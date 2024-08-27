IKEA's Launched Its "Chic" Halloween Range — Including a Pumpkin Candy Bowl Perfect for Fall

Picture this: a chill breeze in the air, the first yellow and orange leaves hitting the sidewalk, and Beetlejuice playing on your living room TV. There is nothing I love more than the holiday season, and Halloween is a great holiday to start off the celebrating. Spooky season to me is less about ghouls and monsters, and more a festivity for the cutesy pumpkins and fall decor. Black cats and witches hats are more my thing.

As the holidays slowly start sneaking up on us, decorating the house with orange candles and festive throws is the perfect way to pay homage to the changing seasons. The best way to decorate festively is to keep in mind how to incorporate these items into your home without wasting money on a fleeting decoration. IKEA just released a Halloween and fall combination line that is sure to have what you are looking for this season, whether you want to invest in spooky Halloween decor you'll use year after year, or something a little more subtle that you'll be able to use all season long.

The collection is transitional from fall to Halloween and even into Thanksgiving, so what inspires you can last until the snow. Fall is the season of family, friends, food, and festivity, and having a home that reflects those feelings makes for a memorable holiday.

(Image credit: IKEA)

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA describes their HÖSTAGILLE collection as " full of colorful, feel-good, and easy-to-add items for decorating your home for the season. It is a refreshing take on autumn celebrations and gatherings." Taking a lighter more cheerful route with fall and Halloween decors helps to brighten up the season in a way that welcomes gatherings with loved ones and cozy spaces.

Sage Philips, an interiors influencer, says what she loves most about this collection "is it's versatility and how subtly it incorporates Halloween elements without being too over-the-top. The muted tones and understated designs make it easy to mix these pieces with your existing decor." Introducing a darker color palettes adds a little drama into the space without making it feel overwhelming. A bold black or night sky-inspired navy, will help elevate your space in a chic and expensive-looking way, while still staying within the holiday spirit.

Something like this amber-glass pumpkin bowl from IKEA transcends "Party City decor", while still being the perfect piece to draw into your Halloween decorating.

Now I know holiday decorating can be a little tricky. You do not want your house to look like you are secretly a resident of Halloween Town, but adding little bits of flair generates excitement for the season. The general rule that I like to stick to is: keep your decorations cute and chic. Packing in too much decor, especially when decorating small spaces, can make your house feel cluttered and will loose any stylish appeal.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to styling the pieces from the IKEA collection, Sage suggests "using them to create small vignettes around your home." For example, this could look like "a combination of the candle holders with some dried autumnal branches or faux spider webs on a mantel." Having little curated spots of the holiday around your home creates a stylish yet festive focal point. Sage adds that it is important to "start small — swap out a few key items like cushions, throws, or table centerpieces. This way, you can introduce the season's vibe without feeling like you're living in a themed space."

Personally, I love a fall table decor moment as well. Tables always look better when set, and if you have a dining room table that sits unused, waiting for the days of dinner parties, this is the perfect opportunity to give your table some life. Spooky-inspired table runners, moody glassware, or pumpkin ornaments adds a ghostly gorgeousness to your table.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Trendy throw pillows and blankets are another favorite of mine when it comes to holiday fall decor ideas. "Incorporating some textiles into your space, like throw blankets and pillow covers, can transform a living space into a cozy Halloween retreat without overwhelming the room," says Sage. The way to do this is to look at the color schemes that already exist in your home, and the color and designs of your favorite decorations. Which can you swap out for the most harmonious look?

A good rule of thumb is to pick one or two base colors and go mostly for their complimentary counterpart. For instance, if you have larger furniture items that are green, you should look for decorations that incorporate colors that go with green. The living room chair combination below is a lovely example of how to warm up your space with some fall spice.

(Image credit: IKEA)

"The key with seasonal decorating is balance," says Sage. Sage adds that "this natural of decor should complement your existing style, not compete with it." You want whatever your style may be to shine through, even amongst the excitement of the holidays.

I absolutely love any excuse that means I get to shop for fun decorations for my home. So though it is sad that the curtain is slowly closing on summer, cooler evenings and more time indoors means holiday decorating can begin. Styling your home for the seasons allows you to refresh your space and bring a new energy into play. Feel free to experiment with themes and textures you might not use year-round, it is exactly the time of year for exciting tricks and treats.