Going to bed at a sensible time takes serious self-discipline. If you’re anything like me, the moment your head hits the pillow tends to creep later and later as the week goes on — often thanks to a phenomenon known as revenge bedtime procrastination. It’s the urge to delay sleep in order to claw back a little personal time after a busy day, even though you know you’ll pay for it the next morning. Sound familiar? It’s time to kick the habit.

Sleeping late can be an inherently bad thing, beyond the issue that most of us need to be up early for work. It fights against your natural circadian rhythm and can lead to related health problems. If you’re caught in a cycle of going to bed too late but rising too early, you’re probably already feeling the effects. Struggling to wake up, leaning heavily on caffeine, and a constant low-level tiredness can quickly start to take their toll.

If you're wondering how to sleep better and you want to kick your unhealthy habits for good, it's time to reset your sleep schedule once and for all. To help you finally reclaim your bedtime, I asked sleep experts exactly what you need to do, and here's what they had to say.

Why Should a Late Night Sleep Cycle Be Avoided?

Late nights aren't great for your health, long term. (Image credit: Agnieszka Jakubowicz Photography. Design: Bynn Esmond Designs)

If you're struggling to fall asleep until past midnight, feeling groggy for the first few hours of the morning, and finding it difficult to foster a proper bedtime routine, you're not alone. A good morning shift routine can help boost productivity and mental health, but if you're sleeping late, you'll be less inclined to foster healthy habits first thing in the morning.

The thing is, late sleep cycles aren't inherently bad, but they can wreak havoc on our circadian rhythm. "We all have internal clocks, aka circadian rhythm, that are powered by light and darkness," explains Sosha Lewis, a certified sleep science coach at Sleepoplis. "Our body releases a hormone called melatonin at night to make us feel sleepy, and cortisol, a hormone linked to our alertness, begins to rise around the same time as the sun. When we stay up too late, we become out of sync with our bodies' natural rhythms."

If you're naturally more inclined to a later bedtime, life isn't particularly fair. There are plenty of night owls among us (I'm one myself), but customs don't tend to work in our favor, making it hard to find consistency with a normal sleep-wake cycle. It's normal to start work at 9 AM, meaning a typical wake-up time of 7 AM for many of us. "This leads to sleep deprivation, which can cause problems with poor mental and physical health," Sosha explains.

Sosha Lewis Sleep Expert, Sleepopolis Sosha Lewis is a senior staff writer for Sleepopolis and a certified sleep science coach. Lewis is happy that she is able to combine her love of sleep with her love of writing. Lewis also has had articles featured in The Washington Post, Huffington Post, MUTHA Magazine, Charlotte Magazine, and The Charlotte Observer, and her sleep recommendations have been featured in Livingetc. Her weekly column, Soshally Awkward, is featured on the nationally-syndicated radio show, Bob & Sheri.

How to Reset Your Sleep Cycle

Your habits are likely what's leading you to later bedtimes. (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

The best way to reclaim your sleep is by resetting your sleep cycle completely, but it's important to do this gradually. Pulling an all-nighter in the hope of feeling tired the following day will only do more damage.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lauri Leadley, President and owner of Valley Sleep Center, says a sleep cycle reset won't happen overnight, but it's important not to blame yourself for your bad sleep habits. "Too much caffeine too close to bedtime, major life changes, or even new or late exercise routines can all add to sleep schedules being off," she says. Looking to reclaim a more reasonable bedtime once and for all? Here's how to do it in six easy steps.

1. Avoid distractions before bed

Bedtime procrastination is the most common reason for becoming stuck in a late-night cycle. If you find yourself scrolling social media or binge-watching Netflix late at night and delaying your bedtime as a result, you must keep distractions at bay to reset your schedule.

"That also means no late-night snacks and TV in bed, and avoiding late heavy dinners, alcohol, or caffeine too close to bedtime," says Lauri. "Set your bedtime schedule and prepare for it, as you would plan for anything important."

2. Power down before you plan to sleep

To calm your mind, the final few hours before bed should be about winding down to promote better sleep. "An hour before bed, tuck your phone away, and use only low, soft lights," explains Sosha.

