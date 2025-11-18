This Ombre Stair Runner Is Having a Viral Moment — It Looks Bespoke, but It's Actually an Affordable, Off-the-Shelf Way to Do the Rainbow Staircase Trend
If your home is feeling dull and drab as we head into winter, this is the perfect pick-me-up to spread some joy
I feel like it's a distinctly British design quirk to have some fun when you're designing your stairs, especially if you love color. I've seen painted stairs, stencilled stairs, and stairs with incredible stair runners doing the hard work, all to make this utilitarian part of the home a bit more fun.
Rainbow versions of stair runners aren't a new idea, but they've often been achieved using bespoke means, asking carpet companies to piece together different colors, or by taking on a complicated DIY. Well, it's 2025 and colorful, characterful design reigns supreme — and a new idea like this Ombré Rainbow Stair Runner from Dunelm (that's gone viral, no less) makes the whole project a lot easier.
If there's one trend that's defined the last five years, it's colorful maximalism. Those stark, millennial gray homes of the 2010s are well and truly in the rearview. And in their place? Vibrant spaces brimming with personality and joy. It's hardly surprising, then, that this rainbow-hued stair runner has caught our attention — proof that bold color and self-expression have officially taken center stage in home design.
With a beautiful chromatic ombré blend (a trend we reported on earlier this year at Livingetc), this full-spectrum staircase runner idea delivers the perfect dose of dopamine to brighten the dullest winter days. And while this specific style has unfortunately (but perhaps not unsurprisingly) sold out since I first came across it, to help, I've found some alternative ombré rugs to shop in the meantime.
Conjure up images of rainbow rugs in your head, and they're probably garishly bright and gaudy. Well, not this one. Thanks to the blended fibers and the gradient ombré effect, the vibrant tones blend seamlessly into one another, resulting in subtle changes that make the rug feel more refined. It's a wonderfully unique way to embrace the ombré trend in your own home.
Great care has clearly been taken in the design, too, with each color block the perfect width to correspond to a standard stair riser so that each step boasts a beautiful new shade. It's also been woven from premium luxury chenille, meaning it offers a soft, sumptuous texture underfoot as well as a beautiful tonal display.
And it comes in two sizes, depending on your steps: 60cm x 600cm and 60cm x 800cm.
Honestly, if Dunelm's stair runner hadn't enjoyed its semi-viral social media moment, I dare say it probably wouldn't be on my radar. Fortunately, it's been catapulted to fame after Ruby Summers shared a photo of her staircase. Her post has since received almost 10,000 likes (and counting), with many users eager to purchase the very same runner for their own home.
As you may have guessed, Ruby is a lover of all things color. You can pretty much consider her the poster girl for dopamine decor. "I've made it my life mission to make sure that, since I can’t control all things in life, bringing joy and happiness into our home is a must," she tells me. "The stairs are the first thing you see when you wake up and the last thing you see before going to bed, so I wanted something that would make you smile and give a sense of calm, as well as not being too bright."
Feeling inspired? Here are six other chromatic ombré rugs I'm loving that promise to fill your home with color (and are still available to shop right now).
Rainbow tones aren't for everyone. If you love the idea of a gradient rug but prefer to stick to one color palette, try the Hotellrum Rug from IKEA. Shifting from a deep emerald green through teal and sea green to white, it boasts beautiful cool tones that perfectly complement warm neutral walls.
Styled thoughtfully, rainbow shades can be a chic and uplifting way to decorate with color. If you want a rug that's similar to Dunelm's but with brighter, pastel tones, try this option from Ruggable. Its saccharine hues give it a more playful edge, making it perfect for a playroom or a cheery entryway.
Some ombré rugs look more like abstract works of art than floor coverings, and this Wayfair design is one of them. Its dreamy gradient of violet, red, and plaster pink flows in soft, uneven waves, reminiscent of watercolor brushstrokes. It's like a comforting sunset... that you can walk across.
Bring your colorful living room ideas to life with this area rug from John Lewis. Its smaller blocks of color create a subtle, progressive gradient, introducing unexpected hues. Green melts into pink, then mauve, and back again, with a band of yellow at one end for a fresh, playful twist.
Prefer rich, moody tones to a full spectrum of color? Try this ombré rug from The Designers Guild. A graduation of color from rich, deep teal to cool, blue-gray makes for a sophisticated floor covering, with texture and depth brought to life with handwoven fibers. It’s also available in a lighter blue colorway for a softer, airier look.
The best rugs don't just offer warmth and comfort underfoot; they help to anchor your entire space. Rugs are a great way to introduce foundational colors for the rest of your room's palette. If you want to ease into this trend, this style is a good way — I envision white walls, steely light blue as a secondary shade, and navy as an accent.
Whether you're a committed maximalist or a fan of subtler neutrals, Dunelm's Rainbow Stair Runner is a playful way to make a statement without overwhelming a room you spend a lot of time in.
As winter approaches, I’m seeking new ways to inject vibrancy and joy into my home, and tonal ombré rugs like these ones feel like the perfect solution — colorful, affordable, and easy to swap out when spring arrives. Once you've found your new floor cover, all that's left to do is brush up on the expert advice for decorating with rugs for a warm, cozy space that feels effortlessly inviting.
