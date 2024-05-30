6 Outdoor Furniture "Rules" That Experts Say You Should Break

While there are a number of rules for buying outdoor furniture that designers suggest you do stick to, there are also a few so-called rules to break for a space that offers depth and visual interest.

Interior designers suggest it's a good idea to flout rules that may actually hinder the final aesthetic, including the idea that everything needs to match or come from the same store to be cohesive; as long as the pieces are in the same tonal family, the outdoor living room will feel curated and harmonious.

'When it comes to modern outdoor furniture, many traditional "rules" can limit your creativity and the functionality of your space,' says Helen Pett, Design Ambassador for Arteriors. 'Breaking these conventions creates outdoor living areas that are both stylish and practical.'

Outdoor Furniture Rules to Break, According to Experts

You might want to start with the rules for buying outdoor furniture that our experts do recommend, but if you're unsure how to differentiate fact from fiction as to what you can use outside, we're busting the myths.

From materials you thought you should avoid to size and styling guidelines, we tapped top designers and buyers to give us the lowdown on the outdoor furniture rules you can actually flout. Go on, be a rebel.

1. You Should Avoid Wooden Furniture in the Garden

(Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

While some woods are not suited for outdoor living rooms, not all woods should be tarred with the same brush.

'It's true that some soft woods may not be ideal for outdoor use, but hardwoods like acacia and teak are excellent choices,' explains Helen Pett. 'These woods are durable and weather well over time. They may develop a natural patina, adding to their charm. Regular maintenance, such as annual oiling or staining, can help maintain their appearance and longevity.'

Lauren Lerner, CEO and Founder of Arizona-based Living with Lolo, agrees wood is often a good choice, commenting: 'Certain woods, like teak, cedar, and redwood, are naturally resistant to moisture, insects, and decay, making them well-suited for outdoor use.'

Using wood outdoor furniture can help to create a modern yet rustic-luxe vibe, with an inviting, organic aesthetic.

'Wood makes an excellent material for outdoor furniture, especially woods like teak and eucalyptus that can add warmth to your space, age well in the sun and hold up in all weather conditions,' comments Sebastian Brauer, SVP of Product Design, Crate & Barrel.

2. You Should Avoid Metal as it Gets too Hot

(Image credit: Project: Staghorn NYC)

'Metal outdoor furniture can indeed get hot in direct sunlight, but this can be easily mitigated,' says Helen Pett. 'Placing your outdoor set in shaded areas or using umbrellas can prevent overheating. Additionally, cushions and throws can provide a barrier between the metal and your skin, ensuring comfort even on sunny days.'

Lauren Lerner agrees that shade is the ideal solution here. And if you fancy soaking up some rays, make sure to pop a cushion onto your metal dining chair or lounge chair.

She says: 'If the metal furniture is placed in a shaded area, it is much less likely to become excessively hot and uncomfortable.

'Additionally, using cushions and seat pads can provide a barrier between the metal surface and the user, making the furniture comfortable to use even in warmer weather. Choosing metals like aluminum, which heats up less than other metals, can also help.'

3. Your Outdoor Set has to Reflect the House Exterior

(Image credit: Ryan Street Interiors/Julie Soefer)

'A modern outdoor furniture set can create a striking contrast against a traditional home, highlighting architectural details and adding sophistication, while traditional furniture can soften and add warmth to a modern home,' explains Lauren Lerner.

'Extending the interior design theme outdoors can create a seamless flow, reflecting personal style and ensuring comfort and inspiration. The surrounding landscape might also influence furniture choices more than the house exterior, creating a harmonious outdoor experience.

'Practical considerations like seasonal changes, availability, and budget can also dictate furniture choices, prioritizing personal preference and practicality over strict adherence to design rules.'

Theresa Butler agrees that your outdoor living room doesn't have to match your home's exterior. She comments: 'A traditional home can have a modern outdoor space and vice versa. Unless you have an indoor/outdoor area, where continuity might be desired, your outdoor space doesn’t need to reflect your interior style, either.

