I'm a Target-obsessed style editor and I'm adding all of these Black Friday holiday decor deals to my cart

Wreaths, ornaments, garlands ... you name it, I found the perfect on-trend option at a perfect price point. Shop the Black Friday deals before they're gone!

By Brigid Kennedy
With Thanksgiving officially in the rearview, my attention is now entirely on Christmas and how to make my home as festive as possible. Naturally, considering I'm a shopping expert who spends all day crawling the internet for deals and discounts, I'm tempted to re-do my entire collection of Christmas decor with picks from the Black Friday home sales and Black Friday furniture sales, live now at nearly every major retailer ... including Target.

Target is an amazing and affordable source for anyone in need of well-made, on-trend pieces at a budget-friendly price point; it's one of my go-to recommendations for anyone wondering where to buy Christmas decorations. After diving into the retailer's sales page, I present to you my favorite holiday picks from the Black Friday discounts, from finishing touches to big-ticket accents. I know I'll be buying some; will you?

The best Target holiday decor marked down for Black Friday

faux spruce stem
Faux Spruce & Pinecone Christmas Stem

Price: $11.24 (40")
Was: $14.99 

Short on botanical decor? Easy solution - take any vase you've got, and add in a few of these spruce and pinecone stems. Simple and mess-free.

knit stocking
Snowflake Knit Christmas Stocking

Price: $11.24
Was: $14.99

These knit stockings remind of lifesize versions of the comfiest ski socks you could own. So cute.

faux spruce and pinecone wreath
26" Faux Spruce & Pinecone Christmas Wreath

Price: $23.99
Was: $39.99

This wreath in particular is wonderful because it's almost ... thinner than normal? Despite looking just as full. It's a playful but minimalist choice.

large candle in green jar
Mercury Glass Cypress & Pine 6-Wick Jar Christmas Candle

Price: $29.74
Was: $34.99

I love Target candles for their ever-reasonable pricing. A large candle like this could run you upwards of $50, but this baby is currently $5 off. Would make a great gift or a coffee table centerpiece.

pine and snowberry garland
Faux Needle Pine & Snowberry Christmas Garland

Price: $17.99
Was: $29.99

I'm famously a fan of garlands over wreaths. And I mean, can you blame me?! This pine and snowberry garland is quite darling and understatedly festive. 

flocked faux tabletop tree
Northlight 12” Green Frosted Sisal Pine Artificial Tree Christmas

Price: $23.99
Was: $29.99

Stack a few of these in corners around the house to ensure no table is left undecorated.

three glass decorative houses
Decorative Glass & Brass Christmas Houses

Price: $25.49
Was: $29.99

The three of these together would make a lovely little holiday scene atop that table behind your couch but would be even better with some electric candles "burning" inside.

gold ornament covered in holly leaves
Northlight Gold Holly Berry Glass Ball Christmas Ornament

Price: $13.99
Was: $16.49

I love the vintage look of this ornament. So festive, and the holly leaves add a pleasant and comforting touch.

green throw blanket
Textured Crosshatch Stripe Woven Throw Blanket

Price: $22.49
Was: $29.99

Drap a green throw over the arm of your couch or your ottoman for both warmth and style. Then just a reach away when you're opening presents on Christmas Day.

If this inspired you to do more Christmas decor shopping, don't miss out on our edit of the best Christmas pieces at Anthropologie and the best Christmas decor items at H&M. You'll be glad you did. 

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

