Picked By a Style Editor, This Is the Wooden Garden Furniture to Buy This Year If You Love Modern Design

Wooden garden furniture might seem like the obvious choice — safe, reliable, maybe a little too expected. But the same material used to make pencils also builds houses, so if you’re after something durable, timeless, and beautiful, a wooden garden stool is hardly a stretch — and one of the smartest design bets you can make.

“When it comes to garden furniture, designs in wood remain a timeless and luxurious choice, bringing an unmatched, natural beauty, versatility, and comfort,” says Reilly Gray, co-founder of Suns Lifestyle.

That said, not all wooden garden furniture is created equal. Some lean country porch in the Cotswolds — others feel refreshingly now, hitting all the outdoor furniture trends for 2025: integration, modularity, and clean-lined silhouettes.

This edit focuses on the latter, with woods that actually hold up: some are just pretty, others get better with age (we’ve broken it down in the Q&A below).

Quality doesn’t have to mean old-fashioned, and modern doesn’t rule out charm. These pieces have both — sculptural teak benches, foldable chairs, compact tables — each vetted by yours truly for style, reviews, and a solid reputation as a garden furniture brand.

Call it your cue to branch out — and back into the classics.

Wooden Garden Chairs

Normann Copenhagen Vig Outdoor Dining Armchair £292 at Heal's Wood: Robinia Ever heard of Robinia? Also known as Black Locust, it’s a uniquely grained wood prized for its strength and natural resistance to rot. Strong and slightly offbeat? The Aquarius in me rejoices. The Scandi-style black frame (which stacks beautifully, should you want more than one) doesn’t hurt either. Alpen Home Garden Chair $107.99 at Wayfair UK Wood: Pine Full disclosure: if you want a chair you can leave outside year-round, this isn’t it. Made from pine — which, as you’ll see in the Q&A below, isn’t as weatherproof as teak or acacia — this one’s better suited for shaded patios or fair-weather entertaining. That said, it’s chic, generously cushioned (four-way comfort!), and worth the minor upkeep. Bonus: the frame also comes in natural wood tones. John Lewis Coast Garden Middle Unit Chair $249.99 at John Lewis Wood: Eucalyptus I’m not one to advocate for impulse buys, but if ever there were a case: this John Lewis chair from the aptly named “Coast” collection has a perfect 5-star rating and the kind of breezy, beachside appeal that’s hard to fake. The armless frame and sandy-hued grain give it an effortless look; the cream cushions seal the deal. Buy two for a loveseat moment, or three to build out a full-fledged modular sofa.

Wooden Garden Tables

Nth Degree N2 Coffee Table Dark Teak £795 at nthdegree.co.uk Wood: Teak Wood plus (insert literally anything else) is quickly becoming the go-to mix for elevated outdoor spaces. Few do it better than Nth Degree — case in point: their N2 Coffee Table, which pairs dark teak with a woven, rattan-adjacent accent that feels sleek, scaled-up, and distinctly modern. A strong look at a surprisingly decent price — also available in a lighter wash. HAY Crate Outdoor Furniture Side Table $239 at Holloways of Ludlow Wood: Water-based lacquered pinewood It’s surprisingly difficult to find wooden garden furniture that doesn’t come in wood’s usual beiges and browns. Not that I’m complaining — those warm, natural tones are half the charm — but if you’re looking to inject a little color into your setup, these HAY side tables are ideal. They’re a relaunch of the iconic Crate collection, originally designed in 1984 by Dutch architect and designer Gerrit Rietveld. Iron Red is pictured here, though the taupe-adjacent ‘London Fog’ nearly had me. SO'HOME Rennie Oval Dining Table 6 Seater $479.99 at La Redoute UK Wood: Acacia One might assume that a wooden outdoor dining table at this price point would buckle after the first rain — and in most cases, I’d agree. But this one’s made from acacia (one of the “good” woods — see the Q&A below for more). Its plinth-style pedestal base is far grander than the price lets on, while the generously sized tabletop seats six comfortably.

