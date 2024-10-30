I Just Found This Year's 'It' Sofa Style Seriously Discounted — If You're Looking to Invest Before the Hosting Season, Here's Your Sign
In the lead up to the holiday season, it can pay to peruse the sale pages (literally)
As we head into hosting season, there is one thing on all of our minds: how do we prepare our homes for guests? Sure, decorating has a lot to do with making our spaces festive-friendly, but I would argue the larger, more practical details are more important. You can't be a 5-star host without somewhere comfortable for guests to sit, and more importantly, sleep. In search of ideas? I just found the perfect solution. (And it's stylish, too.)
The Black Friday Preview has just dropped, and there are so many Wayfair sofas with massive markdowns right now. But one particular style caught my attention thanks to its deep-set seat, reminiscent of the pit sofa trend that is everywhere right now. Plus, it's technically a sleeper, meaning it not only looks good, but is a practical purchase ahead of hosting season.
The Axiel 88" Corduroy Sleeper Sofa comes in a range of different colors, including cream and a deep, forest green, and is finished with a corduroy fabric that feels cozy while also timelessly chic. It's currently got a 4.8/5-star rating after 271 reviews, with more than one customer vouching for its conduciveness to napping.
Price: $929.99
Color: Cream Corduroy, Green Corduroy
The extended seat allows you to lie back and watch your favorite holiday movies, or have a cozy place to rest after a long day of hosting. Opting for a neutral-color couch is always a timeless choice, and can blend harmoniously into every seasons aesthetic. What I would do to snuggle up on this seat right now...
But it's not the only sofa I noticed in the current Wayfair sale. In fact, there were plenty more where that came from, and some at a much better price point. (And we haven't even got to Black Friday yet?!)
When family and friends are in town, a good sofa goes a long way. But the cost of a new sofa can also be a big ask ahead of the festive season. That's why it pays to get in early and shop the sales while they're hot. To further inspire you, here's a few other pit-style-sofas I'd happily add to my cart.
33% off
Price: $599.99, Was: $889.99
Color: Cream Corduroy
This sofa feels like a piece that will easily transition throughout the seasons. And if you are shopping for small living room layouts, it's only 90", even though it looks luxuriously large. Pair it with some festive holiday pillows and throws, and you have the perfect cozy couch to give your guests a place to rest.
Price: $809.99
Color: Orange
I love both the color of this sofa and the ottoman design. The mango color trend is a shade that is popping up everywhere in interiors, and such a fun take on the classic yellow. While it may seem like a bold color choice for a couch, I truly believe yellow is a color that will never go out of style (it is a primary color on the color wheel after all!)
Price: $679.99
Color: Green
This style is very similar to the featured sofa, but a touch smaller in size and in a beautiful shade of green. I have always been a fan of olive or forest greens in homes - it brings a natural element indoors and is perfect for chic, but cozy living room ideas. If you want a refined couch that is a bit more playful than a neutral white, this sleeper sofa is the perfect choice.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