'Whether you envision an edible garden with seating or an entertainment oasis, the purpose of your outdoor space will guide its design. Remember, while you can control the interior, the exterior is defined by your available space and the open sky. How you choose to embrace your exterior space is completely your decision.'

4. Your Outdoor Furniture All has to Match

(Image credit: Lulu & Georgia)

An outdoor dining set or sofa set can definitely look sleek and stylish but don't feel like you have to invest in the entire collection. Mix and match for a look that's cohesive yet interesting.

If you buy a teak outdoor sofa set, why not pair it with accent lounge chairs in the same tone but a different style? Beautiful bamboo or rattan chairs can add a soft touch sitting next to a teak outdoor sofa, for example (as seen below).

(Image credit: Kate Anne Designs/Jeffrey Brian Riemer)

Try adding warmth to a concrete outdoor dining table with wood or rattan chairs, as seen above. Or pair a concrete coffee table with rattan or teak chairs and sofas.

Ultimately, the design should follow your personal preference. 'When it comes to outdoor furniture I feel you can go either way,' says Theresa Butler.

'Like the interior, your exterior spaces should reflect your preferred style. If you like a more whimsical, Alice in Wonderland-inspired outdoor space, use furniture that does not match. Opt for matching furniture for a more cohesive look with a focal point.'

5. Sectionals are too Large for a Small Backyard

(Image credit: Melbourne Design Group/Fiona Susanto)

Just as you can put a big couch in a small living room, so you can also place a sectional in a small backyard for a cozy, inviting feel.

'Smaller outdoor spaces can be transformed with more than just compact, metal furniture,' says Crate & Barrel's Sebastian Brauer.

Interior designer Lisa Sherry is a proponent of the big couches in small spaces vibe. ‘Large or small, a beautiful room is about balancing scale and proportion, and that doesn’t mean big rooms get big sofas and smaller rooms get Lilliputian sofas,' she says. 'When thoughtfully imagined, a larger sofa in a more modest space feels cozy, comfortable, a just-right fit. The living room sofa also becomes the focal point of the room. And, surprisingly, a few large-scale pieces can make the space feel larger.' The same theory can be true of your small patio.

Victoria Fletcher, Senior Buyer at Garden Trading, agrees, commenting: 'Compact sectionals or modular furniture can be ideal for small gardens or patios. They offer flexible seating arrangements that maximize space without overwhelming it, making it cozy and functional.'

And Theresa Butler says it should simply be down to personal preference and how you use the space, adding: 'It all depends on what you envision for your outdoor space. Start by measuring the area to determine the square footage. Then, decide how you want to use your small garden or patio.

'For an intimate, cozy gathering space where a sectional is too large, consider a love seat or a three-seat sofa. If you want to create the illusion of more space, opt for chairs.

'For a patio or small garden intended for relaxation, a small cushioned bench with a side table works well. With accurate measurements and a bit of creativity, there are many ways to maximize your space.'

6. Outdoor Furniture has to Cost a Small Fortune

(Image credit: Target)

Good quality outdoor furniture crafted in durable, hardwearing materials will always be a good investment. However, there are certainly some options that blend form and function with a more affordable price point. The best outdoor furniture stores includes a range of options for a smaller, including the likes of Target and CB2.

An interior designer's tip? 'Checking your local home decor stores, such as HomeGoods or At Home, or hardware stores like Lowe’s or Home Depot, can be a cost-effective way to find outdoor furniture,' suggests Theresa Butler.

'Read reviews when available, as appearance doesn’t always equate to durability. If you’re going to splurge, invest in the items you will use the most. For example, if you enjoy hosting, consider a high-quality grill or sound system.

'If you need a pergola, research your options and decide whether to build one or buy one. If your outdoor space will be a retreat for reading and relaxation, find a sofa or swing chair that you love.'

Can furniture be left outside all year?

If you don't have storage space indoors, or haven't invested in covers, the garden furniture you can leave outside all year includes any crafted with teak, powder-coated aluminium, PE wicker and synthetic rattan.

However, experts and designers always suggest to keep your outdoor furniture covered during winter to keep it in the best possible condition and prolong its lifespan - and your investment.