I Found Some of the Most Expensive-Looking Ceramics in a Place I Wasn't Expecting — Shop 12 Surprising Finds
They look like one-of-a-kind treasures from a summer abroad, but with zero risk of breaking in your suitcase — all found at Walmart
The best ceramics are often the ones you serendipitously stumble upon during Euro summer travels — the pottery you agonize over packing in your carry-on, praying it survives the flight. But alas, it’s still winter, and while you could book a ticket to Santorini or Lisbon right now, that’s a pricey endeavor — less “worth it” when it’s cold. But if you want that worldly, curated, ceramic-filled home now, the solution isn’t a round-trip to Italy. It's Walmart.
I know, I know — finding a Walmart sale deal isn't exactly the first (or fifteenth) place you’d thought I’d say. But hear me out: getting that eclectic, Pinterest-adjacent mix of ceramics requires volume. Dozens of dissimilar but complementary pieces scattered throughout a space. And at a few hundred dollars per vase, that adds up fast.
Since keeping an eagle eye out for these things is my job, I've noticed that Walmart offers a workaround — you can stock up on porcelain lamp bases, sculptural bowls, and vessels with reactive glazes without spending an arm and a leg. Also, to be clear: low price doesn’t mean low quality. Many of these pieces are made from the same materials, with the same artisanal finishes, as their pricier counterparts.
Walmart ceramics won’t ever replace the thrill of discovering a one-of-a-kind piece in a charming, tucked-away shop abroad. But they also don’t require a plane ticket. Or a carry-on full of bubble wrap. Don’t worry — your home decor secret’s safe with me…
Price: $17.81
This Scandinavian-inspired terracotta bowl oozes with organic charm. At 5.5 inches in diameter, it’s the perfect size for a small botanical moment, though its sculptural form holds its own solo. Looks like it came from a boutique — not a big box store!
Price: $19.97
Three handles on this ceramic stoneware nod to antiquity — timeless because, well, this style has been in vogue for thousands of years and isn’t going anywhere! Reviewers say it looks like it hails from a high-end boutique, especially when styled with leafy greens like eucalyptus (real or faux).
Price: $23.85
Not all Walmart ceramics are machine-made — this hand-glazed planter proves it! Its reactive antique white finish and sculptural ridges give it abundant character, making it an excellent addition to jazz up awkward gaps on bookcases or shelves.
Price: $12.74
With its low-slung, wide-set silhouette, this ceramic bowl has all of the presence of an old-world treasure. At under $13, it’s one of the best steals of the bunch — subtle, textured, and naturally varied for that collected-over-time look.
Price: $39.98
Yes, that’s ceramic, not pleated fabric. Okay, fine — at least the base is! This table lamp’s unexpected texture paired with an even more unexpected material makes for loads of dimension — a fabulous choice for a nightstand. At this price, you might as well get two!
Price: $37.99
I don’t typically play favorites, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t obsessed with this terracotta bowl. The relief technique — where details are sculpted onto the surface — feels like something you’d find in an artist’s studio. The wax-dotted pattern pops against the green glaze, making it a statement piece on its own (though this bowl would also be fabulous for fruits!).
Price: $5.43
Everyone needs a sturdy, all-purpose stoneware bowl — the kind you reach for at all hours for cereal, pasta, soup, oatmeal. This one fits the bill, and then some. The reactive glaze adds natural variation, keeping it visually interesting, and it’s safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. A daily essential that doesn’t look like an afterthought.
Price: $24.84
High gloss, high impact. A good-looking planter instantly elevates even the most basic greenery (read: your last-minute grocery store basil suddenly looks boutique). Its sharply fluted design in jet black is a striking addition to windowsills, desks, or countertops. While this planter isn't technically made for the outdoors, it would likely bode well on a shaded patio, too.
Price: $5.98
Hand-painted ceramic plates are popping up on every well-styled table as of late, and these deliver that artful, imperfect appeal. Made from durable stoneware, they have a satisfying weight to them — ideal for everyday use that still feels special.
Price: $19.18, Was: $28.72
This stoneware pedestal bowl is the biggest gem in Walmart’s clearance section — I actually did a double take. It’s a must-have for elevating (literally and figuratively) anything you put inside: fruit, breakfast pastries, seasonal decor, you name it. If you haven't already picked up, it’s food-safe, meaning this vessel can double as a serving dish at your next dinner party.
Price: $12.88
Drew Barrymore does it again with this perfectly bulbous cognac vase. Playful yet warm, it was born to grace entryways and sun-drenched corners. It’s larger than it looks (about 7.5 inches in diameter), so feel free to throw most blooms its way — this vase is as versatile as they come.
Price: $61.03
Who needs extra decorative objects when a sculptural stoneware light can do all the heavy lifting? Its curvy green table lamp base could easily pass for something double (or triple) the price, especially when paired with the linen shade. Mixed-material pieces like this have a way of making a space feel more refined in a pinch.
These papier-mache vases are another unexpected steal — light as air, sculptural in form, and surprisingly affordable.
