How the 'Train Case' Became Luggage's Newest, Most Elegant Trend — Embodying the Daring New Age of Rail Travel

2025 is witnessing the grand revival of train journeys: the retro-futuristic design of this sleek accessory alone captures their craftsmanship-led rebirth

A retro-futuristic train carriage features earthy tones, geometrical patterns, and reflective surfaces, as well as boasting views of the Tuscan countryside.
All the classiest people I know are ditching planes for trains (and with options like La Dolce Vita Orient Express, who can blame them?). This compact travel essential embodies the trend at its best.
(Image credit: © Mr. TRIPPER. Design: Dimorestudio)
Gilda Bruno's avatar
By
published
in Features

On September 27, exactly 200 years will have passed since George Stephenson's Locomotion No. 1, the world's first public passenger steam railway, completed its inaugural journey between Shildon, Darlington, and Stockton, northeastern England, marking the beginning of the Golden Age of train travel — a modern invention that continues to revolutionize how we live even today.

From the unveiling of Italy's debut luxury train, La Dolce Vita Orient Express, whose dazzling interiors ooze with 1960s glamour, and that of Belmond's Britannic Explorer, a sumptuous overnight sleeper stopping off at multiple locations across the UK, to a handful of affordable railway services making the connection between central Italy and the French Riviera as easy and scenic as it's ever been, and further international solutions rumored to commence operation in the coming years, it's official: a new era of train travel is here.

After two decades of low-cost plane fares, a return to a slower, more intentional way of conceiving the travel experience is underway. The design reboot of long-distance trains, then, isn't simply coincidental. Instead, it reflects the longing of modern globetrotters for a transportative journey that, stretching well beyond the duration of a weekend, pays attention to the tiniest of details: from the plethora of artistic references that converge into these sleepers' retro-inspired coaches and the food, drinks, and entertainment offered along the way, to the travel essentials that the style set themselves decide to carry on board of these trains.

People might mistake the rise of these cinematic, lavish rail rides for a desire to turn back time, at least symbolically, by reaching for the past. But if the suggestively decorated carriages of La Dolce Vita Orient Express and the Britannic Explorer show anything, it is that, in conceiving their interiors, the designers at Dimorestudio and Albion Nord, respectively, allowed the best of yesterday to enter into dialogue with the best of today.

Image 1 of 4
La Dolce Vita Orient Express interiors.
A peek inside La Dolce Vita Orient Express and its 1960s splendor.(Image credit: © Mr. TRIPPER. Design: Dimorestudio)

The creative vision behind them is best embodied by one of the travel must-haves that populate these overnight services, namely the train case. Take, for example, the aluminum-clad one dreamed up by American lifestyle house TUMI: practical, timeless, and elevated, this handy luggage accessory relies — like these 'moving' capsule hotels — on modest dimensions to store and safely transport our most cherished belongings.

Compared to more generously sized bags (or, in the case of sleepers, accommodations), it prompts us to reconsider our true needs, valuing quality over quantity. The modern train traveler thus prefers to pack fewer hand-picked, classy, and artisanally crafted objects rather than a wider, yet less curated selection of items. It is a mindset that invites us to shed the wasteful to embrace linear elegance, just like choosing rail transport instead of flying allows us to cut back on emissions while simultaneously enabling us to reconnect with the beauty of our surroundings over a longer-lasting ride.

The train case embodies the philosophy at the heart of luxury train travel as a whole, where anything from a cabin aboard to the themed ambiance exuded by the painstakingly executed designs all around it feels as exclusive as tailor-made, envisioned especially for you. Created with the discerning globetrotter in mind, the TUMI train case comes with removable magnetic dividers that make room for personalized organization, and can house your choice of fragrance, jewelry, and toiletries in an easy-to-find place.

Similarly to the cool metallics that outline the inside of La Dolce Vita Orient Express — an ode to mid-century Italian design — the chrome outer shell brings a touch of light into the game, outliving fleeting color trends with a wavy textural surface that won't cease to impress. But it doesn't just do that. Rather, with the wear and tear, scratches, nicks, and dings bound to appear on its undulating surface, it captures what this new age of rail travel is all about — pausing our online activity to give in to encounters, explorations, and interactions that leave a mark beyond the algorithm.

The interiors-driven revamp of overnight train carriages and expansion of the existing railway network is just one of the recent trends that reveal our urge for slower and more authentic lifestyle experiences. In the F&B realm, the rise of matcha-inspired cafes is rewriting the rules of hospitality design as we speak by favoring spaces that make us feel nurtured, grounded, and present.

Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.