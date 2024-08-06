Paris Hilton's Latest Cookware Collaboration with Walmart Includes the Most Fabulous Coffee Maker — "That's Hot"

Paris Hilton and… Walmart? Could the rumors really be true? Believe it. The unlikely cookware collaboration just dropped its second collection, serving up all the pretty pink, gold-rimmed, heart-shaped, blinged-out fantasy we didn’t know we needed.

Appropriately called "Be an Icon" — capturing the favorite heiress's unmistakeable style (albeit at a surprisingly affordable price point) — the Paris Hilton x Walmart kitchen collection starts from just $6, so you can indulge without a second though. It’s essentially a license to shop like Paris. Price tags? Never heard of them.

And it's exactly what you'd expect: predictably unpredictable. Yes, there's a whole lot of pink, but it's so much more than that. Think mini refrigerators, waffle makers, measuring spoons...and the pièce de résistance: a quadruple heart-shaped frying skillet? Fantastic, I’ll take 14 of them.

This collection marks the second iteration of her Walmart collaboration, which launched last fall. The first one sold like hotcakes, and I have a hunch this time will be no different. With that in mind, I’ve rounded up everything you need to "slive" your best life. From diamond-crusted wine stoppers to pretty pink milk frothers, these are absolutely utensils worth keeping. That's hot.

Shop Paris Hilton's Walmart Kitchen Collection

Paris Hilton Electric Frother View at Walmart Price: $6.97 Your lattes, matchas, protein shakes, and any other foam-able beverages just got a whole lot more iconic. This handheld frother is small but mighty. In just 15 to 30 seconds, you can whip up your favorite concoction. But perhaps even more darling than its sleek pink appearance is the fact that all it needs to clean is a quick rinse in soapy water. Oh, and it comes with its own batteries — I'm sliving for this convenience. Paris Hilton 2 Piece Wine Set View at Walmart Price: $12.92 "Shut the front door!" was my exact reaction when I first laid eyes on this wine set. In fact, buying it will be my reward for finishing this edit. It’s a glamorous golden duo of a wine opener and, pièce de résistance: a stopper — topped with a jewel. Yes, jewelry for your adult beverages. Sure, it’s faux, but it looks like a million bucks. Paris Hilton Solid Spoon With Pink Jewel Shaped Handle View at Walmart Price: $5.97 A quality all-purpose spoon is arguably your most-used kitchen utensil, so why not make it bubblegum pink with a jewel-topped handle? Its nylon head is heat-resistant up to 400°F and won’t damage your cookware even after the most dedicated stirring. Having already garnered an impressive 4.7/5 stars over 106 reviews and at the sweet price of $6, I see little reason not to scoop up this elegant beauty. Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker View at Walmart Price: $43.93 It’s hard to tell by the photo, but this seemingly small French coffee press actually holds up to eight cups of coffee (enough to tide me over till noon!). I love its golden stainless steel heart cutouts, which remind me of latticework — traditional motifs with a playful, cutesy spin. And if coffee isn’t your thing, it brews tea too, giving you the perfect pour no matter your taste. Looks great on a kitchen counter, too. Paris Hilton Mini Ice Cream Maker, Pink View at Walmart Price: $19.97 An ice cream maker for less than $20? Move over Ninja CREAMi. I had no idea life could be this sweet. It’s in Paris’ signature pink and features her elegant branding, making for a display-worthy piece that’s sure to spark conversations when your friends arrive for an impromptu ice cream party. But it doesn’t just do ice cream; it does sorbet, gelato, and for anyone on a health kick: frozen yogurt, too. Just chill your mix-ins for 24 hours prior to spinning and enjoy your frozen treat. Paris Hilton 10-Piece Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Knife Block Set View at Walmart Price: $49, Was: $69 This knife block set proves that hearts aren’t just for Valentine’s Day — it’s simply beyond. Currently on sale for just under $50, it includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 5-inch Santoku knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 5-inch utility knife, four steak knives, and kitchen shears, all elegantly displayed in a heart-shaped knife block (made of renewable bamboo!). Notice that it’s all done in gold stainless steel, which is a refreshing break from the typical silver varieties. A glamorous touch to spark some daily joy. Paris Hilton Cast Aluminum Dutch Oven View at Walmart Price: $34.88 Dutch ovens can cost a pretty penny, and though this one looks like it with its diamond-faceted design and shiny gold knob, it’s surprisingly affordable. Unlike others at this price point, it has a convenient nonstick coating for easy cleaning and requires less oil when cooking. In fact, it’s so good you might just want to leave it on your stove for a while. Pairs well with the pink stirring spoon I mentioned earlier. Paris Hilton 5 Piece Gadget Set With Pink Jewel Shaped Handle, Pink View at Walmart Price: $24.97 Cooking utensils are usually the most unsightly items in the kitchen. But Mrs. Hilton has done it again, turning them into some of my favorites. This set includes two whisks of various sizes, a meat chopper, a pizza cutter, and a can opener — absolutely no kitchen task you can’t do in the chicest way possible. Plus, they’re all dishwasher safe (ideal for prolonging a good manicure). Paris Hilton 8" Heart-Shaped Ceramic Non-Stick Fry Pan View at Walmart Price: $19.97 This one’s actually genius. Sure, this nonstick frying pan is cute in pink, but it also lets you cook four different things simultaneously without them touching — a picky eater's dream! With perfect heat distribution, you can cook pancakes, eggs, or anything your heart desires better than ever. One reviewer got creative: “Such a cute kitchen staple! I made different types of salmon bites in each quadrant. It cooked evenly and quickly and was so quick to clean!” “Food slid right off,” they enthused. Paris Hilton 3-Piece Ceramic Bowl Set View at Walmart Price: $34.96 If you’re a baker or frequent food prepper, you know the more bowls, the better. This sweet trio comes in three different sizes for a space-saving nesting look when not in use. And don’t let those gold-trimmed rims fool you: they can go in the microwave! Feel free to prep, mix, serve, and store to your heart’s content. Paris Hilton That's Hot Heart Waffle Maker, Nonstick 6" Plates, Pink View at Walmart Price: $19.97 Listen, it’s a little kitschy, but this is an absolute must-have for any die-hard Paris Hilton fan. Her iconic catchphrase is emblazoned on an adorable mini waffle maker that, you guessed it, gets HOT. Its compact size makes it perfect for on-the-go use or unconventional spaces like dorm rooms. No matter where you take it, this waffle maker is the ideal kitchen accessory to brighten up your Sunday mornings — brunch, anyone? And if you’re feeling adventurous, it can even be used to make mini pizzas. Paris Hilton Water Infusion Pitcher View at Walmart Price: $14.96 Stay hydrated with this charming water pitcher, perfect for blending your favorite flavors into a healthy beverage. If you ever tire of fruits and herbs, this vibrant beauty also excels at making sangrias, cocktails, flavored lemonades, margaritas, or infused coffee. Its compact design fits snugly inside a refrigerator drawer, ensuring it always has a spot, even after a big market haul.