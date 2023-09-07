9 things people who have amazing-smelling homes buy – that aren't scented candles

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Before your decor even comes into question, the smell of your home is the first thing guests notice about a space. The problem is, maintaining a fragrant room is far from easy, especially where kids and pets are concerned.

To keep your space smelling fresh, you'll want some options that go beyond the likes of scented candles or air fresheners. While they're our typical go-to, we soon become 'nose-blind' to their fragrance when over-used. They also tend to mask odors rather than neutralize them, meaning they're only a temporary fix.

There's also the worrying fact that air fresheners and scented candles can affect the air quality in our homes. Parrafin-based candles emit toxic pollutants like toluene and benzene, while aerosol air fresheners regularly contain formaldehyde and other harmful chemicals. If you're looking for safer ways to add a delicious aroma to your home with a longer-lasting effect, here are nine of the best home fragrances you'll want to know about, most of which are guaranteed to add a hint of luxury to your space.