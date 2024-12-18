Fashion Brand RHODE Is Closing Down — So We're Shopping Their Fan-Favorite West Elm Bedding Collab Before It’s Gone
Now marks the end of an era for the fanciful fashion brand and one of our favorite collaborations. Shop RHODE x West Elm bedding for one last time
In just a few weeks, fanciful fashion brand RHODE will be closing its doors. “This wasn’t an easy decision for us, but ultimately, new and exciting dreams are calling us forward,” shared RHODE founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers in a heartfelt Instagram statement. While no updates have been given regarding their best-selling West Elm homeware collaboration, it’s safe to say once the current inventory sells out, it’s gone for good.
For fans of RHODE — diehard and casual alike — the news is a gut punch. Even I, not typically one for florals, found myself charmed by their frill-trimmed pillows and cheerfully patterned sheets. The brand’s colorful, carefree ethos transitioned seamlessly from dresses to duvets, earning a devoted following over the past decade.
The announcement comes two years after RHODE faced a high-profile trademark infringement dispute with Hailey Bieber, whose beauty brand of the same name launched in 2022. While it’s unclear if the closure relates to any lingering customer confusion, one thing is certain: if you’ve ever considered adding their floral-filled bedding sets into your repertoire, now’s the time.
“Looking back, it has been a wild ride — what began as an idea between two friends grew into something so much bigger than we could have ever imagined,” reflected Purna and Phoebe. “We are honored by the opportunities we were given, humbled by the talent we collaborated with, and grateful for all the friends we made along the way. Above all, we also had FUN!”
RHODE, and RHODE x West Elm, you will be missed.
Price: $49
This might just be my favorite piece from the collection: a jewel-toned botanical floral print framed with an unexpected teal border. Like the other designs in this cheerful lineup, its nostalgically fresh feel (made even breezier in cotton) pairs easily with other patterned sheets and pillows in the collection.
From: $99
If the Begonia napkin set featured in past Livingetc edits caught your eye, why not extend the charm to your bedroom? The vintage-inspired floral print is even sweeter at this scale. Choose from calming Lagoon blue or sunny Dijon yellow.
Price: $49
Boring bedscape? Enter the bolster — the best styling trick in the book. Its lean-lined linearity forms quite the contrast to ordinary pillows, and when paired with a charming thistle print like this, is all the more striking. Bonus: this throw pillow is great for neck support, too.
From: $169
Quilts deserve more love. Duvets have their place, but sometimes you need a finishing layer to feel properly tucked in. This vintage-inspired quilt is cheerful without feeling outdated, hand-quilted in India for a touch of artisanal charm. Plus, it’s reversible, so it’s basically a BOGO.
Price: $49
Pink and green — a color combo that feels like an instant mood boost. While I can’t pretend Wicked didn’t push this pillow cover over the edge for me, it’s the summery vibe that seals the deal. Perfect for brightening winter blues, it pairs beautifully with chocolate brown, cream, or baby blue bed linens.
From: $99
Blue might not traditionally be a neutral, but the soft heirloom charm of this sheet set could change your mind. Reminiscent of well-worn denim, it carries a nostalgic, comforting appeal. These sheets are ideal for layering — whether paired with florals from this collection or adding a playful pop beneath a solid duvet.
Formerly covering fashion at L'Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc's world of interiors.
