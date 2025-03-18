This Outdoor Rocking Chair Actually Looks Cool and Modern — And It's Budget-Friendly Too

This spring and summer, outdoor rocking chairs are going to be the it-chair again. While they've never really gone out of style, rocking chairs have never been, well, stylish. However, this recent Walmart find is proving me wrong. Can rocking chairs actually look like they belong in 21st century design? Yes, yes they can.

"While rocking chairs bring comfort and relaxation, their more conventional form doesn't always quite fit in with today's view of modern outdoor living," Reilly Gray tells me, co-founder of luxury outdoor brand Suns Lifestyle. He's right — a rocking chair can feel like it fits into an outdated backyard design. That being said, "A contemporary design can help balance the presence of the rocking chair without making a space feel overly traditional," Reilly continues. Walmart's Ventura Rocking Chair is just that — with a healthy combination of modern design and traditional comfort, my mind has changed.

From the intricate woven back to the sleek wood-grain finish and low seat height, this is the outdoor rocking chair design of my dreams — an updated take on a classic style I didn't think was possible. In the world of trends, what goes around comes back around — and this time, rocking chairs are back on the list of finds for a stylish outdoor space.

Ventura Outdoor Handwoven Low Rocking Chair View at Walmart Price: $98 Think of this as the chic and modern upgrade to your Grandmother's classic rocking chair. With a wood-grain finish on a metal frame and a woven seat, this chair takes the appeal of traditional rocking chairs to a whole new level, in style. Aside from its look, this chair features weatherproof materials and a safe rocker design — meaning it won't tip back too far. And the best part? It's not even in the Walmart sale and is less than $98! That's what I call a deal.

Of course, I then went exploring for more. Reilly told me to pay attention to certain details when looking for the best outdoor furniture. "Try to choose pieces with minimalist frames, unexpected finishes like powder-coated metals or sustainably sourced hardwoods, and choose something with a more modern and refined silhouette," he says. "A contemporary design can help balance the presence of the rocking chair without making a space feel overly traditional."

So, while a rocking chair might not be your first (or 50th) choice for modern outdoor seating, give it some consideration. Below, I've rounded up three additional rocking chairs that range in style but maintain the comfort and relaxation offering. After all, there's a reason why outdoor rocking chairs have been loved for centuries — it's just time for a stylish update.

Click Outdoor Rocking Chair View at Lumens Price: $605.20, Was: $712 This rocking chair is perfect for relaxation thanks to its high back and comfortable horizontal lamellas. The frame is made of a powder coated steel with bamboo armrests — two materials that make this design durable for outdoor use. As a fun feature, each of the horizontal lamellas are removable — you can take some off to shorten the seat of the chair to your liking. Safavieh Cantor Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair View at Walmart Price: $181.99 When I envision rocking chairs, I think of solid wood styles that look, of course, super traditional. This style is just the opposite of that. It has a solid steel frame, which makes it very durable, and a comfortable foam seat cushion and back rest. If you want to hop on the rocking chair trend, but would prefer a style to blend in with the modern look of your patio — this choice is for you. Daughtery Outdoor Armless Lounge Chair View at AllModern Price: $1,299 Now this is a modern rocking chair. This style is one continuous form — the frame cascades underneath the seat to create the curved effect and establish its rocking capability. Its wicker finish nods to traditional outdoor chairs, but its organic shape makes this rocking chair look so sleek and elegant. Can't you just picture yourself lounging in this chair, rocking back and forth on a beautiful summer evening? I can sure see it.

