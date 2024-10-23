Ruggable's Latest Collection is Dripping in What We're Calling the Season's Go-To Fruit-Inspired Hue

Settling into the fall season means making the most of our abode so that we can snuggle up in a stylish manner. Usually, the arrival of this cozy time of year means bringing out all of the rich, warm browns and darker tones. But as I sit at my desk shuffling through countless emails of fall collection announcements, there is one bolder, brighter shade that is claiming the title as Autumn's signature color: Mango.

Scouting out the best color trends is a prominent part of my daily duties. Lately, it seems there's an ever-growing desire to introduce more color into our interiors. And Mango, a juicy and saturated shade of yellow-orange, with its dark undertones and warm enveloping feel, is the perfect way to do it.

Personally, I've never been afraid of a little color when it comes to design, but at the speed in which shades have been coming in and out of fashion, I can understand why some find it hard to commit. But yellow is an intrinsically happy color, and a primary shade that is sure to stand the test of time. With leaves falling outside in a nearly identical shade, it's no wonder Mango is the making a name for itself as the color of fall. Here's everything you need to know about incorporating the hue into your home.

Why is Mango Trending in Our Homes Right Now?

Shop the Mango rug in the newest Iris Apfel x Ruggable collection

When I start seeing the same color popping up on my Pinterest feed and all over my inbox, my attention is piqued. Especially when the shade is a bright, bold yellow. Speaking of some of the new collections I've come across, Ruggable's latest Iris Apfel rug range features a stunning new 'Mango' colorway. And similarly, interior designer Rose Uniacke recently released a new saffron-yellow paint shade, called 'Buttercup'.

So, why exactly is this warm, sunflower shade finding itself in the interior design trends spotlight right now? Ruggable's senior creative director Cassandra Leisz says "The color works beautifully for the autumn season because its rich, vibrant tones bring warmth and coziness to any space, perfect for cooler months."

Introducing a warm golden yellow into your home decor counterbalances the shorter, darker days of autumn, making spaces feel inviting and full of life during this transitional time of year. Interior designer Rose Uniacke adds that "the vivid and deeply saturated saffron yellow is the color of sunshine."

We have seen a full-on revival of vintage-inspired paint colors and 1970s decor as of late, and this shade of yellow perfectly encapsulates the retro vibe, invoking a sense of nostalgia.

How to Style Mango in Your Home

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Yellow is an indisputably happy color to have in the home. With mango rugs, curtains, and rugs on the market, I especially love this hue for a cozy yellow living room idea.

"Yellow shades introduce an uplifting and cheerful mood into the living room, infusing the space with warmth, energy and a sense of optimism, making it feel vibrant and welcoming," says Cassandra. And what more could you ask for in a room as sociable as the living room?

It's often also associated with creativity. Rose Uniacke says that this shade helps to create a lively atmosphere, encouraging social interaction as well as relaxation — perfect for all of fall's hosting.

Again, yellow's status as an established primary color means it is a timeless choice for interior inspiration. Yellow is a pigment that creates other colors on the color wheel, so you may be surprised to discover just how many colors go with yellow. As such, I'd recommend opting for the double-drenching technique to bring it into your interiors — pairing it with softer pastel yellows like butter, or with an accent color like a daring deep cherry red.

As for design styles, mango suits an eclectic style home, or you can embrace the ‘more is more’ aesthetic by mixing bold patterns, textures, and statement pieces. Little pops of mango, like curtains or colorful rugs, will instantly warm up a room, too.

"For a less bold scheme, incorporate accent colors that go with a yellow palette — such as oranges, purples, and greens — in pillows and decor, while using natural elements like wood and linen to ground the space," adds Cassandra.

I have loved the color yellow since I was a little girl, so this bold resurgence is a color trend that I am already planning where to put in my home. Who would have thought that the coziest color for the fall would be a bright sunshine yellow? Are you ready to style mango?