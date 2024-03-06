Meet the 'Shower Lamp' — A Viral New Trend That Makes Your Bathroom So Much Cozier
Hate turning on the big light when you shower? No problem. This chic and affordable solution will turn your experience from abrasive to vibey in one simple step
Never in my life have I seen so much shower discourse online, but it seems we're all after a primo, spa-like bathroom experience these days. We want to feel relaxed and pampered in our own digs, without spending hundreds to go to the spa. The collective consciousness is all about bringing luxury home rather than spending an arm and a leg to go out and get it.
Relatedly, you've probably seen all the TikTok chatter about the 'everything shower,' which plays right into this school of thought. The trend, which involves a steps-long (but never laborious) self-care routine both in and out of the shower, is now more of a bonafide cultural movement than a flimsy social media practice, and I've found myself using the phrase in casual conversation more times than once. Like most TikTok-spawned vernacular, the term is really no more than a new name for an otherwise long-running common practice .... but that it's been named at all is a testament to its spot in the zeitgeist.
And now, off the back of the everything shower craze, TikTok and social media users have rallied around a new piece of decor — the so-called 'shower lamp,' a portable, miniature table lamp that sits on your shampoo shelf and casts a cozy glow while you scrub and rinse. It's not a lamp made specifically for the shower (it's meant to withstand the elements outside), but that doesn't mean it won't look great next to your loofa. Could this be one of the best table lamps to buy right now?
From what I've seen, the craze began in large part thanks to two viral videos from TikToker McKenna Barry, who has a shower lamp set up in her bathroom. In both clips, McKenna raves about the lamp and what it adds to her relaxation experience ('Tt makes for the coziest showers. 10/10 recommend.').
To accompany her cute shower lamp, McKenna has purchased a renter-friendly corner shelf with 'super strong adhesive,' and a waterproof speaker to blast her favorite tunes. The attention to detail is A+ — I can't imagine feeling stressed if I got to shower here. 'This is such a vibe after a long day,' wrote one commenter. 'This is the literal embodiment of we DO NOT use the big light,' wrote another. And not too long after I saw these videos? My friend told me she was getting a shower lamp for her bathtub at home.
So what are you waiting for? This is such an affordable, easy, and quick way to uplevel your self-care routine and a moody, ambient touch to your everything shower. Need another nudge? Over 500 of these were purchased in the last month, according to Amazon.
The viral shower lamp set-up
Price: $39.99
Was: $69.99
So long as my eyes haven't deceived me, I do believe this is the lamp McKenna is using in her video — the one whose durability she tests by running it directly under the shower water. Hard to find a more convincing endorsement than that!
Price: $99.99
Likewise, this sand dune-colored Bluetooth speaker looks completely unbothered by its exposure to the elements. I can see why McKenna chose it — it's also floatable and comes with a removable suction cup base in addition to being waterproof.
Extra Shower Lamp Essentials
Waterproof Shower Lamps
Price: $38.67
The best part of this waterproof and perfectly shower-viable table lamp is that it's solar powered, meaning you don't have to worry about batteries at all. I'd just leave it by the bathroom window when you're not using it for some extra Vitamin D.
Price: $39.99
This portable table lamp is a design-forward shower solution that's also rechargeable. Plus, in case of emergency, it can even double as a power bank.
Price: 69.99
This 13-inch cordless option comes in a variety of colors, but I honestly prefer this orange for a bright accent. A lovely and delicate small table lamp.
Price: $129
I don't know that I'd run this option from Fatboy directly under the water, but if the product description is to be believed, it's water-resistant and suitable for outdoor use. If you have a shower shelf that's a bit more out of the way, then this white table lamp is the one for you.
Price: $49.99
This minimalist table lamp is portable, waterproof, rechargeable, and small enough to stick basically wherever while keeping enough room for your shampoo bottles, too.
Price: $129
Also from Fatboy comes this funkadelic outdoor table lamp with a spiral neck, adding some more character and dimension to the silhouette. Again, I don't know that I'd submerge it entirely, but I would bet it would be fine sitting on an out-of-the-way shower shelf.
Waterproof Shower Speakers
Price: $34.99
This affordable speaker comes with an adjustable rope hanger and a detachable suction cup so you can place it anywhere in the bathroom, including in the shower. There is a Siri integration for handsfree use, and even a front-facing 3-color light ring for ultimate vibes.
Price: $79.99
This portable speaker is clip-and-go for any showerhead, suitcase, or cooler. I love the brand JBL for its durability and sound quality, so don't let the slightly more expensive price tag scare you off. It's definitely worth it.
And just in case you were looking for more room-specific lighting options, make sure to give my edits of the best table lamps for the bedroom, table lamps for the living room, and table lamps for a desk in your office a read next.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
