Fashion Brand RHODE Is Closing Down — So We're Shopping Their Fan-Favorite West Elm Bedding Collab Before It’s Gone

In just a few weeks, fanciful fashion brand RHODE will be closing its doors. “This wasn’t an easy decision for us, but ultimately, new and exciting dreams are calling us forward,” shared RHODE founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers in a heartfelt Instagram statement. While no updates have been given regarding their best-selling West Elm homeware collaboration, it’s safe to say once the current inventory sells out, it’s gone for good.

For fans of RHODE — diehard and casual alike — the news is a gut punch. Even I, not typically one for florals, found myself charmed by their frill-trimmed pillows and cheerfully patterned sheets. The brand’s colorful, carefree ethos transitioned seamlessly from dresses to duvets, earning a devoted following over the past decade.

The announcement comes two years after RHODE faced a high-profile trademark infringement dispute with Hailey Bieber, whose beauty brand of the same name launched in 2022. While it’s unclear if the closure relates to any lingering customer confusion, one thing is certain: if you’ve ever considered adding their floral-filled bedding sets into your repertoire, now’s the time.

“Looking back, it has been a wild ride — what began as an idea between two friends grew into something so much bigger than we could have ever imagined,” reflected Purna and Phoebe. “We are honored by the opportunities we were given, humbled by the talent we collaborated with, and grateful for all the friends we made along the way. Above all, we also had FUN!”

RHODE, and RHODE x West Elm, you will be missed.