Consider ways to romanticize your bedroom routine to make it more appealing and help you relax. "Run a warm bath or shower, enjoy your favorite lavender or chamomile tea, and do some journaling or reading before lights out," recommends Lauri. "Bedtime breathing exercise, meditation, or music apps can help you relax."

3. Avoid naps during the day

If you've slipped into a late-night sleep cycle, you might feel the need to nap in the afternoon. Most of us experience a bit of a slump during the mid-afternoon, but if you're determined to reset your bedtime, it's crucial you avoid napping. "You can slowly start re-introducing them if you are sticking to your bedtime routine, but limit them to 20-30 minutes before 3 PM," says Sosha.

Lauri Leadley Founder and president, Clinical Sleep Educator at Valley Sleep Center Lauri is the founder and President of one of the largest independent sleep diagnostics centers in Arizona with the facilities to diagnose and treat a variety of sleep-related issues such as insomnia, sleep walking, snoring, and more.

4. No "bed rotting" in the morning

A good night's rest begins the moment you wake up. Staying in bed for too long (also known as bed rotting) can wreak havoc on your circadian rhythm, so practice self-discipline and enjoy the benefits of morning sunlight. "Get out of bed as soon as your alarm goes off," instructs Sosha. "Don’t bed down and start dreading your day or doom scroll, and get into natural light as soon as possible."

5. Follow these practises a little earlier each day

To gradually reset your bedtime, shift the steps above by 10 or 20-minute increments each day. Set your alarm a little earlier, wind down sooner, and aim for a slightly earlier bedtime. "Do these things each night until you reset to a 10PM bedtime," recommends Lauri.

6. Stick to routine

Lastly, be prepared for self-discipline. Routine is vital if you want to guarantee a better schedule. "Get on a sleep routine by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends," says Sosha. It will involve some serious willpower, but your future self will thank you for it.

What Is the 3/2/1 Bedtime Rule

Giving yourself some rules to follow can help kick bad sleep hygiene habits. (Image credit: Tina Kulic. Design: Atelier Fēn)

The 3/2/1 bedtime rule is a guideline to help you relax and fall asleep more easily. It's all about reducing stimulation to support your circadian rhythm. Here's what it entails.

3 hours before bed

Start your sleep schedule three hours before your intended bedtime. "If your bedtime is 10 PM, don't have any meals, heavy snacks, or alcohol after 7 PM," says Sosha. This is because your body temperature and blood sugar can rise after eating, which can also delay melatonin production.

2 hours before bed

Two hours before bed, you need to begin reducing physical activity.

According to Sosha, if you want to hit the hay no later than 11 PM, you should not do any physical or mentally taxing work, including exercise, after 9 PM. "This is because cognitive and physical stress can increase your cortisol, making it harder for you to drift off," she says.



1 hour before bed

The final hour before bed is all about promoting relaxation.

Screens should be avoided during this time, and you want to dim your bedroom lighting for better sleep. "Use lamps and avoid brighter overhead lighting if you can," says Sosha. "The blue light of screens can trick our body into thinking it is daylight and suppresses melatonin."

By following this three-hour routine, you'll be preparing your body for a better night's rest. Sleep is likely to come easier, and it will feel more restorative, too.

BYDT Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask £14.99 at Amazon UK A sleep mask is one of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to promote better sleep. This one is made of silk so it's soft on your skin, and it comes with a padded design to wrap around your ears, too. Lumie Bodyclock Spark Lamp £79.16 at John Lewis A good night's sleep starts the moment you wake up. A sunrise alarm clock mimics the effects of natural morning light to promote a better circadian rhythm and lower cortisol, helping you wake more easily and sleep better at the end of the day.

Apothecary Sleep Pillow Mist 150ml £8 at Marks and Spencer UK Never underestimate the power of essential oils. Lavender is known for inducing relaxation, so spritz this sleep mist on your pillow to calm your senses before you sleep.

It can take a few weeks — and a fair amount of commitment — to re-establish a truly healthy bedtime, but the payoff is worth it. Before long, your body clock will begin to recalibrate, and better sleep will start to feel effortless rather than forced.

Alongside the expert advice above, consider investing in things to aid sleep like good quality bedding, an eye mask, and a relaxing pillow mist. By fostering the right sleep environment and practising some self-discipline, you'll be on your way to a healthier, more restorative sleep routine that actually works for you.