Turns Out, Sustainable Design Can Be Chic, and Net-a-Porter's 'Net Sustain' Curation Is Proof — Here's What I'm Shopping

Often times, desirable styles and sustainable designs don't walk hand-in-hand. You either get one, or the other. But, Net-a-Porter's Net Sustain curation proves they don't have to be mutually exclusive. Sustainable products can look good in your home while doing good for the planet, too.

The curation features products that meet at least one of Net-a-Porter's sustainability criteria, which includes: being made with lower-impact materials, adhering to responsible craftsmanship regulations, or being designed for circularity.

While scrolling through, one of the standout brands was undoubtedly MUD Australia, a climate-neutral homewares brand that's committed to environmental sustainability, while honoring traditional craftsmanship — and making ridiculously beautiful homewares while they're at it.

Its pieces are crafted with the intention of reducing environmental impact and encouraging community amongst artisans. They also have a number of initiatives to reduce and reuse waste, and are committed to small-scale production.

Each item of its servingware and dinnerware sets is made from porcelain, and although they may look dainty and delicate, they're surprisingly durable — you can even put their platters, plates, and bowls straight in the oven and microwave (and dishwasher), meaning although they require an initial investment, you can use them for everything.

Coming in a range of beautiful pastel shades and bold poppy colors, with a textured finish on the outside, and glossy glaze on the inside, these are the perfect design-lover gift for all occasions. Below, I've shared six pieces I've got my eye on.

Net-a-Porter's Net Sustain curation will certainly help you make informed decisions when purchasing home decor.

And remember, when it comes to shopping sustainably, it's important to learn how to recognize greenwashing in interior design, so you don't fall into traps.