Wooden Garden Sofas

Soho Home Marcia Outdoor Sofa £5,995 at Soho Home Wood: Iroko If you’re in the mood for a splurge, Soho Home rarely misses. This wooden garden sofa brings a private members’ club sensibility outdoors, with a frame carved from iroko — a rot- and insect-resistant hardwood sometimes used in place of teak. And unlike most outdoor sofas, which stick to beige, black, or cream, this one features a rare, made-to-order geometric upholstery that looks entirely bespoke, but is still safe for outdoor use. Gallery Direct Marotta 2-Seater Garden Sofa £629.89 at John Lewis Wood: Acacia Get cozy on this two-seater wooden sofa from John Lewis. Its barely-there open-frame base gives it an airy silhouette, offering an almost optical illusion — especially when paired with the plush cushions perched on top (as it should be). If I hadn’t seen the price, I’d have guessed twice as much. Snap one up while you can — maybe two — and layer on a punchy outdoor bolster cushion if you’re craving a bit of color. MADE Grey Stripe Avarna Garden Sofa £829 at Next UK Wood: Acacia Stripes might be neutral in our book, but that doesn’t mean we don’t notice when they’re missing. Hard to find in the world of wooden garden furniture, but nevertheless, I persevered — and this seat proves it was worth it. It feels made for a modern country club setup: best paired with a classic garden parasol and perhaps an outdoor side table to hold a very cold drink.

Teak Garden Furniture

Vincent Sheppard Frida Garden Lounge Chair £1,215 at Holloways of Ludlow Wood: Teak This Vincent Sheppard-designed garden chair makes a strong case for teak — the luxury wood that it is — pairing it with sleek onyx-black rope. The result is both harmonious and artful, all while feeling appropriately elemental. Outdoors, it feels perfectly at home. Indoors? It wouldn’t be out of place either. 4 Seasons Outdoor Prado Dining Table £1,316 at Heal's Wood: Teak When you’re working with teak, you don’t need bells and whistles. It’s the quiet luxury of woods — less is more, and the beauty is already baked in. That’s why this sculptural 4 Seasons Outdoor table works so well: a bold cross-frame base, circular design, and an invitation to gather, face-to-face. It’s where all your best alfresco antics will unfold. Cane Line Sticks Outdoor Bench £900 at chaplins.co.uk Wood: Teak Multipurpose design is one of the biggest trends of 2025, and this clever teak bench taps right in — with built-in planters flanking either side. Whether you go for trailing ivy, bright flowers, or statement succulents, it’s furniture that really lets you sit and smell the roses.

FAQs

Can You Leave Wooden Garden Furniture Outside All Year?

Technically, yes — as long as you’ve chosen the right type of wood (more on that below). But even the best pieces need a little protection. Reilly Gray of Suns Lifestyle notes that most hardwood or softwood designs benefit from covers or winter storage — with the exception of teak, a splurge-worthy option known for its natural resilience (see below for its full superpowers).

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want to be extra cautious? “The best option is to store it inside,” he advises. “While outdoor furniture is extremely durable, it isn’t indestructible, and extreme heat, cold, or excessive rain may damage the wood.”

In short: know your climate, and act accordingly.

Which Types of Wood Are Best for Outdoor Furniture?

“From a durability perspective, teak, ipe and eucalyptus tend to be the top-tier choices for outdoor furniture, with teak leading the way,” says Reilly.

And while teak is on the pricier end, it earns its reputation: “Its dense grain and high natural oil content offer a level of resilience that’s unmatched by other timber,” he adds. It also looks better over time, weathering to a silvery-gray or retaining its golden glow with the occasional oiling.

On the better-not list? “We would always advise avoiding soft, porous, or untreated woods such as fir, untreated pine, or cedar for long-term outdoor use — these tend to degrade more quickly when exposed to moisture and require a lot more care and maintenance,” Reilly explains.

That said, the keyword here is untreated — some softwoods, when treated, can hold up well enough and make a smart budget choice. Just read the specs carefully to know what you’re really buying.

What Wooden Garden Furniture Styles Are Trending for 2025?

What’s in your living room is moving outside. This year, it’s all about modularity, multi-functionality, and designs that shift with your needs — think hosting friends one night, hanging out solo the next.

“Expect to see more low-profile lounge sets with integrated side tables and modular seating options that can be configured for various layouts,” says Reilly Gray. It’s a laidback, luxurious approach to outdoor living — and one that makes your garden feel more like an open-air extension of the home.



The best mistakes are the ones you don’t have to make yourself. Learn from the missteps of your fellow design obsessives and check out our guide to the tackiest outdoor furniture to avoid this summer — your patio (and wallet) will thank you.