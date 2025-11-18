This Ombre Stair Runner Is Having a Viral Moment — It Looks Bespoke, but It's Actually an Affordable, Off-the-Shelf Way to Do the Rainbow Staircase Trend

I feel like it's a distinctly British design quirk to have some fun when you're designing your stairs, especially if you love color. I've seen painted stairs, stencilled stairs, and stairs with incredible stair runners doing the hard work, all to make this utilitarian part of the home a bit more fun.

Rainbow versions of stair runners aren't a new idea, but they've often been achieved using bespoke means, asking carpet companies to piece together different colors, or by taking on a complicated DIY. Well, it's 2025 and colorful, characterful design reigns supreme — and a new idea like this Ombré Rainbow Stair Runner from Dunelm (that's gone viral, no less) makes the whole project a lot easier.

If there's one trend that's defined the last five years, it's colorful maximalism. Those stark, millennial gray homes of the 2010s are well and truly in the rearview. And in their place? Vibrant spaces brimming with personality and joy. It's hardly surprising, then, that this rainbow-hued stair runner has caught our attention — proof that bold color and self-expression have officially taken center stage in home design.

With a beautiful chromatic ombré blend (a trend we reported on earlier this year at Livingetc), this full-spectrum staircase runner idea delivers the perfect dose of dopamine to brighten the dullest winter days. And while this specific style has unfortunately (but perhaps not unsurprisingly) sold out since I first came across it, to help, I've found some alternative ombré rugs to shop in the meantime.

Currently Out of Stock Dunelm Ombré Rainbow Stair Runner £104.30 at Dunelm Conjure up images of rainbow rugs in your head, and they're probably garishly bright and gaudy. Well, not this one. Thanks to the blended fibers and the gradient ombré effect, the vibrant tones blend seamlessly into one another, resulting in subtle changes that make the rug feel more refined. It's a wonderfully unique way to embrace the ombré trend in your own home. Great care has clearly been taken in the design, too, with each color block the perfect width to correspond to a standard stair riser so that each step boasts a beautiful new shade. It's also been woven from premium luxury chenille, meaning it offers a soft, sumptuous texture underfoot as well as a beautiful tonal display. And it comes in two sizes, depending on your steps: 60cm x 600cm and 60cm x 800cm.



Honestly, if Dunelm's stair runner hadn't enjoyed its semi-viral social media moment, I dare say it probably wouldn't be on my radar. Fortunately, it's been catapulted to fame after Ruby Summers shared a photo of her staircase. Her post has since received almost 10,000 likes (and counting), with many users eager to purchase the very same runner for their own home.

As you may have guessed, Ruby is a lover of all things color. You can pretty much consider her the poster girl for dopamine decor. "I've made it my life mission to make sure that, since I can’t control all things in life, bringing joy and happiness into our home is a must," she tells me. "The stairs are the first thing you see when you wake up and the last thing you see before going to bed, so I wanted something that would make you smile and give a sense of calm, as well as not being too bright."

Dunelm's tonal stair runner is the perfect addition to creator, Ruby Summers' chromatic home. (Image credit: Ruby Summers)

Feeling inspired? Here are six other chromatic ombré rugs I'm loving that promise to fill your home with color (and are still available to shop right now).

Whether you're a committed maximalist or a fan of subtler neutrals, Dunelm's Rainbow Stair Runner is a playful way to make a statement without overwhelming a room you spend a lot of time in.

As winter approaches, I’m seeking new ways to inject vibrancy and joy into my home, and tonal ombré rugs like these ones feel like the perfect solution — colorful, affordable, and easy to swap out when spring arrives. Once you've found your new floor cover, all that's left to do is brush up on the expert advice for decorating with rugs for a warm, cozy space that feels effortlessly inviting.