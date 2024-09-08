Is “Cozy Elegance” the New Quiet Luxury? A Peek Inside H&M Home's Masterfully Muted Fall Collection
The architecturally-inspired fall lineup leans into geometric shapes, irregular edges, and delicately muted moments. You won’t believe what $3.99 can get you
Wealth whispers. Though “quiet luxury” has become a bit of a buzzword, losing some of its initial gravitas, the sentiment still holds true: expensive-looking homes are calm, soft, and serene. As summer’s energy winds down, autumn calls us back inside to our cozy retreats. And H&M Home’s new fall collection isn't just meeting that vibe — it’s elevating it.
H&M Home and luxury? Yes, you read that right. As someone who shops for a living, I was genuinely floored (in the best possible way) by the architectural brilliance and tonal finesse of this collection. Where you might expect fall’s usual suspects — jewel tones, shearling, maybe a maple leaf motif if we’re feeling frisky — this collection flips the script. Instead, it offers a neutral, almost ethereal palette of white, gray, taupe, and black. It’s every bit as comforting a cozy living room idea as a cliché bowl of pinecones, but infinitely more chic.
But what truly sets this collection apart are the shapes. Octagonal plates? Yes, please. The geometric vases and irregular edged-accents — some organic, some razor-sharp — easily double as art. And because luxury loves a surprise, there’s plenty of that too (a marble toothbrush holder? Why not?)
So, for your fall gatherings, set the stage with gleaming napkin rings and porcelain platters. And when the evening winds down, drift off in soft muslin. Prices start at a song (as low as $3.99!), which is just my kind of quiet luxury. Or perhaps "cozy elegance" is more fitting? Either way, I’m all for an opulent comeback.
Shop H&M Home's Latest Fall Collection
Price: $5.99
Let’s talk about that gray. It’s modern, soothing, and unexpectedly warm when paired with rich browns. This misty hue feels like the perfect artful accent — whether for a bedroom or living room — effortlessly blending with solids or even prints. Since I’m a silver girl at heart, I’d be remiss not to mention pairing it with the chic silver accents sprinkled throughout this collection.
Price: $9.99
Now, why leave your toothbrush in a boring glass (or, worse, directly on the counter) when it could rest in something as chic as marble? At under $10, it’s a no-brainer. A tiny upgrade that instantly elevates even the smallest bathroom spaces (trust me, I live in NYC). Marble may not scream “cozy,” but in this warm beige tone, it comes pretty close.
Price: $3.99
Let’s get one thing straight: taper candles are a must. They’re the secret to making even a weeknight dinner feel special. These particular ones aren’t reinventing the wheel, but at this price, you’ll want to stock up as we head indoors for the season. Also available in fun shades like black and green, they can set a range of moods.
Price: $29.99
I’ve seen my share of marble bookends and can confirm that they get very pricey. But these? They’re sleek, geometric, and beautifully veined in warm gray — little decorative sculptures for a cozy minimalist living room. And yes, the marble is 100% real! At this price, they’re an absolute steal.
Price: $17.99
Octagonal dinnerware? Absolutely. Who said dinner parties have to be boring? The raised borders on these standout pieces add a touch of dimension that feels luxe without the price tag. Try stacking them on top of a classic round plate for some geometric contrast.
Price: $9.99
And whatever you do, don’t forget the napkin rings — think of them as jewelry for your table. These geometric metal cutouts are the perfect contrast to heavier fall napkins or a way to elevate those summer linens you’re not ready to put away just yet. It’s the easiest way to give your tablescape an upgrade.
Price: $74.99
Muslin. A fashion school staple for its soft, delicate texture and ability to capture movement, it’s no wonder it translates so well to bedding. I’ve always believed that beds look best when they’re just a bit rumpled, and muslin’s natural texture nails that lived-in, cozy look. Soft to the touch and even softer in this gentle taupe hue, it’s the kind of bedding you’ll want to sink into.
Price: $119
Fall is all about layering. You might not be ready to dive into full-on goose feathers just yet, but an extra throw here and there? Always a good move. Toss this charming wool-blend throw on your couch, in a cozy corner, — or better yet, over that muslin bedding I just mentioned. The design, though hard to capture in photos, has a plaid-like feel, but enlarged. Still fall, but make it modern.
Price: $49.99
I’ve raved about H&M’s vases before — easily their strongest category. But this one? It’s a standout with those precise geometric cuts that remind me of precious gemstones. And in a way, they are home accessories, adding just the right amount of sparkle to mantles, dining tables, or side tables, even in their simple stoneware form. A testament to good design.
Price: $14.99
I’ve never met a cabana stripe I didn’t love (I consider them a neutral!), but even I’ll admit they can skew a bit summery. Enter this gray-meets-beige beauty. Somehow, the unexpected shift in hue creates a soothing, subtle vibe that feels just right for fall. Grab a couple and layer them on your towel rack underneath cream hand towels. It’s that subtle touch of warmth that transforms a dull bathroom.
Price: $34.99
Why settle for one opening when you can have two? This unique vase doubles the fun, giving you endless flowerscape (or branch-scape??) possibilities. Mix heights, play with colors — this vase is begging for creativity. But even if you’re more of a minimalist, its sculptural form makes a statement all on its own. Pair it with grays or blacks for contrast, and when spring rolls around, swap in lighter tones like cream.
Price: $29.99
And last but certainly not least, let’s talk about organic shapes. In case you missed it, they’re huge this year and showing no signs of going anywhere. The rugged, natural style tends to come with a hefty price tag (mimicking nature’s asymmetries isn’t easy), so stumbling upon this generously sized terracotta tray? Total win. Display it atop a stack of coffee table books, either empty or as a home for your favorite treasures (jewelry, trinkets, you name it).
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Which Type of Bathroom Tile Is Easiest to Clean? Advice to Make You Space as Low Maintenance as Possible
Learn which tiles to pick keep your bathroom looking its best without hours of scrubbing
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
5 Common Sofa Cleaning Mistakes You Might Be Making
Cleaning the sofa doesn't need to be so complicated — we've spoken to the experts to help you avoid the pitfalls around removing couch stains
By Faiza Saqib Published