There's a Viral Piece of Decor That is Making Christmas Trees So Much More Magical - and It's Only $40
Turns out, a Christmas train that circles the base of your tree walked so this fabulous option could run - the flying train is going viral and is only $40
No one knows exactly when trains began popping up around the base of Christmas trees, but it's been at least a century, considering how important and prevalent railroad travel was at the time. In the early 1900s, you couldn't travel long distances without a rail ticket, and packages arrived via railway rather than Amazon Prime. It stands to reason, then, that trains at Christmas were eventually associated with incoming presents, and toy manufacturers, eager to make a buck off the emerging trend, began releasing ever-updated miniature versions for families to collect and display.
From a decoration perspective, nearly every train set-up you've ever seen likely circles the stand of the tree, guarding the gifts waiting to be opened. But what if I told you the internet has fallen for a new Christmas decorating trend, and found a locomotive set that appears to levitate off the floor, adding a kinetic and festive touch to your regular ol' Tanenbaum? And from one of the best home decor stores, it's less than $40.
The ultimate realistic Christmas tree train
@thesabrinatan ♬ The Polar Express - Main Theme - Geek Music
Rub your eyes — it's not magic! Believe it or not, this TikTok-beloved buy "hovers" around your tree by securing itself to the trunk. A working headlight makes things all the more realistic while sound effects add yet another playful edge. No longer relegated to the bottom of your festive display, this best-selling $40 buy will instantly delight eager kids and inquisitive guests, curious how you could have possibly channeled so much Christmas spirit into your home. What a festive illusion!
9 magical pieces of Christmas decor worth buying
Price: $99 for 12
This extremely luxe, gorgeous set of capiz shell ornaments adds a static twinkle and pearlescent glow to the branches of your tree.
Price: $104.99
You're in luck — this is a train that can do a little bit of both. Lay it around the base of your tree for a traditional touch, or attach the track to the trunk for that levitative look.
30% off
Price: $12.60
Inconspicuously bury these puck lights at the base of your tree to douse the whole structure in a colorful, easily-changeable sheen.
Price: $31.99
Nothing beats a warm winter glow. Wrap your tree with these incandescent mini bulbs, turn off the overhead lights, and watch the magic happen right before your eyes.
35% off
Price: $89 for 20
Marry the comfort of a taper candle with that of your Christmas tree without worry — and this set of 20 battery-powered candle ornaments even includes a timer and remote.
30% off
Price: $40.60
Positively obsessed with the twinkly detailing on this colorful pre-lit brush tree Christmas garland, a whimsical way to add more magic and light to your Tanenbaum.
Price: $10
Add a pop of color and contrasting texture to your tree with a set of velvet ornaments like these from Target. They also went a bit viral this season, so you know you'll be on trend.
30% off
Price: $17.96
Bring a botanical vibe to your holiday joy with one of these glass baubles, cleverly designed as somewhat of a magical mini terrarium.
28% off
Price: $17.96
These may look like plain white ornaments, but take a closer look — the iridescent luster on the outside adds such a luxurious and festive touch.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
