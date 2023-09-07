9 things people who have amazing-smelling homes buy – that aren't scented candles

To keep your space smelling fresh, these home fragrance alternatives will work harder for longer compared to standard options

Dried flowers in a living room
(Image credit: Mauricio Fuertes. Design Susanna Cots Interior Design)
Lilith Hudson
By Lilith Hudson
published

Before your decor even comes into question, the smell of your home is the first thing guests notice about a space. The problem is, maintaining a fragrant room is far from easy, especially where kids and pets are concerned. 

To keep your space smelling fresh, you'll want some options that go beyond the likes of scented candles or air fresheners. While they're our typical go-to, we soon become 'nose-blind' to their fragrance when over-used. They also tend to mask odors rather than neutralize them, meaning they're only a temporary fix.

There's also the worrying fact that air fresheners and scented candles can affect the air quality in our homes. Parrafin-based candles emit toxic pollutants like toluene and benzene, while aerosol air fresheners regularly contain formaldehyde and other harmful chemicals. If you're looking for safer ways to add a delicious aroma to your home with a longer-lasting effect, here are nine of the best home fragrances you'll want to know about, most of which are guaranteed to add a hint of luxury to your space. 

An hourglass shaped diffuser
Diptyque Hourglass Diffuser

Price: $210
Scent: Fig

Diptyque is top of its game when it comes to irresistible luxury fragrance, and this intriguing hourglass-shaped diffuser is no exception. Ideal for scenting small areas, it's housed in a glass vessel that can be turned over to begin a one-hour cycle and refilled with the same fragrance once it eventually evaporates. The signature Figuier scent is infused with Fig Leaf sap for a fruity welcome once you walk through the front door

An electric diffuser
Pura 4 Electric Diffuser

Price: $49.99
Features: Two scent vials

When it comes to plug-in diffusers, Pura is the place to look. The new Pura 4™  uses innovative smart features and premium clean scents - with options available from the likes of Mcgee & Co, Capri Blue, and Anthropologie - for a high-end scenting experience. The fragrance lasts up to 120 hours and the two vials ensure you never go 'nose-blind'. You can even adjust the fragrance intensity and set schedules and timers in the app. 

Reed diffuser
Capri Blue Reed Diffuser

Price: $40
Scent: Volcano 

Reed diffusers are a gradual way to release aromas into your home, and what better option than the Volcano scent from Capri Blue? This iconic fragrance has earned itself a cult following for good reason - if you've ever stepped foot in an Anthropologie store you'll know what we're talking about. Notes of tropical fruits and sugared citrus are redolent with exotic mountain greens, all encompassed within a stylish blue bottle.

Room spray
Jo Malone Room Spray

Price: $62
Scent: Lime Basil & Mandarin

Jo Malone is the height of London luxury, and this peppery basil and refreshing citrus-scented room spray promises to lift your space with its fresh scent. Far more luxurious than aerosols, room sprays have a more concentrated aroma for a longer-lasting burst of fragrance, plus the elegant glass bottles they come in can become part of the furniture. This one's a staple for your shelves or mantel

Incense sticks
Incense Sticks

Price: $70
Scent: Mojave Palm

Incense is a traditional way to fragrance your home that dates back centuries and the scent lingers far longer than a candle. It comes in both stick and cone form and the variety of fragrances is virtually limitless. L'Objet has partnered with The Haas for these signature Mojave Palm sticks. The earthy Japanese scent was developed with perfumer Yann Vasnier fills your space with dry, woodsy notes native to the desert.

Scent sachets
MYARO Scented Sachets

Price: $13.99
Quantity: 12

They might remind you of your Gran, but scent sachets are a tried and tested way to ensure the smaller areas of your home smell great. They're perfect for drawers, closets, and cupboards - each time you open them you'll be greeted with a sweet smell from these fragrant sachets. This pack comes with 12 sachets in 6 different floral aromas including lavender, lily, and gardenia, and they come with a short string so you can hand them easily. 

A candle warmer lamp

Candle Warmer Lamp

Price: $59.99
Brand: Dartwood

Candle warmer lamps are relatively new to the home fragrance scene, but we're obsessed with the concept. A safer way to enjoy a scented candle and with a slower fragrance release, they gently warm your wax with no harmful smoke toxins or fire risks. This one has adjustable brightness, a timer function, and a stunning glass shade to create a warm and cozy ambiance in your space, plus it's currently on sale at Target!

A scent absorber pot
Bad Air Sponge

Price: $21.50 
Size: 2lb 

This one might not win any points in the aesthetic department, but its odor-neutralizing properties have earned it a respectable name in the world of home fragrance. It works by removing bad smells from porous materials and objects by drawing out and neutralizing the guilty molecules. In short, it eliminates odors rather than masks them. Simply place the plastic jar in the room or area with the unpleasant smell, and remove the lid!

Scent blocks in heart shaped dishes
Scent Blocks

Price: $4.94
Quantity: 1

If you're looking for a homemade remedy, these eco-friendly scent blocks on Etsy will last for months. They can be placed in bowls dotted around your home or allowed to melt when in contact with heat. When the smell subsides, you can scrape some off the surface to release the scent (and then use the shavings inside your vacuum cleaner bag!) Used this way, they can last up to a year! 

Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Staff Writer

Lilith Hudson is the Staff Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