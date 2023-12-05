There's a Viral Piece of Decor That is Making Christmas Trees So Much More Magical - and It's Only $40

Turns out, a Christmas train that circles the base of your tree walked so this fabulous option could run - the flying train is going viral and is only $40

A festive train travels around the trunk of a christmas tree
(Image credit: ErinDaly417 / Getty Images)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

No one knows exactly when trains began popping up around the base of Christmas trees, but it's been at least a century, considering how important and prevalent railroad travel was at the time. In the early 1900s, you couldn't travel long distances without a rail ticket, and packages arrived via railway rather than Amazon Prime. It stands to reason, then, that trains at Christmas were eventually associated with incoming presents, and toy manufacturers, eager to make a buck off the emerging trend, began releasing ever-updated miniature versions for families to collect and display.

From a decoration perspective, nearly every train set-up you've ever seen likely circles the stand of the tree, guarding the gifts waiting to be opened. But what if I told you the internet has fallen for a new Christmas decorating trend, and found a locomotive set that appears to levitate off the floor, adding a kinetic and festive touch to your regular ol' Tanenbaum? And from one of the best home decor stores, it's less than $40.

The ultimate realistic Christmas tree train

@thesabrinatan

♬ The Polar Express - Main Theme - Geek Music

Rub your eyes — it's not magic! Believe it or not, this TikTok-beloved buy "hovers" around your tree by securing itself to the trunk. A working headlight makes things all the more realistic while sound effects add yet another playful edge. No longer relegated to the bottom of your festive display, this best-selling $40 buy will instantly delight eager kids and inquisitive guests, curious how you could have possibly channeled so much Christmas spirit into your home. What a festive illusion! 

motorized christmas train
Home Accents Holiday Christmas Tree Train

 Price: $39.98 

9 magical pieces of Christmas decor worth buying

Snowflake ornament set
Capiz Ornament Set

Price: $99 for 12

This extremely luxe, gorgeous set of capiz shell ornaments adds a static twinkle and pearlescent glow to the branches of your tree. 

motorized christmas train
Animated Train Around The Tree

Price: $104.99

You're in luck — this is a train that can do a little bit of both. Lay it around the base of your tree for a traditional touch, or attach the track to the trunk for that levitative look.

white color-changing puck light and remote30% off
Stargazer Color Changing Puck Lights

Price: $12.60

Inconspicuously bury these puck lights at the base of your tree to douse the whole structure in a colorful, easily-changeable sheen.

white christmas lights
306'' LED String Lights

Price: $31.99

Nothing beats a warm winter glow. Wrap your tree with these incandescent mini bulbs, turn off the overhead lights, and watch the magic happen right before your eyes.

floating candle tree ornaments35% off
Crystal Drop LED Christmas Tree Lights

Price: $89 for 20

Marry the comfort of a taper candle with that of your Christmas tree without worry — and this set of 20 battery-powered candle ornaments even includes a timer and remote.

Brush tree garland30% off
Pre-Lit Colorful Brush Tree Garland

Price: $40.60

Positively obsessed with the twinkly detailing on this colorful pre-lit brush tree Christmas garland, a whimsical way to add more magic and light to your Tanenbaum.

pink and purple velvet ornaments
Flocked Finial Christmas Tree Ornament

Price: $10

Add a pop of color and contrasting texture to your tree with a set of velvet ornaments like these from Target. They also went a bit viral this season, so you know you'll be on trend.

plant-filled glass ornaments30% off
Glass Flower Ornaments

Price: $17.96

Bring a botanical vibe to your holiday joy with one of these glass baubles, cleverly designed as somewhat of a magical mini terrarium.

white luster ornaments28% off
Luster White Glass Tree Ornaments

Price: $17.96

These may look like plain white ornaments, but take a closer look — the iridescent luster on the outside adds such a luxurious and festive touch.

