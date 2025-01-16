“Scandifornia” Rugs Are the Next Big Thing — Get Ready for the Lovechild of Scandi Minimalism and Coastal Charm

When Ruggable dropped its 2025 Trend Report, most of the styles — "Dark Elegance," "Color-Blocked Minimalism" — seemed pretty self-explanatory. But one poised-to-be-popular aesthetic stopped me hard in my tracks: “Coastal Scandifornia.” Even as a style editor steeped in these things, I had never heard of it. Obviously, I called in reinforcements.

“‘Scandifornia’ reinvents the coastal decor trend by combining seaside decor with Scandinavian minimalism,” Ruggable’s senior creative director, Cassandra Leisz, tells me. She describes these rugs as a blend of classic coastal motifs — think blue-and-white stripes or woven details — but “reimagined with a contemporary palette of sage, teal, and golden yellow.” The style is an easy way to inject pops of color into a dull space, she adds, making it the perfect remedy for anyone still recovering from the monochrome overload of the early 2020s.

After giving it another think, this unusual crossover actually makes perfect sense. Scandinavian minimalism has been the design movement to watch for years, and having already spawned an entire family of micro-trends — Coastal Grandmother, sea glass decor, 'Amalficore' (I could go on) — coastal interior styles were ripe for a fresh evolution.

“As coastal decor continues to be a trending interior aesthetic, Scandifornian design offers a fresh, modern take on the trend for 2025,” Cassandra continues. But why tell you when I can show you? Shop "Scandifornia," the coolest new rug trend that you've never heard of — until now.