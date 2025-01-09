Hate Chores? I Tried the 5 Senses Cleaning Method — And Overcame My Deep-Clean Delay Tactics

The start of a New Year traditionally calls for extensive home cleaning. Not. A. Fan. So when a friend recommended the 5 Senses Cleaning Method, I decided to put it to the test because, well, my home needed a deep clean, and this method appealed.

As you might have guessed from the name, this cleaning tactic utilizes all five senses to make sure your home is spick and span. Having tested it out myself, I can say for certain that it's the perfect tactic to include in your household cleaning schedule if you find yourself feeling easily overwhelmed once chore days roll around.

So without further ado, let's get into what makes the 5 senses cleaning method tick and how to practise this technique like a true professional.

What is the 5 Senses Cleaning Method?

Alessandro Gazzo, a cleaning expert at Emily's Maids, tells us that the 5 Senses Cleaning Method is a technique where you approach cleaning in a holistic sense, considering all five human senses (touch, smell, taste, sight, hearing).

"It’s a clever approach whereby you outline different strategies to make sure all of your senses can confirm that the area around you is clean," he explains. "Not just your sight, which is usually thought to be the most prominent or 'direct' way to figure out if a place is clean or not."

Generally, when cleaning a home, there's more to it than meets the eye. For instance, you might want to have an unpleasant odor wafting from your floor covering. In this case, you'd work on learning how to make your rug smell good and consider the job done only once your sense of smell confirms it as such.

Similarly, we all aim to have cooking utensils that are pristine enough to eat off., So once you're done entertaining guests and all that's left is cookware, you'll likely clean your cast iron pan and wash your Dutch oven for future use.

This is where the 5 Senses Method comes in again, simply to ensure that each and every living space is totally and completely tidy in accordance with every sense from taste to touch.

Why is the 5 Senses Cleaning Method Efficient?

"I find the 5 Senses Method to be extremely efficient because we are highly sensitive creatures, and the 'sense' or 'feeling' that we are in a clean house goes beyond having cleaning countertops or vacuumed floors," Alessandro notes.

He goes on to explain that with this technique our bodily senses complement each other to ascertain if the room we’re in is clean or grimy.

"For example, if we enter a room and notice there’s a fragrance that we associate with cleaning (like citrus or lavender), our brain automatically thinks the place is cleaner than it actually is," he points out.

So removing stains from upholstery and making your living room smell nice will go hand in hand to create an ambiance that's unbeatable — and the 5 Senses Method efficiently accomplishes just that.

How to Implement the 5 Senses Cleaning Method

I attempted to dive headfirst into the 5 Senses Cleaning Method, and the easiest way to properly practise this technique is to allocate one day (or, more likely, part of one day) for each sense. By splitting your time and attentively tending to each sense, you can save yourself from overwhelm while truly giving the tactic a chance.

Day one, I focussed on touch. This allowed me to focus on sticky side tables and also gave me time to clean my rug and render it mat-free.

Day two called on my sense of sight, which meant tackling post-holiday cleaning chores like cleaning red wine out of a couch and doing a load of laundry (or two).

Day three was all about sound and my squeaky showerhead finally got a much-awaited cleaning and descaling. Although it may not be the most glamorous of tasks, it was certainly a rewarding one.

Day four I tackled all cleaning tasks related to taste. This included cleaning stainless steel pans and descaling my teapot all in one go.

Day five, I knocked off all scent-related cleaning chores. Considering the winter weather, this is especially helpful if you're wondering why your home is smelling musty. Pencil in tasks like deodorizing your primary living spaces and by the end of it you'll be left with an incredible-smelling home that's clean from top to bottom.

FAQs

What are the best room to tackle using the 5 Senses Cleaning Method?

According to Alessandro, the kitchen is one of the areas where the 5 Senses Cleaning Method works the best. "It’s the place where most of these senses are active and, probably, the only room in our homes where your body is sensitive to taste," he explains.

Additionally, he finds the bathroom to be the next best space to implement this technique. "You can use most of your senses here to figure out what needs some cleaning and maintenance," he points out.

"You can use your sight and your touch to detect any areas that haven’t been cleaned in a while and your sense of smell and sound to figure out if water is running properly, if there’s any dripping, or if there are any unpleasant odors."

As with any cleaning method, it's best to go into this process armed with the arsenal of products and tools you need. Otherwise, you may find yourself neglecting certain senses on the day and diminishing the efficiency of the method.

Moreover, one of the most important things to remember is to be patient with yourself. Giving your home a deep clean can be stressful and while it may seem like you have to tackle all senses in one week, that's not necessarily a hard and fast rule to follow.

Instead, split up your senses and approach each task over time. But when you do, be sure to give it your complete attention, for the results will be well worth your efforts.