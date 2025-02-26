I Found Some of the Most Expensive-Looking Ceramics in a Place I Wasn't Expecting — Shop 12 Surprising Finds

The best ceramics are often the ones you serendipitously stumble upon during Euro summer travels — the pottery you agonize over packing in your carry-on, praying it survives the flight. But alas, it’s still winter, and while you could book a ticket to Santorini or Lisbon right now, that’s a pricey endeavor — less “worth it” when it’s cold. But if you want that worldly, curated, ceramic-filled home now, the solution isn’t a round-trip to Italy. It's Walmart.

I know, I know — finding a Walmart sale deal isn't exactly the first (or fifteenth) place you’d thought I’d say. But hear me out: getting that eclectic, Pinterest-adjacent mix of ceramics requires volume. Dozens of dissimilar but complementary pieces scattered throughout a space. And at a few hundred dollars per vase, that adds up fast.

Since keeping an eagle eye out for these things is my job, I've noticed that Walmart offers a workaround — you can stock up on porcelain lamp bases, sculptural bowls, and vessels with reactive glazes without spending an arm and a leg. Also, to be clear: low price doesn’t mean low quality. Many of these pieces are made from the same materials, with the same artisanal finishes, as their pricier counterparts.

Walmart ceramics won’t ever replace the thrill of discovering a one-of-a-kind piece in a charming, tucked-away shop abroad. But they also don’t require a plane ticket. Or a carry-on full of bubble wrap. Don’t worry — your home decor secret’s safe with me…

These papier-mache vases are another unexpected steal — light as air, sculptural in form, and surprisingly affordable.