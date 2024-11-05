A Childhood Tradition Just Got a Chic Upgrade — Shop Paper Ornaments, the Holiday Trend to Watch Right Now
From humble paper chains to something so, so much chicer. Shop the origami-inspired ornament trend gracing our trees this season
I have fond memories of crafting homemade paper chains with my family during the holidays. They still hold a certain charm for me, and apparently, I’m not alone in this nostalgia. Paper has undergone a major revival this festive season, but this time in ornament form — a far cry from the simple links of our youth.
Forget the staples, tape, and glue — these paper ornaments are mesmerizingly detailed, ranging from geometric honeycomb shapes to sleek stars and delicate snowflakes. Brands like Anthropologie and Pottery Barn are leading the charge, transforming simple paper into artful, avant-garde ornaments that offer a nice break from the usual glass and ceramic Christmas tree fare.
There are two major upsides to paper ornaments: 1) they’re feather-light — so no droopy branches! And 2) paper is incredibly affordable, so although these are, in many ways, bona fide art pieces, they come at a fraction of the cost of other high-end Christmas tree decorations.
Prepare to fall in love with your favorite family pastime all over again.
Price: $16
While browsing countless paper ornaments for this edit, I came across very few with prints, which is what makes this one from Anthropologie's holiday collection such a standout. Its peachy pink, orange, and moss green palette strikes that rare balance of playful yet refined, and it’s a perfect match for metallic garlands, tinsel, and other ornaments — the more sparkle, the better!
Price: $28
Suddenly, I feel a wave of calm. This muted palette brings a chic serenity to the holiday color scheme. Still festive, but elevated. This set of four ornaments breaks down to just $7 each, a great deal given their intricate beauty. They’re so stunning, in fact, they’d make perfect individual stocking stuffers — an unexpected, artful holiday gift.
Price: $2.99
If you’re eyeing these paper ornaments and want an entire collection at an unbeatable price, beeline it for H&M Home. This Art Deco-inspired star is just one of many stylish options, and most are under $5.99! I chose this one for its originality — the black hue brings a modern edge that’s perfect for shaking up a treescape. Pro tip for storing: keep these paper ornaments in a plastic box to protect those delicate points for seasons to come.
Price: $9.95
These Pottery Barn ornaments are proof that glitter truly does make everything better. It adds an extra dimension to their honeycomb design, giving your tree a pop of sparkle. Choose from three festive shapes: a short, wide green, a bulbous red, or a sleek pointed white. My advice? Invest in the bunch. When it comes to Christmas decorating ideas, more is definitely more!
Price: $15.99, Was: $16.99
Paper meets tassels, and it’s pure magic! The long, flowing strands add an elegant, almost YSL-like touch to this intricate ornament design. Granted, this bold fuchsia isn’t for everyone, but the hue is a Christmas trend I’ve been spotting more and more this season. Perfect for the design-forward, the playful, or anyone who loves a pop of daring color.
Price: $39
These West Elm snowflake ornaments are really something special — the photos don’t do them justice. Click through to see for yourself! Sold in a set of nine, each one is unique, just like real snowflakes. The level of detail West Elm has achieved with paper is impressive, especially given the sweet $40 price tag. Act fast, because I have a hunch these beauties won't stay in stock for long.
