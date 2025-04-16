Turns Out, Sustainable Design Can Be Chic, and Net-a-Porter's 'Net Sustain' Curation Is Proof — Here's What I'm Shopping
Net Sustain features products from Mud Australia — a homeware brand that is not only design-oriented, but eco-focused, too
Often times, desirable styles and sustainable designs don't walk hand-in-hand. You either get one, or the other. But, Net-a-Porter's Net Sustain curation proves they don't have to be mutually exclusive. Sustainable products can look good in your home while doing good for the planet, too.
The curation features products that meet at least one of Net-a-Porter's sustainability criteria, which includes: being made with lower-impact materials, adhering to responsible craftsmanship regulations, or being designed for circularity.
While scrolling through, one of the standout brands was undoubtedly MUD Australia, a climate-neutral homewares brand that's committed to environmental sustainability, while honoring traditional craftsmanship — and making ridiculously beautiful homewares while they're at it.
Its pieces are crafted with the intention of reducing environmental impact and encouraging community amongst artisans. They also have a number of initiatives to reduce and reuse waste, and are committed to small-scale production.
Each item of its servingware and dinnerware sets is made from porcelain, and although they may look dainty and delicate, they're surprisingly durable — you can even put their platters, plates, and bowls straight in the oven and microwave (and dishwasher), meaning although they require an initial investment, you can use them for everything.
Coming in a range of beautiful pastel shades and bold poppy colors, with a textured finish on the outside, and glossy glaze on the inside, these are the perfect design-lover gift for all occasions. Below, I've shared six pieces I've got my eye on.
Looking for a sleek bowl to elevate the look of your kitchen counter? Here it is. This gorgeous bowl is made with slate-colored porcelain, which is one of Mud Australia's premium colors. It's simple, classic, and elegant — the perfect piece of minimalist decor. Use it to hold fresh fruit, a salad, or style it as an entryway catchall.
Decorating with flowers can truly make your home come to life, so it's important to find the right vase to hold your bouquet. This unique oval-shaped style is handmade from porcelain clay and finished with a clear glaze. For an effortlessly elegant and ultra-minimalist look, consider placing only one flower in this vase to lean against the edge.
Bring a sense of calm and peace to your morning coffee ritual with these mugs. This set of two is made from porcelain clay and features a stone-like finish. The smooth, glazed interior elegantly contrasts the exterior texture of these mugs. They'd be a perfect addition to your modern coffee nook.
Sometimes, the best dinnerware sets are the simplest. This set of four salad plates demonstrates that. Each of these plates is sleek and elegant — they are handmade in Mud Australia's Sydney studio and feature a glossy finish for some extra shine against their muted beige color. Complete the set with some matching dinner plates.
Although this platter was designed to serve a medium-sized fish, it can do so much more. I'd leave this out on my dining table to act as a table centerpiece, but you could also use it as a fruit dish or even as a perfume tray for your bedroom dresser.
If you're in need of some chic bowls for your kitchen, this set is for you. Aside from their elegant color and minimalist look, these bowls are perfectly sized for salads, soups, or pastas. And because of their durable material, these bowls are ideal for oven-to-table serving.
Net-a-Porter's Net Sustain curation will certainly help you make informed decisions when purchasing home decor.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
And remember, when it comes to shopping sustainably, it's important to learn how to recognize greenwashing in interior design, so you don't fall into traps.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Before and After — How This Jewel-Box Bathroom Made the Most of Its Proportions With Maximalist Design and a 'Soaking Tub'
This design offers a masterclass on creating a luxurious bathroom that is equally playful and elegant.
By Maya Glantz
-
10 Stylish Spring Centerpiece Ideas That Feel "Modern, a Bit Eccentric, and Perfectly Unfussy," Says a Table Stylist
From vases of seasonal blooms to simple candle arrangements, these centerpieces add height and interest to your table for an arresting focal point
By Lilith Hudson
-
Iridescence Is Chrome’s More Playful, Hard-to-Define Cousin — And You're About to See It Everywhere
This kinetic finish signals a broader shift toward surfaces that move, shimmer, and surprise. Here's where to find it now
By Julia Demer
-
Burl Wood Decor Is 2025’s Most Coveted, but Expensive, Comeback — Here’s How to Get the Storied Swirls for Less
Irregularity is the ultimate luxury, but you don’t need an antiques dealer to find it
By Julia Demer
-
Silver Linings — The Best Chrome Tableware Might Just Be Hiding on Wayfair
Once reserved for legacy names and high-concept galleries, the silver revival is finally accessible — here’s where to find the good stuff
By Julia Demer
-
This Clever, Luxe-Looking Buy Is the Easiest Way to Turn Your Designer Scarf Into Wall Art — No Frame, No Fuss
Because silk this pretty should never stay in a drawer
By Julia Demer
-
12 Essentials Every Cool, Collected Spring Host Needs — And You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From
Guests will think you thought of everything, you just knew where to shop
By Julia Demer
-
These Beaded Placemats Are the Glamorous Art Deco-Inspired Accent Your Tablescape Has Been Missing
They've got texture, they've got sparkle, and of course, they've got style
By Devin Toolen
-
I Found an Earl Grey Candle That Actually Smells Like a Cup of Tea With Lemon
They're strong, but not overpowering. Dynamic, yet always fresh. APOTHEKE's candles know how to captivate you from first whiff
By Devin Toolen
-
Tableware for Talkative People — The Mediterranean Dish’s Anthropologie Collab Was Made for Socializing
Mediterranean in both style and spirit, the joyful, pattern-forward collection brings the color, craft, and conviviality of Suzy Karadsheh’s cult-favorite brand to the spring table
By Julia Demer