No More Messy Kitchen Counters — This Unlikely Organizer Will Keep Your Culinary Cutlery Organized As You Cook

I can't stand a messy kitchen. Even in the midst of whipping up my dinner, you'll find me clearing, rinsing, and wiping at every step. But the one problem I always encounter is not knowing where to put my stirring spoons.

A spoon rest can only hold a single utensil, whereas a bowl or plate is far too large and also amounts to extra washing. But I've just discovered a new trick to keep kitchen utensils organized, and it's surprisingly genius. The trick? A taco holder.

And before you dismiss it, like I almost did, hear me out.

Taco Holders for Spoon Organization

Nordic Nest Sagaform Ditte Taco Stands £24.90 at nordicnest.com Color: Gray-Black If you ask me, this set of Sagaform Ditte Taco Stands is not a want but a need. Reminiscent of the splatterware trend, it's the perfect utensil organizer. And when it's not in use, it makes for one chic taco stand, that's for sure.

As you can tell, Sofia Pena had the right idea. In her game-changing reel, she explains how a taco holder can be repurposed as a spoon holder to keep your countertops clean and tidy throughout.

I find this to be an especially great trick since there are a number of kitchen countertop materials that are incredibly prone to discoloration. And while placing your stirring spoons on a counter may seem convenient, it could ruin your gorgeous kitchen for good.

So the next time you're whipping up a storm in the kitchen and you can't think of where to prop your spoons, whisks, and spatulas, I recommend reaching for a taco stand. But in true Livingetc style, we're not here for plastic taco stands and basic cutlery rests.

So here are some of my favorite finds so you can keep your cooking utensils within reach and ready to go.

Dunelm Taco Holder £3.20 at Dunelm Color: Chrome I'm obsessed with the chrome decor trend. So you can't blame me for trying to bring that to every item, including a taco stand. And I'll let this sleek holder from Dunelm speak for itself. Etsy Stoneware Taco Stand £33.28 at Etsy UK & I Color: Green If you prefer a softer look, you'll love this Stoneware Taco Stand from Etsy. Soft ridges, a glazed finish, and a charming green hue — you can get away with leaving this stand out in your kitchen all the time. Pampa Bay Porcelain Taco Holder £47.05 at labelletable.co.uk Finish: Silver Titanium With three resting spaces for your cooking utensils, this Porcelain Taco Holder from Pampa Bay is a no-brainer if you love to cook. Plus, I can't get enough of the reflective silver finish this stand brings to a space.

Alternative Spoon Rests

Le Creuset Stoneware Oval Spoon Rest £16 at Le Creuset Color: Nectar I bought this Stoneware Oval Spoon Rest from Le Creuset as a stocking stuffer for my grandmom last year, and it was an absolute crowd-pleaser. Not quite butter yellow, but this honey hue is even prettier in person. Alessi T-1000 Spoon Rest £40 at Amazon UK Color: Chrome Another piece of metallic decor I'm loving right now is this T-1000 Spoon Rest from Alessi. Made to host a large spoon and a smaller one, this works perfectly for a busy kitchen. And it effortlessly doubles as a decorative accessory, too. John Lewis Yvonne Ellen Shell Spoon Rest £12 at John Lewis Material: Stoneware There's nothing like a classic spoon rest, and this charming version by Yvonne Ellen is a beautiful find. It brings a touch of resort-core to your home and is the ideal companion for any future cooking adventures.

FAQs

Where to Put Cooking Utensils While Cooking?

A spoon rest or a dublé is the ideal place to put your cooking utensils as you chef it up. However, if you happen to be using more than one utensil at a time, then this taco holder trick is definitely worth a try. Besides that, you can also use a saucer or a bowl to keep your stirring spoons in one place.

Before I head off to find the next big organization trick that's worth bringing home, here's our guide to things you'll find in a super organized kitchen so you can keep your cooking space perfectly organized 24/7.