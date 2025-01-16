“Scandifornia” Rugs Are the Next Big Thing — Get Ready for the Lovechild of Scandi Minimalism and Coastal Charm

Get ready for the hottest rug aesthetic you’ve never heard of

&quot;Scandifornia&quot; rugs
(Image credit: Ruggable)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

When Ruggable dropped its 2025 Trend Report, most of the styles — "Dark Elegance," "Color-Blocked Minimalism" — seemed pretty self-explanatory. But one poised-to-be-popular aesthetic stopped me hard in my tracks: “Coastal Scandifornia.” Even as a style editor steeped in these things, I had never heard of it. Obviously, I called in reinforcements.

“‘Scandifornia’ reinvents the coastal decor trend by combining seaside decor with Scandinavian minimalism,” Ruggable’s senior creative director, Cassandra Leisz, tells me. She describes these rugs as a blend of classic coastal motifs — think blue-and-white stripes or woven details — but “reimagined with a contemporary palette of sage, teal, and golden yellow.” The style is an easy way to inject pops of color into a dull space, she adds, making it the perfect remedy for anyone still recovering from the monochrome overload of the early 2020s.

After giving it another think, this unusual crossover actually makes perfect sense. Scandinavian minimalism has been the design movement to watch for years, and having already spawned an entire family of micro-trends — Coastal Grandmother, sea glass decor, 'Amalficore' (I could go on) — coastal interior styles were ripe for a fresh evolution.

“As coastal decor continues to be a trending interior aesthetic, Scandifornian design offers a fresh, modern take on the trend for 2025,” Cassandra continues. But why tell you when I can show you? Shop "Scandifornia," the coolest new rug trend that you've never heard of — until now.

Coastal Linear Stripe Slate Rug
Coastal Linear Stripe Slate Rug

Price: $169

Size: 2.5' x 7'

Cassandra Leisz, Ruggable’s senior creative director, points to the Coastal Linear Stripe Slate Rug as a perfect embodiment of the “Scandifornia” aesthetic. “Its mix of slate blue, soft taupe, and ivory adds a refined yet casual touch that complements both laid-back and sophisticated interiors,” she shares. And, as with all Ruggable designs, it’s conveniently washable.

Crosby Ivory & Taupe Rug

Crosby Ivory & Taupe Rug

Price: $249

Size: 6' Round

This patterned rug leans right into Scandi design principles with its restrained palette, clean lines, and iconic Nordic crosses. Growing up in California, I can also attest that it pairs seamlessly with the breezy, elevated boho vibe synonymous with the West Coast. The rug comes in various shapes and sizes, but the round option offers an especially compelling contrast to its linear motifs.

Onda Slate Blue Rug

Onda Slate Blue Rug

Price: $189

Size: 4' x 6'

Cassandra highlights this wave-inspired design for its “calming blue hues set against a Nordic-inspired backdrop.” Bold yet grounding, it’s the kind of hero piece that commands attention, anchoring any room with its dynamic pattern. Whether in a neutral space or paired with contrasting bolds like orange, this blue patterned rug makes a statement without overwhelming the room.

boho rug
Gaia Ivory Multicolor Tufted Rug

Price: $249

Size: 4' x 6'

There’s a lot to love about the “Gaia” tufted rug, which features an intentionally distressed, vintage-inspired design. Warm corals, ochre yellows, and soft charcoals blend serendipitously, lending an inviting, storied feel to this intricate piece. Lean fully into the Scandifornian look by styling it with woven accents and seafoam blues.

Goop Luna Soft Teal Tufted Rug

Goop Luna Soft Teal Tufted Rug

Price: $259

Size: 2.5' x 7'

You might remember this Goop x Ruggable rug from its drop last July — I certainly do. It’s been living rent-free in my mind ever since. With its understated teal tone and micro-patterned diamonds, it toes the line between California cool and Scandinavian subtlety.

Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Copper Tufted Rug
Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Copper Tufted Rug

Price: $289

Size: 4' x 6'

Rounding out this list is another Ruggable collaboration, this time with the delightfully eclectic designer and potter, Jonathan Adler. This ink-inspired line design is anchored by a “copper” hue, though for me, it immediately calls to mind rich, sandy beaches or coastal hiking trails after a fresh rain.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