What Color Countertop is Best for a Small Kitchen? Experts Recommend These 5 Space-Busting Tones

Along with the right storage and tiling choices, it's important to consider the color of your countertops, especially in a small kitchen. This hardworking surface gets a lot of use, and while your main focus should be on practicality and durability, its appearance, color, and materiality has a huge impact on the overall look of the kitchen.

As one of the largest surfaces in the space (particularly in a small one), your kitchen countertop ideas in relation to color, tone, and texture, matter. To help you decide on the right color for your kitchen, we asked interior design experts for the shades they'd select to help your small kitchen feel bigger and look better.

Here are the colors they recommend.

1. Light Gray

Gray kitchens are timeless, and while this soothing tone is usually used as a cabinet and wall color, it's a great option for your countertops too. In smaller kitchens, light gray curates a warm and cozy feeling, that will help make it a space you feel good in.

“The traditional white kitchen is not going anywhere, but the trend has moved towards warmer and lighter tones," says Shae Wilder of Bluestar. "Warm palettes create a soft and timeless aesthetic that is good for contemporary design."

Compared to brighter white tones, light gray will also help hide spills and stains better, not to mention there are plenty of colors that go with light gray, making it easy to work with from a design point of view.

2. White

When it comes to making spaces feel bigger, lighter, and brighter, you can't go past a white kitchen. If you have a particularly small kitchen layout, and are looking for ways to open it up visually, the best bet is to go with a white, off-white, or cream countertop, and match it with similar-toned cabinets.

"White marble’s reflective surface enhances light in a small kitchen, creating a sense of expansiveness and cleanliness," says Sarah Brady, founder and principal designer of Salt Design Company. "Beyond its practical benefits, it adds a timeless, high-impact statement with its natural veining, which brings character and elegance to the space. Though it requires more maintenance, the visual effect of white marble can elevate the entire kitchen design, making it a standout feature."

3. Green

"We were mesmerized by the stunning kitchen at Grana B&B where Zellige tiles are used as both the backsplash and the countertops," say Karan and Sapna Aggarwal of Bungalowe. It's what inspired them to experiment with traditional Mexican tiles instead of the usual marble slabs in the kitchen shown above. The result? An inviting and warm kitchen, with an undeniable style.

What's also interesting about this mid-tone green is that it can instantly uplift even the smallest of kitchens. Not only does this kitchen tile idea look stylish, they're also easy to clean, heat-resistant, and have a nice, reflective quality that helps bounce light around the room.

4. Light Pink

Pink kitchens are ideal when you want to give this space a distinctive look. Although light pink has been in style for a while, it is a hue that can create a unique look in different lights and settings. Consider a light pink marble or quartz with interesting veining to inject subtle color without seeming too overwhelming or child-like.

"The striking salmon-pink granite in the kitchen stands wonderfully against the deep blue walls. This material was chosen for its durability and aesthetic appeal," says Martine Fenech Adami, founder of NICHE.Studio, of the kitchen shown above. "The cabinets, finished in lacquer, were meticulously aligned to conceal the room’s awkward lines, resulting in a seamless and minimalistic appearance."

5. Taupe

Many experts say that taupe counters are the latest kitchen trend to get on board with, as warmer neutrals are being preferred over cold, stark tones.

"Light taupe quartzite, such as Taj Mahal, is another excellent option for small kitchens," says Sarah. "It’s durable, low-maintenance, and offers a neutral, soft tone that complements various cabinetry and backsplash colors. The light taupe hue helps maintain an open, airy feel while adding subtle texture and depth to the space without overwhelming it. Plus, quartzite’s durability makes it a practical choice for everyday use in a busy kitchen."

This tone also allows you to pair other interesting colors. Think about it in a light blue kitchen, or one with dark brown or gray cabinets. If you want to give your small kitchen a big personality, this is the counter color to go for.

FAQs

What countertop color makes a small kitchen look bigger?

Typically, lighter colored countertops will make a small kitchen look bigger, so it's best to lean towards whites, light grays, beiges, and soft pinks. The reason they help make a space feel bigger is that they naturally reflect light, helping to prevent the room from feeling too dark or cramped.

If a plain neutral feels too one-dimensional for you, you could consider a material in this palette but that features intricate veining, such as a marble, to help give the room more movement and depth.

What colors should you avoid for small kitchen counters?

While there are no hard and fast rules, the main takeaway from the recommendations interior experts shared with us, is that you want to steer clear of countertop colors that clash too much with your cabinets.

This is because, particularly in a small kitchen, it's best to have a scheme that flows seamlessly without too many visual breaks, so the boundaries of the space feel blurred and it, in turn, feels bigger and more open.

So, for example, avoid pairing dark blue cabinets and dark pink counters, or red cabinets with green counters. It's best to choose similar tones for cabinets and counters.