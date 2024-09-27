7 Fall Annuals for Containers That Thrive Beautifully Under the Sun — And Bring a Burst of Color

Not everyone has the luxury of an outdoor expanse or a surplus of square footage to cultivate a flower garden. But as it turns out, they aren't the only ones who get to enjoy all the beauty that fall gardens embody.

Container gardening is an equally satisfying way to develop your green thumb, no matter the square footage. And with fall in full swing, this curated list of annual autumnal grows that thrive in the sun is a great place to start.

You'll find that each and every one of these plants has something to offer in terms of visual allure and the level of skill it takes to help them bloom.

1. Pansies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells us that pansies are at the top of his list if you're looking to bring a pop of fall garden color into your space. He explains that their resilient nature and ability to thrive in cooler autumn temperatures makes them a great garden grow.

"Plant them in well-drained soil, and make sure they receive at least six hours of direct sunlight daily," he notes. "Keep the soil evenly moist but not waterlogged and deadhead spent flowers to encourage more blooms throughout the fall."

Hardiness Zones: 6 - 10

Live Healthy Flowering Pansies View at Amazon Price: $25

Quantity: 4 Plants Instead of planting from scratch, these Live Healthy Flowering Pansies from Amazon offer a quick planting solution for your fall garden.

Tony O'Neill Social Links Navigation Founder at Simplify Gardening I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 434,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, simplifygardening.com, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

2. Marigolds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tony tells us that marigolds flourish in full sun and are generally highly drought-tolerant once established. If you're wondering how to grow marigolds, he finds that it's best to begin by planting them in rich, well-draining soil.

"Water regularly until they are well-established, and then switch to occasional watering," he advises. "Pinch off any dead blooms to prolong the flowering season."

Hardiness Zones: 2 - 11

Pure Beauty Farms Marigold Plant View at Walmart Price: $68

Quantity: 4 Plants Bringing marigolds into your garden is so much easier with this live set of four marigold starter plants from Walmart.

3. Snapdragons

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Tony, snapdragons prefer full sun and cool fall weather, which is exactly why now's a brilliant time to bring them into your garden. He tells us that these fairy-tale garden plants should be sowed in fertile, well-draining soil. When caring for these blooms remember to water regularly, ensuring the soil stays moist but not soggy.

"They benefit from a layer of mulch to retain moisture and keep the roots cool," he notes. "And deadheading helps them continue to bloom through the season. "

Hardiness Zones: 7 - 11

Northern Lights Mixed Snapdragon Seeds View at Walmart Price: $3

Quantity: 2,000 Seeds This 'Northern Lights' mix of snapdragon seeds from Walmart allows you to grow a multi-hued floral garden of vertical blooms with ease.

4. Dusty Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're on the lookout for silvery-leaf garden plants, you can't go wrong with dusty miller, also known as senecio cineraria. Tony tells us that this silver foliage plant thrives in full sun and is incredibly drought-tolerant. He also adds that dusty miller pairs well with other fall annuals to provide contrast.

"Plant in well-drained soil and water occasionally, allowing the soil to dry between waterings," he says. And you don't have to worry about this plant in the face of light frosts, thanks to its hardy nature.

Hardiness Zones: 8 - 11

Dusty Miller Live Starter Plant View at Amazon Price: $17

Size: 6" With its silvery foliage and striking yellow flower clusters, this dusty miller starter plant will gift your garden tons of personality.

5. Ornamental Kale

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you tend to savor bitter veggies, then we recommend adding ornamental kale to your layered edible garden. But even if you don't, you can simply plant them just for the gorgeous florets they sprout.

Tony encourages planting them in rich soil and following a consistent watering routine for best results. Although usually grown mainly for aesthetic purposes, Tony finds that the kale will look fresh well into winter.

Hardiness Zones: 2 - 11

Expert Gardener Ornamental Red Kale View at Walmart Price: $42

Quantity: 3 Plants If you don't mind the added bitterness that ornamental kale holds, then these starter plants can bring you both foliage and food.

6. Chrysanthemums

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best flowers to plant in September is none other than fall bloom extraordinaire, chrysanthemums. And even though the month is almost at its end, Tony tells us that it's not too late to grow these gorgeous flowers in your container garden.

"Ensure they receive at least 6 hours of direct sunlight, and avoid waterlogging the soil," he advises. "Don't forget to deadhead faded flowers to promote new blooms and add mulch to help retain moisture."

Hardiness Zones: 5 - 9

Chrysanthemum Flower Live Plants View at Amazon Price: $30

Quantity: 2 Plants This set of live flowering chrysanthemums comes with two plants between four to six inches tall that'll soon be adorned by stunningly fragrant purple flowers.

7. Sweet Alyssum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Sweet alyssum is a hardy fall annual that does best in full sun," says Tony. "It produces small, fragrant flowers that bloom continuously in cool weather."

To ensure that your sweet alyssum flourishes, he encourages planting them in fertile soil and watering them regularly. Despite typically being planted as border plants, these moon garden plants also do just as well for themselves when grown in containers.

Hardiness Zones: 5 - 9

Sweet Alyssum Seeds for Planting View at Amazon Price: $5

Quantity: 10,000+ Seeds Plant these purple sweet alyssum seeds in planters by your porch or even in hanging containers by your backyard for an elevated outdoor ambiance.

With so many beautiful flowers to choose from, there's no chance you won't do justice to your container garden. And since they're not growing out of the ground, you have the creative freedom to style them to your home's content.

Plant them in textured planters doused in hues that compliment your space's existing colorway. And then experiment with outdoor potted plant arrangements to finish off the look with panache.

FAQs

Which Fall Annuals Last the Longest?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Snapdragons are one of the best long-lasting fall annuals to grow. When properly cared for, these incredible vertical blooms can flower well into late October.

Plus, when harvested at the right time, they can also last as cut flowers for over two weeks. Overall, they're long-lasting, pretty, and tolerant, a triple threat, if we ever saw one.