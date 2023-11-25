I'm a Target-obsessed style editor and I'm adding all of these Black Friday holiday decor deals to my cart

With Thanksgiving officially in the rearview, my attention is now entirely on Christmas and how to make my home as festive as possible. Naturally, considering I'm a shopping expert who spends all day crawling the internet for deals and discounts, I'm tempted to re-do my entire collection of Christmas decor with picks from the Black Friday home sales and Black Friday furniture sales, live now at nearly every major retailer ... including Target.

Target is an amazing and affordable source for anyone in need of well-made, on-trend pieces at a budget-friendly price point; it's one of my go-to recommendations for anyone wondering where to buy Christmas decorations. After diving into the retailer's sales page, I present to you my favorite holiday picks from the Black Friday discounts, from finishing touches to big-ticket accents. I know I'll be buying some; will you?

The best Target holiday decor marked down for Black Friday

If this inspired you to do more Christmas decor shopping, don't miss out on our edit of the best Christmas pieces at Anthropologie and the best Christmas decor items at H&M. You'll be glad you did.