Meet the Ingeniously Simple and Effortlessly Sleek “Tosca” Dish Rack by Yamazaki That Fixed My Cramped Kitchen Counter
Discover how this Japanese dish rack makes every centimeter count
It’s all about the little things, especially in a small space. Living in New York City, my kitchen is better suited for dolls than actual humans. With not an inch to spare, I’ve learned to be strategic about every item I bring in. And my latest discovery might be my greatest yet: Yamazaki Home’s Tosca dish rack.
At first glance, it doesn’t necessarily scream “compact,” but compared to a standard rack, it’s noticeably smaller — and sleeker. The coated-steel frame with its minimalist design and airy silhouette feels artful, not clunky, making it a natural fit for any space when it comes to kitchen storage ideas. The lightweight frame paired with spa-like wooden handles is a breath of fresh air, blending form and function in true Japanese design fashion.
Speaking of function, it’s as easy to use as it is to look at. No unnecessary add-ons, no bulk, just the essentials: a utensil holder and an easy-to-clean draining tray made from durable ABS resin. Despite its compact footprint, it holds up to 22 pounds — which is a lifesaver if doing dishes daily isn’t exactly your forte.
Price: $88
Garnering an impressive 4.6 stars from over 190 reviews, this dish rack is praised not just for its elegance (naturally), but for its surprisingly spacious design. Every centimeter is thoughtfully optimized — allowing you to load up dishes to your heart’s content. Durable, efficient, and versatile, this Japanese organizer looks right at home in cookspaces of any style, from rustic to modern kitchens.
I opted for the white to create the illusion of a brighter, airier kitchen (mine is anything but), though the soft gray is equally beautiful. Still, one burning question remains: does it rust? After nearly a year of daily use, I’m happy to report not a single speck of brownish red has appeared. It looks as pristine as the day I unboxed it.
In a small kitchen, the devil is in the details, and this dish rack has made a world of difference on my dollhouse counter.
More Yamazaki Kitchen Organizers
Price: $128
You’ve heard the phrase “bigger than a breadbox,” but this one is actually a touch smaller — though you’d never guess. Its clever steel construction makes it surprisingly spacious, whether you choose the horizontal or vertical two-tier configuration (ideal for cramped kitchen countertops). Both options offer ample room for loaves, buns, brioches, and even jars of jam, all kept fresh with optimal airflow via discreet side vents.
Price: $19
Full disclosure: I’d never heard of a bottle drying rack before stumbling upon this one on Yamazaki’s website. But one look and I knew I needed it — immediately. It’s not just for bottles, either. Use it for drying compost bins, glasses, flasks, mugs, baby bottles, gloves, or vases — you get the idea. Best of all, it’s collapsible. When you’re done, simply fold it away: out of sight, out of mind. Functional genius at its finest.
Price: $33
When you run out of surface area, the only way to go is up! Take it from me: I already use stackable shelves, but unfortunately, mine aren’t from Yamazaki. After seeing these minimalist (flawlessly 5 star-rated) beauties, I wish they were. Perfect for creating a coffee bar, doubling your cabinet storage, or maximizing any shelf space and available in both small and large sizes, the options are endless.
Branded as “the rare drying rack that looks great in any kitchen,” Yamazaki Home’s sleek dish rack design makes a bold promise. After a year of use, I can confirm: It delivers.
