I Found Some of the Most Expensive-Looking Ceramics in a Place I Wasn't Expecting — Shop 12 Surprising Finds

They look like one-of-a-kind treasures from a summer abroad, but with zero risk of breaking in your suitcase — all found at Walmart

The best ceramics are often the ones you serendipitously stumble upon during Euro summer travels — the pottery you agonize over packing in your carry-on, praying it survives the flight. But alas, it’s still winter, and while you could book a ticket to Santorini or Lisbon right now, that’s a pricey endeavor — less “worth it” when it’s cold. But if you want that worldly, curated, ceramic-filled home now, the solution isn’t a round-trip to Italy. It's Walmart.

I know, I know — finding a Walmart sale deal isn't exactly the first (or fifteenth) place you’d thought I’d say. But hear me out: getting that eclectic, Pinterest-adjacent mix of ceramics requires volume. Dozens of dissimilar but complementary pieces scattered throughout a space. And at a few hundred dollars per vase, that adds up fast.

Since keeping an eagle eye out for these things is my job, I've noticed that Walmart offers a workaround — you can stock up on porcelain lamp bases, sculptural bowls, and vessels with reactive glazes without spending an arm and a leg. Also, to be clear: low price doesn’t mean low quality. Many of these pieces are made from the same materials, with the same artisanal finishes, as their pricier counterparts.

Walmart ceramics won’t ever replace the thrill of discovering a one-of-a-kind piece in a charming, tucked-away shop abroad. But they also don’t require a plane ticket. Or a carry-on full of bubble wrap. Don’t worry — your home decor secret’s safe with me…

Creative Co-Op Boho Terracotta Footed Bowl, Matte Black
Terracotta Footed Bowl

Price: $17.81

This Scandinavian-inspired terracotta bowl oozes with organic charm. At 5.5 inches in diameter, it’s the perfect size for a small botanical moment, though its sculptural form holds its own solo. Looks like it came from a boutique — not a big box store!

Home Decor Collection 8'' White Matte Textured Ceramic Stoneware Vase With Handles
Matte Textured Ceramic Stoneware Vase

Price: $19.97

Three handles on this ceramic stoneware nod to antiquity — timeless because, well, this style has been in vogue for thousands of years and isn’t going anywhere! Reviewers say it looks like it hails from a high-end boutique, especially when styled with leafy greens like eucalyptus (real or faux).

Bloomingville Handmade Stoneware Planter With Reactive Glaze and Antique Finish, White
Bloomingville Handmade Stoneware Planter

Price: $23.85

Not all Walmart ceramics are machine-made — this hand-glazed planter proves it! Its reactive antique white finish and sculptural ridges give it abundant character, making it an excellent addition to jazz up awkward gaps on bookcases or shelves.

Better Homes & Gardens 9.75
Ceramic Low Stone Distressed Bowl

Price: $12.74

With its low-slung, wide-set silhouette, this ceramic bowl has all of the presence of an old-world treasure. At under $13, it’s one of the best steals of the bunch — subtle, textured, and naturally varied for that collected-over-time look.

Home Decor Collection 18
Ribbed Ceramic Table Lamp

Price: $39.98

Yes, that’s ceramic, not pleated fabric. Okay, fine — at least the base is! This table lamp’s unexpected texture paired with an even more unexpected material makes for loads of dimension — a fabulous choice for a nightstand. At this price, you might as well get two!

Creative Co-Op Round Terra-Cotta Footed Bowl With Wax Relief Dots, Green and Cement
Round Terra-Cotta Footed Bowl W/ Wax Relief Dots

Price: $37.99

I don’t typically play favorites, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t obsessed with this terracotta bowl. The relief technique — where details are sculpted onto the surface — feels like something you’d find in an artist’s studio. The wax-dotted pattern pops against the green glaze, making it a statement piece on its own (though this bowl would also be fabulous for fruits!).

Yellowstone Ceramic Round Bowl, Kayce Collection
Yellowstone Ceramic Round Bowl

Price: $5.43

Everyone needs a sturdy, all-purpose stoneware bowl — the kind you reach for at all hours for cereal, pasta, soup, oatmeal. This one fits the bill, and then some. The reactive glaze adds natural variation, keeping it visually interesting, and it’s safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. A daily essential that doesn’t look like an afterthought.

Mainstays 10”d X 13.5”h Round Ceramic Fulted Planter, Black
Mainstays Round Ceramic Fluted Planter

Price: $24.84

High gloss, high impact. A good-looking planter instantly elevates even the most basic greenery (read: your last-minute grocery store basil suddenly looks boutique). Its sharply fluted design in jet black is a striking addition to windowsills, desks, or countertops. While this planter isn't technically made for the outdoors, it would likely bode well on a shaded patio, too.

Thyme & Table Stoneware Plate, Grey Drip Collection
Thyme & Table Stoneware Plate

Price: $5.98

Hand-painted ceramic plates are popping up on every well-styled table as of late, and these deliver that artful, imperfect appeal. Made from durable stoneware, they have a satisfying weight to them — ideal for everyday use that still feels special.

Creative Co-Op Stoneware Footed Pedestal/bowl With Handles, Reactive Glaze, White
Stoneware Footed Pedestal Bowl

Price: $19.18, Was: $28.72

This stoneware pedestal bowl is the biggest gem in Walmart’s clearance section — I actually did a double take. It’s a must-have for elevating (literally and figuratively) anything you put inside: fruit, breakfast pastries, seasonal decor, you name it. If you haven't already picked up, it’s food-safe, meaning this vessel can double as a serving dish at your next dinner party.

Beautiful 7.5
Beautiful Cognac Ceramic Vase by Drew Barrymore

Price: $12.88

Drew Barrymore does it again with this perfectly bulbous cognac vase. Playful yet warm, it was born to grace entryways and sun-drenched corners. It’s larger than it looks (about 7.5 inches in diameter), so feel free to throw most blooms its way — this vase is as versatile as they come.

Storied Home 20.25” Stoneware Table Lamp With Linen Shade
Storied Home Stoneware Table Lamp

Price: $61.03

Who needs extra decorative objects when a sculptural stoneware light can do all the heavy lifting? Its curvy green table lamp base could easily pass for something double (or triple) the price, especially when paired with the linen shade. Mixed-material pieces like this have a way of making a space feel more refined in a pinch.

These papier-mache vases are another unexpected steal — light as air, sculptural in form, and surprisingly affordable.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

