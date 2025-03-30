5 Japandi Plants You Should Pick for Their Minimalist and Elegant Good Looks
Even plants can't escape this fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics — and we're thankful for it
If you love the simplicity of Scandinavian design yet you yearn for the elegance of Japanese aesthetics, then the Japandi influence will not be lost on you. It's the epitome of sleek interiors and is now a discerning factor in the plant space too.
While Japanese plants themselves are a winning addition to any room, these plants offer the best of both worlds. And the one trait they all carry is their simple yet standout silhouettes.
So if you're interested in bringing this trend into your interior garden, here are the plants you should consider adopting.
1. Fiddle Leaf Fig (Ficus Lyrata)
Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies, tells us that one of her favorite Japandi plants is the ever-so-chic fiddle leaf fig.
"Those bold, dramatic leaves make such a statement in Japandi interiors while keeping things clean and uncluttered," she notes. "I love placing them in a simple ceramic pot — nothing fancy, just something in a neutral tone that lets the plant do all the talking.
"My pro-tip is to find a spot with gentle, filtered light to keep it happy and create that peaceful vibe we're all after."
Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6ft Monstera home on public transport. "I realized there had to be a better way to get plants delivered," This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, it offers a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer-plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading plant love and sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.
2. Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea Elegans)
According to Jo, there's something so delicate about these feathery plants that works beautifully against all those clean lines and wooden elements in Japandi spaces.
And which houseplant fits the bill to a T? Parlor palms, of course. With their trim leaves all fanned out and gentle stems curving outward, they're the perfect pick for a subtle statement.
"I recommend tucking one into a woven basket as it really enhances that natural feel we're going for," she says. "And you can also try positioning it in a corner to soften the angles of your room."
3. Bamboo Orchid (Arundina Graminifolia)
"Honestly, bamboo orchids are one of my favorite Japandi plants!" says Jo. "These orchids nail that Japandi blend of simple elegance with their bamboo-like stems and subtle flowers.
"They bring this peaceful luxury to your space that's hard to describe until you see it. And I have found they look stunning in a neutral stone pot, sitting near gentle natural light — maybe on a windowsill or low wooden bench."
She also recommends adding some linen textiles nearby. Et voila, once you've got orchid care down, you will have managed to curate a serene plant corner, straight out of Pinterest.
4. Snake Plant (Sansevieria)
Plant expert Tony O'Neill tells us that snake plants are another variety that seamlessly tie into the theme of Japandi décor. Of course, only so long as you remember to learn how to care for your snake plants to keep them looking healthy and happy.
"Its upright, structured form and striking green and yellow variegation align well with the Japandi preference for clean lines and simplicity," he notes. "I prefer to place it in a simple, ceramic pot that complements its colors."
Tony also finds that snake plants are an ideal touch of focal foliage for corners. He also recommends featuring them alongside minimalist-style furniture for a waxy sheen of color.
I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 438,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, simplifygardening.com, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.
5. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)
Last on our list of must-have Japandi plants is the timeless peace lily. Tony tells us that they happen to be one of the best indoor flowering plants, needing little to no light, and are easy to adapt to any space.
"With its elegant white blooms and lush foliage, the peace lily brings a soft yet striking visual appeal," he explains. "These mood-boosting plants suit the calm and restful vibe of Japandi interiors."
"In terms of styling advice, I recommend positioning it in an elegant, unobtrusive pot that allows the white of the flowers to stand out, enhancing the plant’s natural beauty without overwhelming the space."
Height: 70 cm
This Fiddle Leaf Fig is from Beards & Daisies' collection at H&M, and it's the ideal way to tap into the trend of Japandi plants with just a couple of clicks.
Height: 60 cm
Also spotted at H&M is this Snake Plant from Beards & Daisies. Gorgeously variegated leaves that stand tall and proud, adopting this low-maintenance plant is a no-brainer.
FAQs
What are the Best Japandi Planter Styles?
When it comes to matching the vibe of your Japandi plants to the pots they sit in, simplicity is key. Both Japanese and Scandinavian design operate on the principle that less is more so Japandi aesthetics happen to be as clean as they come.
And since understated pots and planters are one of the top houseplant trends for 2025, this decorative style could not have come at a better time. Go for neutral colors and matte or lightly textured planters to let your foliage shine through.
Japandi plants might be a niche genre in the book of houseplant styles, but if you ask us, it's a vibe that will stand the test of time. All of these expert-approved houseplants are skillfully decorative and quiet in their style, thereby checking off every box on our Japandi checklist.
But in order to maintain the vision and keep your indoor garden looking stylish and fresh, it's important to have a handle on your houseplant care schedule. After all, healthy houseplants are the true stars of any flourishing green trend.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
