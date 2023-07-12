12 Amazon buys that will help you survive a heatwave - and most of them are discounted for Prime Day

Depending on where you are in the US, you might be finding that the heat is unbearable at the moment. We're always on the lookout for the best buys to keep you cool through the summer regardless, but this year a heatwave has also coincided with Amazon's Prime Day. That means you can save yourself some extra money, while you keep cool and bag a good discount.

As dangerously high temperatures sweep across America, it is all the more important to take the weather seriously. These temperatures are cause for real concern.

In order to battle the heat, take the proper precautions such as avoiding being out during the hottest part of the day (between 11am-3pm), prioritizing shade, keeping hydrated and considering how to cool down a room. However, even following these guidelines can't cure the discomfort caused by the heat.

There is no greater feeling than walking into an air-conditioned home after suffering the sweltering heat, soheck out our top picks to buy over Amazon Prime Day to combat the heat wave.

Best fans

A portable fan might be the best purchase you'll make this year. Perfect for when the air is stale and you desperately miss feeling the breeze through your hair. Whether you need a fan small enough to move around the house or something slightly more high-tech, there is something for every need in our top Amazon picks. And they are included in the Prime Day deals.

Best cooling pillows

Do you miss the cold side of the pillow during the summer months? Same here. Luckily there is a solution, and it comes in the form of cooling gel-infused memory foam. These pillows will keep you comfortable all night long or during that mid-afternoon siesta.

Best portable air conditioner

Not everyone has the luxury of built-in air conditioning, but that shouldn't mean we can't all enjoy the freshness of AC. These nifty devices have all the power of your traditional unit compacted into something more practical for everyday use.

Best insulating water bottles

Staying hydrated is incredibly important as we experience unprecedented temperature highs. This is easier said than done when you are on the go. Having a water bottle filled with ice-cold water conveniently by your side is a game changer.