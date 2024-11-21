This Modular Sofa From Wayfair Looks High-End Designer (But It's Actually Discounted Right Now)

It comes in different colors and configurations so you'll be sure to find a style for your space (and with a price tag you'll love)

orange wayfair sofa
(Image credit: Wayfair)
in Features

Right now, brands are gearing up for Black Friday by offering discounts on a large majority of furniture. While it's hard to sort through all the stuff, I'm somewhat skilled in doing it, and I just stumbled upon this stylish teddy, modular sofa from Wayfair — the perfect piece to elevate your living room. And it's on sale.

I'm not usually one for impulse buys, but having had the same tired sofa in my rental apartment for a few years now, this feels like a deal that's too good to miss. Its unique curved, almost folded silhouette is a design I've seen trending in some of the best sofas this year. It feels contemporary without being overly modern. Plus, its clever modular design allows for a variety of styling combinations.

In other words, it is a well-rounded choice. While there is a lot I could say about its chic style (and I will further down), it honestly speaks for itself. Looking for an early Christmas gift for yourself? Or need to quickly upgrade your living space before your guests arrive? Let this be your sign.

Two Seater Sectional Sofa
Two Seater Sectional Sofa

Price: $640, Was: $750 (15% off)

Features: stain resistant, comes fully assembled, includes two toss pillows

We are seeing a lot of deeper, moodier colors this season. A burnt orange is the perfect hue to embrace the rich warmth of a darker shade, while still feeling cozy and bright. The deep seat (27.6") makes this sofa the ultimate piece to curl up on with a good book or new show to binge.

Though the burnt orange hue in a cozy teddy fabric may be my favorite, this sofa also comes in different shades and sizes as part of the current deal; the Wayfair sale has a whole range of designs to accommodate whatever seating you may need in your living space.

Whether you're looking for something bigger, or a leaner style to squeeze into your small living room layout, this sofa has options to suit. Below, I've shared the different color options (including a deep forest green, and classic beige) as well as some other formations that will fit your specific space. And best of all, they're all currently on sale!

Four Seater Sectional Sofa21% Off
Four Seater Sectional Sofa in Green

Price: $1,240, Was: $1,560

Anything that comes in the color green immediately has my heart, this four-seater sofa being no exception. Though it is definitely a piece for those with a bit more space to spare, it is sure to make a striking accent wherever you plan to pose it. Thinking of upgrading to bountiful stylish seating? No better time to make the commitment than when this sectional is on sale.

Two Seater Sectional Sofa25% Off
Two Seater Sectional Sofa in Beige

Price: $650, Was: $870

When you do not know which way to go color-wise, a light, neutral beige will always be a stylish choice. The teddy texture will give the off-white hue a bit more texture and visual appeal. Pair this sofa in a cozy minimalist living room for an at-home sanctuary look.

Three Seater Sectional Sofa With Ottoman28% Off
Three Seater Sectional Sofa With Ottoman In Orange

Price: $1,180, Was: $1,630

My favorite part about this style is the ottoman inclusion. Not only is a three-seater the ideal size for a cozy living room layout, but with a detached ottoman you can play around with how the sofa fits within the room. Place it like a sectional for a quick post-holiday dinner nap, or move the ottoman across the room for additional seating.

