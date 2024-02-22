Nate Berkus's 3 Rules For Creating Timeless Decor — "Nothing Feels More Luxe"

When it comes to timeless home decor, Nate Berkus is our go-to guru. The interior designer has earned acclaim from Livingetc and fans alike (even Oprah!) for his elevated and enduring designs that defy fleeting trends. It's a remarkable skill to create homes that maintain their beauty and relevance, a testament to the importance of investing in quality, timeless pieces that withstand the test of time. In our quest for sustainability, longevity is key, so naturally, Nate Berkus is the expert we turn to for guidance on achieving this balance.

Reflecting on his home decor style, Nate Berkus shares, “I have always believed that trends are designed to make us feel bad about what we don’t have.” He adds, “Instead of being guided by interior design trends, reach for things that you love (whether that’s a color, pattern, or texture) and let those pieces evolve with you over time. My design philosophy has always been that your home should tell your story. As a designer, I want to create spaces that feel timeless and layered.”

Discover how you can infuse your home with eternal beauty utilizing insights from our favorite timeless mastermind. Plus, since we adore anything and everything Nate Berkus-approved, we've included a few of his hand-picked favorite pieces as well.

Stylishly declutter your home with this viral Nate Berkus kitchen organizer.

Design Lessons from Nate Berkus

Vintage

According to Nate, drawing inspiration from past eras is key. “For my own home and in client projects, we always reach for vintage pieces, and things that have age and patina.”

To achieve this, “Think vintage lighting, mirrors, and picture frames along with furniture from a mix of eras and countries,” Nate says. They offer flexibility, as they “don’t tie you to any specific design aesthetic or trend and can move around in your home as you and your space evolves.” Nate also highlights the investment value of vintage or antique pieces, noting that he can think of multiple items “that have moved from home to home over the years, and they still feel fresh and interesting every time they land somewhere new.”

Allegra Rattan and Linen Dome Table Lamp by Jake Arnold View at Crate & Barrel Price: $249 This table lamp offers so much of the warm, vintage-inspired charm we love. The pairing of brass metal accents with a flare dome shade lend an heirloom-like quality to any room. Consider placing it on a desk, console table, or even a mantle for a classic touch. Burled Wood 4'' x 6'' Photo Frame View at Burke Decor Price: $45 Display and reminisce over your favorite memories with burled wood, which always feels so nostalgic. Choose between light and dark brown hues to suit your preferences, or consider purchasing one of each for a timeless contrast. Mayer Rattan Mirror View at Rejuvenation Price: $599 Rattan might be on-trend right now, but the natural material has never gone out of style. Casual yet elevated, this mirror has ‘chic’ written all over it. Consider placing in areas with high visibility, like an entryway.

Textured Neutrals

When in doubt, opt for neutrals, advises Nate. “I tend to reach for a neutral color scheme and things that have a patina and texture,” he says. Though, this doesn’t imply monotony: “I really like wallpaper when it's used in a space you wouldn't necessarily expect.” Even in small doses, such as in a powder room or foyer, “there's something that becomes really impactful about an all-over pattern.” Nate shares that when designing his New York apartment with his husband Jeremiah Brent, they chose “a moody, cool forest wallpaper that feels like the perfect juxtaposition to the city outside.”

Nara Sage Toile Wallpaper from the Scott Living II Collection View at Burke Decor Price: $170 Light greens like this wallpaper's relaxing sage are great for integrating color while keeping it neutral. Featuring nature motifs, this abstract toile print is a softer take on Nate's forest wallpaper. Consider it a unique living room wallpaper idea to elevate your space through contrast and visual texture. Shore 3 Piece Sectional With Double Chaise By Nate Berkus + Jeremiah Brent View at Living Spaces Price: $3,795 Nate's latest collection with Living Spaces "was inspired by coastlines from California, to Montauk to Portugal." His favorite piece? The Shore sectional sofa. It is "relaxed and modern and will work well with a variety of design styles," explains the designer. Plus, you can easily customize its upholstery for amplified texture. Akemi Woven Warm White Velvet Throw Pillow with Insert View at CB2 Price: $69.95 Taking cues from leatherwork, this textured pillow enchants with intricate detail. A plush velvet material makes makes it both a cozy couch companion and dimensional decor item you’ll want to keep on rotation for ages.

Quality Basics

Nate stresses the importance of investing in everyday items like towels and sheets. “That’s why I created Nate Home…because it all starts with the basics,” he explains. Incorporating his aforementioned lesson on neutrals, Nate advises selecting basics in easily interchangeable colors that won’t become tiresome. Opting for high-quality materials ensures longevity, as “Nothing feels more luxe than a fresh set of fluffy towels,” he adds.

Nate Home by Nate Berkus Cotton Terry 6-Piece Bath Towel Set View at Amazon Price: $74.99 Nate recommends these ultra-plush cotton towels, which feel just as luxe as they look. Plus, each piece features convenient build-in loops to prevent slipping off racks and hooks. "They make the perfect gift, or an easy and affordable update for your bathroom," explains the designer. mDesign Nate Berkus 100% Cotton Sheet Set View at Wayfair From: $72.99 Was: $87.77 It’s safe to say that you will never regret an investment in quality sheets, and these Nate-designed ones are among the best bedding sets. The bed set features a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase in a classic striped pattern — everything you need to take your sleeping space from dull to dreamy. Nate Home by Nate Berkus Cotton Basket Weave Two-Tone Throw (Full/Queen) View at Amazon Price: $89.99 Among Nate's all time favorite basics is this cotton weave throw blanket. Lightweight, breathable, and cozy, Nate suggests using it "at the end of a bed, or on the sofa for cooler nights."

Here’s Livingetc’s guide to the biggest interior design trends for 2024.