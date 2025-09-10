How the 'Train Case' Became Luggage's Newest, Most Elegant Trend — Embodying the Daring New Age of Rail Travel

On September 27, exactly 200 years will have passed since George Stephenson's Locomotion No. 1, the world's first public passenger steam railway, completed its inaugural journey between Shildon, Darlington, and Stockton, northeastern England, marking the beginning of the Golden Age of train travel — a modern invention that continues to revolutionize how we live even today.

From the unveiling of Italy's debut luxury train, La Dolce Vita Orient Express, whose dazzling interiors ooze with 1960s glamour, and that of Belmond's Britannic Explorer, a sumptuous overnight sleeper stopping off at multiple locations across the UK, to a handful of affordable railway services making the connection between central Italy and the French Riviera as easy and scenic as it's ever been, and further international solutions rumored to commence operation in the coming years, it's official: a new era of train travel is here.

After two decades of low-cost plane fares, a return to a slower, more intentional way of conceiving the travel experience is underway. The design reboot of long-distance trains, then, isn't simply coincidental. Instead, it reflects the longing of modern globetrotters for a transportative journey that, stretching well beyond the duration of a weekend, pays attention to the tiniest of details: from the plethora of artistic references that converge into these sleepers' retro-inspired coaches and the food, drinks, and entertainment offered along the way, to the travel essentials that the style set themselves decide to carry on board of these trains.

People might mistake the rise of these cinematic, lavish rail rides for a desire to turn back time, at least symbolically, by reaching for the past. But if the suggestively decorated carriages of La Dolce Vita Orient Express and the Britannic Explorer show anything, it is that, in conceiving their interiors, the designers at Dimorestudio and Albion Nord, respectively, allowed the best of yesterday to enter into dialogue with the best of today.

Image 1 of 4 A peek inside La Dolce Vita Orient Express and its 1960s splendor. (Image credit: © Mr. TRIPPER. Design: Dimorestudio) Inspired by the pioneering vision of Italian design masters Gio Ponti and Gae Aulenti, the interiors have guests travel back in time. (Image credit: © Mr. TRIPPER. Design: Dimorestudio) The same can be said of Belmond's Britannic Explorer, where Art Deco glitz is out in full force. (Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond. Design: Albion Nord) Both trains pair a retro aesthetic with quintessentially contemporary savoir-faire and craftsmanship. (Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond. Design: Albion Nord)

The creative vision behind them is best embodied by one of the travel must-haves that populate these overnight services, namely the train case. Take, for example, the aluminum-clad one dreamed up by American lifestyle house TUMI: practical, timeless, and elevated, this handy luggage accessory relies — like these 'moving' capsule hotels — on modest dimensions to store and safely transport our most cherished belongings.

Compared to more generously sized bags (or, in the case of sleepers, accommodations), it prompts us to reconsider our true needs, valuing quality over quantity. The modern train traveler thus prefers to pack fewer hand-picked, classy, and artisanally crafted objects rather than a wider, yet less curated selection of items. It is a mindset that invites us to shed the wasteful to embrace linear elegance, just like choosing rail transport instead of flying allows us to cut back on emissions while simultaneously enabling us to reconnect with the beauty of our surroundings over a longer-lasting ride.

The train case embodies the philosophy at the heart of luxury train travel as a whole, where anything from a cabin aboard to the themed ambiance exuded by the painstakingly executed designs all around it feels as exclusive as tailor-made, envisioned especially for you. Created with the discerning globetrotter in mind, the TUMI train case comes with removable magnetic dividers that make room for personalized organization, and can house your choice of fragrance, jewelry, and toiletries in an easy-to-find place.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Similarly to the cool metallics that outline the inside of La Dolce Vita Orient Express — an ode to mid-century Italian design — the chrome outer shell brings a touch of light into the game, outliving fleeting color trends with a wavy textural surface that won't cease to impress. But it doesn't just do that. Rather, with the wear and tear, scratches, nicks, and dings bound to appear on its undulating surface, it captures what this new age of rail travel is all about — pausing our online activity to give in to encounters, explorations, and interactions that leave a mark beyond the algorithm.

