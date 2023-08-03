Stoneware is the decor trend that'll bring heart and soul to your scheme – these are the best pieces for every room in your home

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s something so easy to style about stoneware – it slips into your current decor with all the effortless elegance that makes a great piece of homeware. And the material is super versatile too! From statement-making colorful pieces to neutral textured designs, there’s a stoneware style to suit any aesthetic.

Seeing as it’s literally my job to browse through the best home decor stores on a daily basis, I come across a ton of gorgeous stoneware pieces – most of which I want to immediately share with you all. The designs can come in ceramic, marble or slate, have a glazed, matte or textured finish, and can even feature abstract grooves, scalloped detail or a rustic hand-shaped form – so it’s no wonder I’m spoiled for choice when it comes to stoneware home accessories. But I’ve managed to whittle my selection down to my 12 absolute favorites.

OUR TOP 12 STONEWARE DECOR PIECES

BEST BEDROOM STONEWARE

Cult-status piece Love Handles ceramic vase $505 at Net-a-Porter I simply couldn't collate a list of the best stoneware products without including an Anissa Kermiche piece! This Love Handles ceramic vase has reached cult status in the decor world, and with its classic-yet-modern feel it's clear to see why. Stoneware candlestick $6.99 at H&M Place this surprisingly affordable candlestick on your bedside table to add a playful touch. I adore the glazed finish, earthy tone and modern chunky design. Marble scalloped tray $54 at Anthropologie This chic marble trinket tray belongs on your vanity – use it to store scented candles and your most-loved pieces of jewellery. I adore the scalloped detail which gives it a luxe feel.

BEST LIVING ROOM STONEWARE

Valley double-handle vase $28 at Anthropologie If you love a soft pop of color as much as you do grooves and texture, then this ceramic double-handled vase is the stoneware piece for you. It comes in a few other neutral and pastel options which you can style together for a beautiful effect. Infinity knot decorative piece $80 at Lulu and Gerogia I can't imagine a more perfect ornament than this infinity knot to place on your pile of coffee table books. It'll add an organic touch to your decor. Scallop vase $124 at Lulu and Georgia I adore the earthy terracotta tone and classic design of this textured ceramic vase! It'll make the ideal addition to your side tables or shelving.

BEST KITCHEN STONEWARE

Soho Home glazed stoneware cereal bowls $110 for a set of four at Net-a-Porter These beautiful glazed cereal bowls have been hand crafted from speckled stoneware, giving them a rustic-yet-elegant feel. Stoneware serving bowl $24.99 at H&M This standing serving bowl comes in the most eye-catching yellow shade, if you love to bring a bit of drama to your dinner table. Super affordable Stoneware pitcher $32.99 at H&M I can't quite believe the under-$35 price of this earthenware pitcher. The sleek thin handle and contrast detailing makes it feel far more expensive than it actually is.

BEST BATHROOM STONEWARE

WHAT ARE THE BEST FINISHES FOR STONEWARE HOME ACCESSORIES?

Matte stoneware offers a classic and elegant finish, perfect for a minimaluxe aesthetic. Pieces in a single block of color work best here – particularly neutral shades like cream, black, beige, and terracotta. Stoneware pieces in marble and slate also often come in a matte finish, allowing you to appreciate the natural pattern of the stoneware.

A textured finish is great if you want more of a rustic, earthy effect. A bit of rough texture like that in speckled stoneware adds a natural, organic feel to any homeware piece. Textured earthenware accessories with a hand-formed design (as with the yellow serving bowl linked above) are great for styling together with more minimalist matte pieces to add balance and dimension to the overall look.

Glazed-finish pieces are a great option for dinnerware as they’re often more food-safe than matte or textured stoneware designs. Ridges and grooves and other embossed or debossed patterns also look great on glazed pieces as the light catches the raised edges for a striking visual effect.