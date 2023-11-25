I'm a Target-obsessed style editor and I'm adding all of these Black Friday holiday decor deals to my cart
Wreaths, ornaments, garlands ... you name it, I found the perfect on-trend option at a perfect price point. Shop the Black Friday deals before they're gone!
With Thanksgiving officially in the rearview, my attention is now entirely on Christmas and how to make my home as festive as possible. Naturally, considering I'm a shopping expert who spends all day crawling the internet for deals and discounts, I'm tempted to re-do my entire collection of Christmas decor with picks from the Black Friday home sales and Black Friday furniture sales, live now at nearly every major retailer ... including Target.
Target is an amazing and affordable source for anyone in need of well-made, on-trend pieces at a budget-friendly price point; it's one of my go-to recommendations for anyone wondering where to buy Christmas decorations. After diving into the retailer's sales page, I present to you my favorite holiday picks from the Black Friday discounts, from finishing touches to big-ticket accents. I know I'll be buying some; will you?
The best Target holiday decor marked down for Black Friday
Price: $11.24 (40")
Was: $14.99
Short on botanical decor? Easy solution - take any vase you've got, and add in a few of these spruce and pinecone stems. Simple and mess-free.
Price: $11.24
Was: $14.99
These knit stockings remind of lifesize versions of the comfiest ski socks you could own. So cute.
Price: $23.99
Was: $39.99
This wreath in particular is wonderful because it's almost ... thinner than normal? Despite looking just as full. It's a playful but minimalist choice.
Price: $29.74
Was: $34.99
I love Target candles for their ever-reasonable pricing. A large candle like this could run you upwards of $50, but this baby is currently $5 off. Would make a great gift or a coffee table centerpiece.
Price: $17.99
Was: $29.99
I'm famously a fan of garlands over wreaths. And I mean, can you blame me?! This pine and snowberry garland is quite darling and understatedly festive.
Price: $23.99
Was: $29.99
Stack a few of these in corners around the house to ensure no table is left undecorated.
Price: $25.49
Was: $29.99
The three of these together would make a lovely little holiday scene atop that table behind your couch but would be even better with some electric candles "burning" inside.
Price: $13.99
Was: $16.49
I love the vintage look of this ornament. So festive, and the holly leaves add a pleasant and comforting touch.
If this inspired you to do more Christmas decor shopping, don't miss out on our edit of the best Christmas pieces at Anthropologie and the best Christmas decor items at H&M. You'll be glad you did.
