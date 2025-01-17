A 100% Silk Throw For How Much?! — Score 25% Off Luxurious Layers in McGee & Co.’s Limited-Time-Only Bedroom Sale

Featuring whimsical block prints and cotton coverlets, McGee & Co.’s first sale of the year has all the ingredients for the bedroom of dreams

Sales are rare from McGee & Co, the modern heritage homeware brand born out of the beloved Salt Lake City-based design firm, Studio McGee. But the cult-favorite brand is beginning 2025 with a bang, offering 25% off its most-loved bedding styles until January 21st.

The lineup features the brand’s best bedding sets in a variety of patterns: whimsical block print florals, breezy plaids, and shirting-inspired stripes — essentially, every pattern one could need to brighten these last few dreary months of winter.

It’s a prime time to layer up on luxury. Case in point: a 100% silk throw for just over $100 — who knew there was such a thing?! Shop my nine favorite ruffle-trimmed, pattern-packed, silk-entwined bedding deals to make this cold weather slump feel just a little cozier.

Albright Plaid Throw
Albright Plaid Throw

Plaid typically calls to mind images of heavy, imposing layers, but this throw flips the script with its breezy 100% cotton construction. Lightweight and versatile, it’s the kind of all-purpose layer you’ll find migrating from your armchair to your couch, desk chair, and back to the bedroom — all in a day’s work.

Ruffle White Linen Duvet Cover
Ruffle White Linen Duvet Cover

If you haven’t noticed yet, ruffled bedding is back in a big way. Considering the romantic look of this bedding, its soft-to-the-touch feel, and its flawless 5/5-star rating, this sale might just be time to make the leap. Quality this good is rare; ruffles like these are even rarer.

Leander Quilt
Leander Quilt

A quality quilt is a must-have finishing touch — elegant and substantial, yet light enough to keep you cool and cozy. Few bedding brands do it better than McGee & Co., and this best-seller is proof, thanks to its plush texture and always-complementary design.

Devlin Chambray Duvet Cover
Devlin Chambray Duvet Cover

This duvet is the bedding equivalent of the perfect pair of blue jeans: timeless, flattering, and effortlessly cool. Made of cotton and offered in a shade of blue that works with practically anything, it’s both grounding and elevating. Try pairing it with pinstripes, chocolate browns, or rich caramels for contrast.

Rebecca Throw
Rebecca Throw

At first glance, this throw reads as fairly unassuming in solid navy, but look closer, and you’ll notice its tonal waffle weave. Paired with delicate fringe, it's like art for your armchair — perfectly suited for both armrests and lazy Sunday mornings.

Hendricks Chocolate Cotton Shams (set of 2)
Hendricks Chocolate Cotton Shams, Set of 2

McGee & Co. strikes again with a fringe look that feels both relaxed and intentional. Crafted from 100% cotton, these pillow shams are just as soft and decadent as their cacao colorway suggests. Reviewers are already buying them in pairs — consider this your sign to follow suit.

Gabriella Block Print Quilt
Gabriella Block Print Quilt

This timeless floral print might feel like spring/summer fare at first glance, but filled with flannel, it’s actually a perfect pick for the cooler months. Cheerful as ever in butter yellow and teal, it offers the best of every season, all at once.

Branston Linen Shams (set of 2)
Branston Linen Shams, Set of 2

Stripes? Check. Bows? Check. 100% linen? Check. These shams manage to balance the sophistication of shirting stripes with the whimsy of bowties, all in one breezily beautiful package. It’s business in the front, party on the sides — and reviewers are giving the striped bedding set a unanimous 5/5 stars.

Murphy Silk Throw
Murphy Silk Throw

The legends are true: meet the silk throw I mentioned earlier. Yes, it’s 100% silk, and yes, it’s as luxurious as it sounds — soft, cozy, and dripping in quiet elegance. Call it “quiet luxury” if you must, but just know that it’s as much a treat draped across a couch as it is at the foot of a bed, ready to impress on-demand and on the down-low.

A word to the wise: Orders over $150 ship free for the duration of McGee & Co.’s Bedroom Event but time (and stock) is limited. You know what to do.

