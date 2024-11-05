A Childhood Tradition Just Got a Chic Upgrade — Shop Paper Ornaments, the Holiday Trend to Watch Right Now

I have fond memories of crafting homemade paper chains with my family during the holidays. They still hold a certain charm for me, and apparently, I’m not alone in this nostalgia. Paper has undergone a major revival this festive season, but this time in ornament form — a far cry from the simple links of our youth.

Forget the staples, tape, and glue — these paper ornaments are mesmerizingly detailed, ranging from geometric honeycomb shapes to sleek stars and delicate snowflakes. Brands like Anthropologie and Pottery Barn are leading the charge, transforming simple paper into artful, avant-garde ornaments that offer a nice break from the usual glass and ceramic Christmas tree fare.

There are two major upsides to paper ornaments: 1) they’re feather-light — so no droopy branches! And 2) paper is incredibly affordable, so although these are, in many ways, bona fide art pieces, they come at a fraction of the cost of other high-end Christmas tree decorations.

Prepare to fall in love with your favorite family pastime all over again.