Stoneware is the decor trend that'll bring heart and soul to your scheme – these are the best pieces for every room in your home

Stoneware is arguably the most sophisticated, calming and organic addition you can make to your decor, so I’ve found the best pieces to add to your collection

stoneware vases, knit and trinket tray
(Image credit: Net-a-Porter, Anthropologie, Lulu and Georgia)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

There’s something so easy to style about stoneware – it slips into your current decor with all the effortless elegance that makes a great piece of homeware. And the material is super versatile too! From statement-making colorful pieces to neutral textured designs, there’s a stoneware style to suit any aesthetic.

Seeing as it’s literally my job to browse through the best home decor stores on a daily basis, I come across a ton of gorgeous stoneware pieces – most of which I want to immediately share with you all. The designs can come in ceramic, marble or slate, have a glazed, matte or textured finish, and can even feature abstract grooves, scalloped detail or a rustic hand-shaped form – so it’s no wonder I’m spoiled for choice when it comes to stoneware home accessories. But I’ve managed to whittle my selection down to my 12 absolute favorites. 

OUR TOP 12 STONEWARE DECOR PIECES

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

BEST BEDROOM STONEWARE

ceramic vase in the shape of the female formCult-status piece
Love Handles ceramic vase

I simply couldn't collate a list of the best stoneware products without including an Anissa Kermiche piece! This Love Handles ceramic vase has reached cult status in the decor world, and with its classic-yet-modern feel it's clear to see why.

chubby neutral glazed stoneware candlestick
Stoneware candlestick

Place this surprisingly affordable candlestick on your bedside table to add a playful touch. I adore the glazed finish, earthy tone and modern chunky design.

marble trinket tray with scalloped rim
Marble scalloped tray

This chic marble trinket tray belongs on your vanity – use it to store scented candles and your most-loved pieces of jewellery. I adore the scalloped detail which gives it a luxe feel.

BEST LIVING ROOM STONEWARE

pale blue vase with grooves

Valley double-handle vase

If you love a soft pop of color as much as you do grooves and texture, then this ceramic double-handled vase is the stoneware piece for you. It comes in a few other neutral and pastel options which you can style together for a beautiful effect.

stoneware knot decorative object
Infinity knot decorative piece

I can't imagine a more perfect ornament than this infinity knot to place on your pile of coffee table books. It'll add an organic touch to your decor.

earthenware vase in classic style with flowers
Scallop vase

I adore the earthy terracotta tone and classic design of this textured ceramic vase! It'll make the ideal addition to your side tables or shelving.

BEST KITCHEN STONEWARE

four glazed stoneware bowls in a rustic hand formed design
Soho Home glazed stoneware cereal bowls

These beautiful glazed cereal bowls have been hand crafted from speckled stoneware, giving them a rustic-yet-elegant feel. 

yellow serving bowl with standing design
Stoneware serving bowl

This standing serving bowl comes in the most eye-catching yellow shade, if you love to bring a bit of drama to your dinner table.

cream and brown stoneware pitcherSuper affordable
Stoneware pitcher

I can't quite believe the under-$35 price of this earthenware pitcher. The sleek thin handle and contrast detailing makes it feel far more expensive than it actually is. 

BEST BATHROOM STONEWARE

charcoal slate bath caddy with lined grooves and bath accessories on top
Slate bath caddy

This sleek slate bath caddy features a gorgeous grooves detail and is the perfect place to prop up your book and scented candle whenever you take a self care moment.

three white canisters with wavy handlesPlayful yet stylish
Shapeshifter ceramic canisters

These ceramic canisters feature artistic handles that will make your bathroom counter feel more playful while still maintaining a minimalist aesthetic.

green marble trinket tray with scallop rim
Marble scalloped tray

Last but not least, this emerald marble tray offers a stylish space to store your bathroom accessories.

WHAT ARE THE BEST FINISHES FOR STONEWARE HOME ACCESSORIES?

Matte stoneware offers a classic and elegant finish, perfect for a minimaluxe aesthetic. Pieces in a single block of color work best here – particularly neutral shades like cream, black, beige, and terracotta. Stoneware pieces in marble and slate also often come in a matte finish, allowing you to appreciate the natural pattern of the stoneware.

A textured finish is great if you want more of a rustic, earthy effect. A bit of rough texture like that in speckled stoneware adds a natural, organic feel to any homeware piece. Textured earthenware accessories with a hand-formed design (as with the yellow serving bowl linked above) are great for styling together with more minimalist matte pieces to add balance and dimension to the overall look.

Glazed-finish pieces are a great option for dinnerware as they’re often more food-safe than matte or textured stoneware designs. Ridges and grooves and other embossed or debossed patterns also look great on glazed pieces as the light catches the raised edges for a striking visual effect. 

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