The viral Nate Berkus-designed kitchen organizer is on sale now - $35 to stylishly declutter your home

Nate Berkus, renowned in interior design since age 24, strikes a balance of elevated yet lived-in spaces — a delicate blend we strive for here at Livingetc. His new Nate Home collection aims at helping you to make subtle yet impactful changes. Whether it's trading in tired bathroom towels or introducing a fresh throw pillow for a touch of new texture, Nate Home embraces the power of small transformations. What caught our eye this season? None other than Berkus' ingeniously designed home organizers.

Discussions surrounding cleaning and organization are typically reserved for the spring — a season associated with birth and renewal. But, let's face it; we all need a winter refresh. Enter: Nate Home's six-bottle organizer, being talked about on social media for its genius simplicity — one of the best Black Friday home deals this year and the perfect remedy for kitchen clutter.

Explore Nate Home by Nate Berkus' full product assortment on Amazon.

The very best bottle organizer available right now

Price: $34.39 Was: $42.99 (Image credit: Amazon)

Streamline your kitchen pantry, cabinet, fridge, or freezer (with a chic touch, we might add) thanks to this fantastic Black Friday organizer deal. This set of two organizers elegantly holds each bottle horizontally, making it easy to grab your desired beverage on the go. Whether it's a full case of wine or water, these organizers have you covered. Their transparent design effortlessly complements various aesthetics, adding a touch of sophistication without occupying much visual space. Don't conceal your bottles – show them off in style!

Nate Home by Nate Berkus 6-bottle water and wine bottle organizer, was $42.99, now $34.99.

More Nate Home Black Friday deals

Do you love Nate Home as much as we do? Explore a selection of our favorite Nate Berkus-approved homeware, all on sale now.

Nate Home by Nate Berkus cotton textured rice weave washcloth set (set of four) View at Amazon Price: $26.39 Was: $32.99 Nate Berkus' innovative rice weave not only boasts a fantastic appearance but also offers a luxurious feel. Soft and highly absorbent, these washcloths are the perfect addition to your guest bathroom, sure to impress any home visitors. Nate Home by Nate Berkus lightweight textured weave throw blanket View at Amazon Price: $42.39 Was: $52.99 Looking to infuse an extra touch of coziness into your living space? Your answer is this textured weave throw blanket. Crafted from 100% cotton, it's well-suited for all four seasons, maintaining the warm yet elevated look that we adore about Nate Home all year long. Nate Home by Nate Berkus 250TC glen plaid duvet cover set (twin) View at Amazon Price: $51.19 Was: $63.99 Cool to the touch, this duvet set is perfect for those who tend to run hot while sleeping. The set includes one duvet cover and two matching pillow shams, all in a twin size. It reinvents plaid with a neutral color palette, transforming an otherwise wintry print into something beautiful for all four seasons.

Nate Home by Nate Berkus cotton 2-piece percale pillowcase set (king) View at Amazon Price: $17.59 Was: $21.99 Transform your bedroom into your personal hotel retreat with these dark gray Nate Home pillowcases. Crafted from lightweight and luxurious percale, they elevate your sleeping experience with both comfort and style. Nate Home by Nate Berkus cotton terry 4-piece hand towel set View at Amazon Price: $35.99 Was: $44.99 Not all hand towels are crafted alike. Case in point: these ribbed detail hand towels from Nate Home. Their ultra-plush feel and subtly elegant design elevate them a notch above the rest. Nate Home by Nate Berkus 300TC cotton 4-piece deep pocket sheet set (queen) View at Amazon Price: $57.59 Was: $71.99 A neutral sheet set serves as the ideal bedding foundation, and this one by Nate Home is among our favorites. The fitted sheet boasts a 15-inch deep pocket, ensuring a snug fit on even the thickest of mattresses.

On the hunt for more deals? Check out our best Black Friday Home deals of 2023.