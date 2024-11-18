How Can I Make My Rug Smell Nice? 6 Long-Lasting Tricks to Banish Odors — And Welcome Tantalizing Scents
Follow these genius expert tips to make your rugs smell as gorgeous as they look
One of our favorite home accessories that seems to be the hottest interior trend of the year is rugs. With all of the stunning patterns that adorn these floor coverings, they're probably one of the easiest ways to dress up a living space. Plus, they're available in a myriad of colors and shapes, thereby catering to a variety of aesthetics.
Now, bringing home these regal floor coverings is definitely a retail decision we stand behind. But they do require a touch of care to retain their quality. And that doesn't just involve learning how to clean a rug but also prompts the need to understand how to scent a rug.
After all, you don't want your favorite rug to look fabulous but smell awful. It's only natural that these fabrics will attain a scent of their own with time, but the good news is that it's totally reversible. In fact, with the help of these nifty hacks, you can make your rugs smell like clean linen or warm vanilla.
1. Vaccum Often And Thoroughly
The fact of the matter is that you could bring your dream floor coverings home but even the best rugs need regular cleaning to maintain their form.
In conversation with Alexander Matson, owner of Shine Pros, he tells us that rugs tend to harbor important materials such as allergens and odors. "This is due to deeply ingrained dust particles," he explains. "But with the help of important practices such as deep vacuuming, these can be removed with ease."
He also warns against forgetting to vacuum the rug edges and furniture bases as dust can pile up there as well.
2. Generously Sprinkle Baking Soda
Learning how to clean a rug with baking soda is probably the best hack to adopt when it comes to making sure your floor coverings are clean-looking. But this household staple has the ability to make your rugs smell clean, too.
Jarred Fajerski, cleaning expert at Stratus Clean, recommends sprinkling generous amounts of baking soda and letting it sit for at least 15 minutes before vacuuming it up.
Alexander also swears by this method of rug scenting. "You can even leave the baking soda in overnight, depending on how strong the scents are," he notes. We find that this Arm & Hammer Extra Strength Carpet Deodorizer & Freshener from Walmart is the perfect buy for rug scenting.
3. Spray with Diluted Vinegar
It's an open secret that DIY cleaning liquids work wonders for rug scenting and cleaning. To adopt this scenting trick, you'll need white vinegar and if your cleaning arsenal is missing this, we recommend adding this Happy Belly White Distilled Vinegar from Amazon to your cart.
Alexander's recipe includes pouring equal parts of water and white vinegar into a spray bottle to create an odor-removing mix.
"The vinegar scent does not stay for long but it does make your rug smell clean," he notes. "While containing the core functionality of destroying bad odor."
4. Harness Essential Oils
In order to make your home smell good, it's important to step outside of regular solutions like lighting candles and spraying room sprays. It's important to focus on making sure the fragrance weaved into your fabrics is lush as well.
"You can even add a drop of your favorite essential oil to the baking soda for a pleasant and lasting fragrance," says Jarred. Not only does this trick remove any musty odors that may be emanating from your rug, but he also tells us that it's a great way to introduce a convivial scent of your choice.
With top notes of clean cotton accord and apple blossom, this Sundried Linen Scented Oil from H&M is a fabulous choice if you enjoy fresh scents that don't overwhelm.
5. Steam Clean for a Refresh
"Steam cleaning your rug will allow it to shine bright while maintaining a fresh unworn smell that's long-lasting," says Alexander. "This treatment tightly packs and warms the fibers, further removing dirt and bad odors."
So when choosing a rug for your living room and other high-traffic zones in your home, we recommend picking a fabric that's easy to steam clean. By adopting this cleaning technique, you won't have to retire your floor coverings as often as you would if they're steam incompatible.
This Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner from Walmart is a brilliant investment for homes that are rug-clad. Aside from using it on your rugs, you can also use it for other household chores like cleaning couch cushions and sofa covers.
6. Air Out Your Rugs
According to Jarred, air circulation is vital to freeing your rugs from bad smells. "Not only does airing your rugs out reduce the chances of mold," he says. It also prevents unpleasant smells from festering in your home."
We understand that large floor coverings like area rugs are tough to air out, especially if you're working with limited outdoor space. However, it's imperative that your rugs get their time in the sun.
So whether you manage to hang your rugs outside or even open your windows to ventilate these fabrics, it's a practice that's well adopted.
From sprinkling some baking soda to spraying your rug with watered-down vinegar, these hacks are fairly easy to implement into your rug cleaning routine. They're not the most glamorous but they make a world of difference to the ambiance of your space.
The last thing you want is for your stunning rug collection to be bought down by lingering odors that are less than pleasant. So why not incorporate a couple of these expert-approved tricks into your rug care regimen and save your space from succumbing to the natural build-up of dusty smells?
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
I'm an Interior Stylist Who Knows How to Make Your Christmas Lights Work a Million Times Harder
There’s no one better than Livingetc’s long time contributor, the stylist Hannah Franklin, to advise on how best to use Christmas lights to make spaces feel like magic
By Hannah Franklin Published
-
"I'm a Professional Christmas Tree Designer — These Are My 7 Secrets for a Better-Dressed Tree This Year"
When it comes to the designing the best-looking Christmas tree, you can take it from designer David Lawson on how to make an impression
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
How to Propagate a Mistletoe Cactus — 3 Very Simple Steps You Can Take to Double Your Plant for Winter
Doubling this unique plant is easier than you might think, and here's how you can do it
By Jacky Parker Published
-
How to Clean Lampshades — From Pleated Fabric to Glass, Here Are a Few Simple Steps You Can Follow
An expert guide to cleaning your much-loved home lighting while bringing style back into your space
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
What to Do With Amaryllis After it Blooms? 5 Steps You Should Take for This Radiant Holiday Flower
Treat your bulbs right, and they will blossom year after year with these expert tips
By Jacky Parker Published
-
Do You Have a Musty-Smelling House? 6 Worrying Causes — And What You Should Do to Get Rid of Them
If you're curious about the guilty party behind your home's malodorous scent, experts tell us it could be one of these common culprits
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Wash a Down Comforter — You Can Finally Stop Putting Off This Chore With 5 Simple Tricks
Cozy vibes await once you learn how to clean and dry your bulkiest bedding like a pro
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Mistletoe and Magic — This Delightful Winter Plant Can Be Grown Close to Home, Here's How
Cultivating this wild plant is easy with this expert-led advice
By Jacky Parker Published
-
4 Expert Tips for Storing a Christmas Tree — And Clever Buys to Help You Keep Yours in Perfect Condition
Don't let this year's prized Christmas tree buy go to waste. Heed the experts' words of advice and properly store yours for another year of joyous celebrations.
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Christmas Fern Plant — Flourishing With Color, Here's How You Can Grow This Feathery Bloom This Winter
Bring hues of green to your garden during the cold, frosty season by following these simple expert tips
By Matilda Bourne Published