs on the side of traditional, consider “patterns or antiquated shapes.” Though, keep in mind that this is just a jumping off point — a dining table is inherently a focal point, so a statement of this kind can be whatever you fancy.
Price: $539.69
This dining room idea boasts a design-forward quality that instantly elevates any room. Its three-pronged pedestal base feels stately, while the round tabletop adds a touch of softness.
Price: $545.54
For the elevated minimalist, look no further than this cement clay dining table. Its marbled finish enhances the material's sleek appeal, comfortably seating six for your next dinner party.
Price: $549.79
This dining table breaks the mold with its round edges and intricate grooves, adding a touch of whimsy to your dining space. Its light and bright appearance makes it ideal for sunny rooms, and its easy-to-clean surface ensures practicality for everyday dining.
Price: $329.99
Combining functionality with artistic flair, this dining table doubles as an art piece. The sculptural chrome base adds visual interest without overwhelming the space, making it perfect for minimalist living rooms or smaller areas.
Price: $528
There's a charming simplicity to this round pedestal table, crafted from warm-toned solid wood that promises longevity and ample smiles. The ideal small dining room idea, it comfortably seats two to three people.
Price: $359
This modern dining table is a chic twist on the traditional picnic table, lending laid-back elegance with its clean-lined design and dark brown hue. Its versatility complements a range of aesthetics.
Price: $430
Elegant and functional, this dining table features a stunning curved base and shiny marble tabletop, comfortably seating six. Its dark hue adds so much depth and dimension to any dining space.
Price: $605.81
Was: $726.99
Despite its affordable price tag, this dining table looks so expensive. Its geometric base exudes artistry and style, instantly captivating the eye.
Price: $399
Crafted from white-light MDF material, this striking dining table promises both durability and designer appeal. Its sleek pedestal design makes for such an eye-catching statement.
Price: $431.20
Featuring rounded edges and an oval tabletop, this unique dining table epitomizes casual elegance. Its added thickness ensures durability, making it perfect for everyday use.
Price: $349.99
Rattan may be the dining table trend of the moment, but the material's timeless appeal remains in this small glass-top beauty. Perfect for cozy spaces, it exudes cheerful charm while comfortably seating up to four people.
Price: $849.99
A round of applause for this stately wooden dining table —featuring modern, artistic legs, it adds more than a touch of sophistication to any setting. Its neutral color palette ensures versatility, making it a standout piece at any dining gathering.
What dining table shape is best for me?
From circular to square, dining table shapes come in several contrasting shapes, and they each offer something novel. While they obviously differ aesthetically, what isn’t always considered is how these shapes co-exist within different sized rooms. According to Kropovinsky, round and oval shaped dining tables maximize space, which is important to note for apartment living. If you’re fond of entertaining, consider rectangular or square dining tables. These will offer more surface area, suiting “larger rooms and seating more guests.”
