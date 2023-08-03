Stoneware is the decor trend that'll bring heart and soul to your scheme – these are the best pieces for every room in your home
Stoneware is arguably the most sophisticated, calming and organic addition you can make to your decor, so I’ve found the best pieces to add to your collection
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There’s something so easy to style about stoneware – it slips into your current decor with all the effortless elegance that makes a great piece of homeware. And the material is super versatile too! From statement-making colorful pieces to neutral textured designs, there’s a stoneware style to suit any aesthetic.
Seeing as it’s literally my job to browse through the best home decor stores on a daily basis, I come across a ton of gorgeous stoneware pieces – most of which I want to immediately share with you all. The designs can come in ceramic, marble or slate, have a glazed, matte or textured finish, and can even feature abstract grooves, scalloped detail or a rustic hand-shaped form – so it’s no wonder I’m spoiled for choice when it comes to stoneware home accessories. But I’ve managed to whittle my selection down to my 12 absolute favorites.
OUR TOP 12 STONEWARE DECOR PIECES
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
BEST BEDROOM STONEWARE
Cult-status piece
I simply couldn't collate a list of the best stoneware products without including an Anissa Kermiche piece! This Love Handles ceramic vase has reached cult status in the decor world, and with its classic-yet-modern feel it's clear to see why.
Place this surprisingly affordable candlestick on your bedside table to add a playful touch. I adore the glazed finish, earthy tone and modern chunky design.
BEST LIVING ROOM STONEWARE
If you love a soft pop of color as much as you do grooves and texture, then this ceramic double-handled vase is the stoneware piece for you. It comes in a few other neutral and pastel options which you can style together for a beautiful effect.
I can't imagine a more perfect ornament than this infinity knot to place on your pile of coffee table books. It'll add an organic touch to your decor.
BEST KITCHEN STONEWARE
These beautiful glazed cereal bowls have been hand crafted from speckled stoneware, giving them a rustic-yet-elegant feel.
This standing serving bowl comes in the most eye-catching yellow shade, if you love to bring a bit of drama to your dinner table.
Super affordable
I can't quite believe the under-$35 price of this earthenware pitcher. The sleek thin handle and contrast detailing makes it feel far more expensive than it actually is.
BEST BATHROOM STONEWARE
This sleek slate bath caddy features a gorgeous grooves detail and is the perfect place to prop up your book and scented candle whenever you take a self care moment.
Playful yet stylish
These ceramic canisters feature artistic handles that will make your bathroom counter feel more playful while still maintaining a minimalist aesthetic.
WHAT ARE THE BEST FINISHES FOR STONEWARE HOME ACCESSORIES?
Matte stoneware offers a classic and elegant finish, perfect for a minimaluxe aesthetic. Pieces in a single block of color work best here – particularly neutral shades like cream, black, beige, and terracotta. Stoneware pieces in marble and slate also often come in a matte finish, allowing you to appreciate the natural pattern of the stoneware.
A textured finish is great if you want more of a rustic, earthy effect. A bit of rough texture like that in speckled stoneware adds a natural, organic feel to any homeware piece. Textured earthenware accessories with a hand-formed design (as with the yellow serving bowl linked above) are great for styling together with more minimalist matte pieces to add balance and dimension to the overall look.
Glazed-finish pieces are a great option for dinnerware as they’re often more food-safe than matte or textured stoneware designs. Ridges and grooves and other embossed or debossed patterns also look great on glazed pieces as the light catches the raised edges for a striking visual effect.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter's room is the perfect example of how designers create spaces for kids they won't outgrow
Interior designers have mastered the perfect balance for kids' rooms that are super creative and can easily transition from toddler to teenage years
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
What bedding is best for hot weather? These sleep experts have the definitive answer
When it feels too hot to sleep, what should type of bed linen should you use?
By Amy McArdle Published
-
These are the 9 accessories designers swear by to create that beautifully styled interior look
If you wondered what are those final touches interior designers use to make their projects look photoshoot-ready, these are it
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
Yes it's early, but Halloween decor is happening - what to get before it sells out
It's never too early for spooky season. Shop these stylish items for a tasteful theme this Halloween
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
The best, most design-forward side tables that our shopping editor thinks will bring something special to your living room
Is your living room even complete without a side table? These are our shopping editor's favorite buys to snap up now
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Looking for the perfect coffee table for a small living room? Our shopping editor's picks make the most of tiny spaces
Our shopping editor is convinced that any of these 9 coffee tables is perfect for a small living space
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Here are the best calming, organic, and minimalist things I’ve found in the home decor sales this week
Our shopping editor has taken all the hard work out of shopping the sales with these relaxed-yet-elevated pieces (that you can now get for less!)
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
I shop for a living and I’m seeing scallop-edged decor everywhere right now - so I rounded up my favorites just for you
Wavy decor is reigning supreme in home stores right now and I’m obsessed, so I’ve selected the best styles for you to shop for yourself
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
Where can I find extra large planters for trees? Plus, how to decide on the right size to buy
Listen up for where find the perfect planters and expert tips on what to look out for
By Amy McArdle Published
-
Give your bedroom a Minimaluxe makeover with these beautiful decor buys that will bring a calming aesthetic
Minimaluxe is the luxury trend we all want a slice of in our bedrooms – our shopping editor helps you get the look
By Oonagh Turner Published