TUMI 19 Degree Aluminium Train Case $1,795 at Tumi When traveling, I often make the mistake of packing some of my most precious items (jewelry, cosmetics, perfume) at the bottom of my bag. This doesn't just make them hard to find, but it also leads me to question whether I've actually brought them with me in the first place, leading to stress I could have easily avoided had I remembered to transport them separately. Measuring 24 H x 23 D x 33W cm and weighing just 4.03 kg, the aluminum shell of TUMI's Train Case provides you with bump-resistant storage for all of your most delicate essentials. It comes with removable magnetic dividers for a tidy travel setup, and can be nestled on top of your carry-on to whizz through the crowds hassle-free. TUMI 19 Degree Aluminium Sunglass Case $395 at Tumi Sunglasses are, for obvious reasons, one of those travel accessories you want to be sure to have packed, and have packed safely, when hopping on a train to your favorite destination. Imbued with the same bold, chrome timelessness of TUMI's Train Case and the 19 Degree Aluminum Collection as a whole, this jewel-like design will look after both your shades and daily eyewear throughout your journey while adding no more than 0.28 kg to your luggage. Sturdier than your usual glasses case, this TUMI alternative is complemented with a magnetic latch system opening, soft-touch inner lining, and cleaning cloth. TUMI 19 Degree Aluminium Briefcase $1,795 at Tumi Long before the design-driven makeover of international train travel, the railway network has always had professional commuters as its most devoted travelers. This sleek, sheeny TUMI Briefcase puts a spin on more traditional leather and fabric models, turning even the most infamous portion of our work routine (read: commute) into an aspirational design moment. The removable shoulder strap, in addition to the leather-embossed top carry handle, means it can be worn to reflect your mood and outfit, while its pockets (including file and card storage and pen loops for your favorite stationery buys) marry productivity with organization while never overlooking style. TUMI 19 Degree Aluminium Compact Carry-On $1,295 at Tumi If there's one thing that's great about train travel, it is that you don't have to pay for extra luggage allowance. Still, railway journeys should be all about being practical, allowing you to cut through waiting time at customs and convincing you to only pack the strictly necessary items for your trip. This handy Compact Carry-On (40.5H x 22.5D x 44W cm, 4.6 kg, 24 L) does just that, while fitting under the seat of most airlines and trains. Its retro-futuristic design marries the slightly nostalgic essence of the ongoing train renaissance, without ever feeling dated. Plus, it is fitted with multiple pockets and compartments for smooth organization. After a more traditional trolley? Check out TUMI's International or Continental Carry Ons. TUMI 19 Degree Aluminium Watch Travel Case $550 at Tumi That the recent railway travel renaissance has got a timeless feel to it doesn't mean we shouldn't be able to tell what the time actually is when heading on vacation or enjoying the benefits of a business trip — the opposite. Jokes aside, there is a connection between the growing popularity of train travel, particularly when conceived in its most luxurious interpretations, and a renewed interest in accessories that, like this TUMI aluminum watch case, people might have previously considered a little too spendy for their taste. As more and more multi-day, Orient Express-inspired itineraries are unveiled across the world, potential guests are called to step up their globetrotting wardrobe to match the sumptuous interiors of their chosen carriages. Suddenly, even the smallest of luggage add-ons can become a status symbol. TUMI 19 Degree Aluminium Backpack $1,795 at Tumi When I became the owner of a chrome carry-on case, as trivial as that may sound, it changed everything. In the contemporary era, the rise of phenomena like resort-core tells us that the way in which we travel — including what we wear while doing so, and how we wear it — can prove game-changing in extending the benefits of our time off work to the rest of our lives. That's why branded pieces like this TUMI one have never been more covetable: because personality sits at the heart of the travel experience nowadays, and can serve as a shortcut into our personality for those around us. The modern globetrotter who chooses a train ride over a plane is discerning, climate-aware, and style-minded. High-end pieces like these are crafted with care to embody your personal aesthetic for many years to come.

The interiors-driven revamp of overnight train carriages and expansion of the existing railway network is just one of the recent trends that reveal our urge for slower and more authentic lifestyle experiences. In the F&B realm, the rise of matcha-inspired cafes is rewriting the rules of hospitality design as we speak by favoring spaces that make us feel nurtured, grounded, and present.